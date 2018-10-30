Mayde Creek High School four-star defensive end Marcus Stripling talks with AY about the recruiting process and why he is holding out to make a decision. What schools are on his radar and what will be the deciding factor? Find out below.

Jimbo Fisher’s debut season in College Station is off to a pretty good start on the field, with the team ranked in the top 20 and already exceeding most expectations. Things on the recruiting front are going even better, as the Aggies are in the discussion for not only the top spot in the SEC, but also the country.

Fisher’s ability as a recruiter is well-noted, but there were some questions about how it would translate to his new job. Everything is going well and it’s likely only going to get better, with big names such as

Marcus Striplingstill on the market and the Aggies widely considered to be the favorite.

Those who follow recruiting closely are aware of the Aggies' strong class, but when the national attention starts to come in December many observers will be surprised at just how well the program has done in Fisher’s first year.