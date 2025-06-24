10 Things for Tuesday, Sponsored by Brent Campbell

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com .

1. Exactly what is it going to take the NCAA, and its member conferences, to realize its officiating across all major sports is a joke? If game 2 of the College World Series finals didn't do it, I don't know what will besides outright theft (and we've been borderline on that due to utter incompetence).

How in the world can you throw out Coastal Carolina's coach in the bottom of the first inning for (accurately) saying "You've missed three (pitches)"? And then that same coach is suspended for the first two games of next year because another umpire bumped him and then flopped in a fashion that LeBron James would find absurd? Both of those umpires should have been fired on the spot.

The home plate umpire has been fired once. Angel Campos was fired by MLB -- no mean feat, that -- for being terrible at his job. He was inconsistent and inaccurate as a home plate umpire, was known for having rabbit ears and an irrationally quick trigger. In 585 games, he ejected 23 players or coaches. So, of course, the NCAA hired him.

During the 2023 postseason, Campos tossed Clemson's Cam Cannarella for talking smack to Tennessee players (who were just as vocal).

In the 13th inning.

Now, mind you, Cannarella never said anything to to Campos or any other umpire. He was going back and forth with other players and got run. That's absolutely ridiculous.

So what does the NCAA do? Gives him the plate in the most important college baseball game of the 2025 season -- and he promptly makes an ass out of himself.

Umpires and referees do not talk to the media. In most cases, they don't even release statements explaining their actions. They just go away, happy as a clam after possibly ending someone's season incorrectly.

I really don't know what it's going to take for the SEC and NCAA to get better officials, but neither the conference, the organization or the officials are to be pitied here. They've embarrassed collegiate sports far too many times in recent years for that to even be a consideration.

Enough is enough -- or it should be. But nothing ever changes.

2. There are several Aggie commits who should be getting a ratings bump here in the next Rivals (first Rivals/On3?) rankings for 2026. Wideout Aaron Gregory should be chief among them. Gregory was one of the stars of today's Rivals 5-Star, winning one-on-ones and shining on both offense and defense in 7-on-7s. Gregory is the seventh-ranked wideout in the nation and the #52 player overall currently, but when you shine in front of the evaluators, that should lead to a ratings bump.

3. Quarterback commit Helaman Casuga should get a significant move up as well. After coming in second in the Elite 11 last week, Casuga was very good again today at the Rivals 5-Star. He's the 11th-ranked quarterback in the nation right now, but like Gregory, he should be in line for a jump in the rankings next time around.

4. During his interviews with Rivals and On3 staffers at the 5-star, EDGE Samu Moala said that one of the reasons he committed to A&M early and has stuck with them is how Jay Bateman and Mike Elko intend to use him. -- as a Jack. He mentioned that he was looking forward to the chance to play a position where he could rush or drop into coverage -- and apparently he can do both just fine, thanks.