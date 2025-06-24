10 Things for Tuesday, Sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023.
Here's this week's 10 Things for Tuesday:
1. Exactly what is it going to take the NCAA, and its member conferences, to realize its officiating across all major sports is a joke? If game 2 of the College World Series finals didn't do it, I don't know what will besides outright theft (and we've been borderline on that due to utter incompetence).
How in the world can you throw out Coastal Carolina's coach in the bottom of the first inning for (accurately) saying "You've missed three (pitches)"? And then that same coach is suspended for the first two games of next year because another umpire bumped him and then flopped in a fashion that LeBron James would find absurd? Both of those umpires should have been fired on the spot.
The home plate umpire has been fired once. Angel Campos was fired by MLB -- no mean feat, that -- for being terrible at his job. He was inconsistent and inaccurate as a home plate umpire, was known for having rabbit ears and an irrationally quick trigger. In 585 games, he ejected 23 players or coaches. So, of course, the NCAA hired him.
During the 2023 postseason, Campos tossed Clemson's Cam Cannarella for talking smack to Tennessee players (who were just as vocal).
In the 13th inning.
Now, mind you, Cannarella never said anything to to Campos or any other umpire. He was going back and forth with other players and got run. That's absolutely ridiculous.
So what does the NCAA do? Gives him the plate in the most important college baseball game of the 2025 season -- and he promptly makes an ass out of himself.
Umpires and referees do not talk to the media. In most cases, they don't even release statements explaining their actions. They just go away, happy as a clam after possibly ending someone's season incorrectly.
I really don't know what it's going to take for the SEC and NCAA to get better officials, but neither the conference, the organization or the officials are to be pitied here. They've embarrassed collegiate sports far too many times in recent years for that to even be a consideration.
Enough is enough -- or it should be. But nothing ever changes.
2. There are several Aggie commits who should be getting a ratings bump here in the next Rivals (first Rivals/On3?) rankings for 2026. Wideout Aaron Gregory should be chief among them. Gregory was one of the stars of today's Rivals 5-Star, winning one-on-ones and shining on both offense and defense in 7-on-7s. Gregory is the seventh-ranked wideout in the nation and the #52 player overall currently, but when you shine in front of the evaluators, that should lead to a ratings bump.
3. Quarterback commit Helaman Casuga should get a significant move up as well. After coming in second in the Elite 11 last week, Casuga was very good again today at the Rivals 5-Star. He's the 11th-ranked quarterback in the nation right now, but like Gregory, he should be in line for a jump in the rankings next time around.
4. During his interviews with Rivals and On3 staffers at the 5-star, EDGE Samu Moala said that one of the reasons he committed to A&M early and has stuck with them is how Jay Bateman and Mike Elko intend to use him. -- as a Jack. He mentioned that he was looking forward to the chance to play a position where he could rush or drop into coverage -- and apparently he can do both just fine, thanks.
5. I don't think a lot of Aggies realize just how good the early commits for this class are. Casuga, Moala, Gregory and Jordan Carter were all at the 5-Star and all impressed. They were also all committed by Oct. 27 of last year. So when people are talking about how A&M needs defensive ends or another receiver...they may want to go look at the commit list and refresh their memories.
6. Another 4-star (all the guys mentioned above are 4-stars) will make his college decision known tomorrow night. Offensive tackle Aaron Thomas, who visited A&M last weekend, will announce his commitment at 8 p.m. central time. Thomas is a prime example of what spring evaluations can do for a player. He was offered by A&M on Jan. 31, which was pretty early in comparison to some of the other big names after him. Ohio State, the other presumed candidate to land him, didn't offer until March; Texas and Auburn didn't offer until May and Oregon offered three weeks ago. So he went to looking at Kansas and Minnesota to deciding between A&M and Ohio State. Sometimes players (and fans) just have to be patient.
7. If Thomas does commit to A&M, they could go on a real run of offensive line commits. Avery Morcho and Drew Evers haven't set commitment dates yet, but they're likely getting close to the finish line. A&M is now considered a strong favorite to land Morcho, while Evers will choose between A&M and Ohio State (sound familiar)?
8. There are a lot of A&M targets who are going to be coming off the board in the next 10 days to two weeks. Four-star linebackers DaQuives Beck and Tank King have both set their commitment dates, with Beck committing July 1 and King on Independence Day. Four-star defensive end Bryce Perry-Wright will also make his call on July 4, and one of the big ones, 5-star ATH Lamar Brown, will announce July 10.
9. A&M's current average star rating for its commits is 3.79, but that's lowered by having an un-ranked kicker on the list. If you go with position players only, A&M's right at a 4 average (16 4-stars, 1 5-star, 1 3-star, so easy math). Oregon ties them with a 4 average, but they only have nine commits. The only teams in America with a higher average right now are Ohio State at 4.06 and LSU at 4.27 -- and LSU only has 10 commits.
10. In his latest Bracketology (and don't ask me how he would even begin to do one in June, I have no idea), ESPN's Joe Lunardi has A&M as one of the last four teams in the NCAA Tournament. That's setting the bar pretty high for a team that doesn't even have a full roster and is totally changed from last season.