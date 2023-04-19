Now that spring practice is over, let's take a look at some players who helped their stock over the past month. Some, you'll guess. Others, maybe not.

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy showed why he was heavily hyped coming out of high school

1. OL Chase Bisontis

Spring practice for Bisontis went from "let's see what this kid can do" to "how do we not start him?" Fifteen practices and a spring game isn't much to judge a true freshman on, but when his play is described as "awesome" and "terrific", it's a pretty good indication they think he's special. The fact that he juggled the lineup in that short a period of time seems to back that up.

2. DT Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Dindy didn't play last year after getting hurt in the Under Armour All-American Game, but he has forced his way into the rotation at a very deep defensive tackle position. Dindy looked like an imposing presence from the first day of practice, and his performance matched up. He was consistently in the backfield in the Maroon & White Game, a performance that included a sack. His emergence makes the DT group even more nasty.

3. Nickel Bryce Anderson

There was supposed to be a competition to figure out who would replace Antonio Johnson at nickel. Yeah...scratch that. Competition's over. It's Bryce Anderson. Anderson showed serious flashes last season, but didn't get to play a ton. Now that he's more comfortable as a defender, he's looking really good at nickel. He's already proven himself to be fearless against the run, but now he's a strong pass defender who can lay a lick on someone. His progression has been fast and exciting.

4. WR Noah Thomas

Noah Thomas was the spring football offensive MVP.

I'm just going to get this out of the way -- Evan Stewart's not on this list. He's already impressed enough. Thomas, on the other hand, really jumped onto the radar screen this spring. You got the idea he'd be in the rotation, but he cemented that with an outstanding performance that won him the spring offensive MVP. When defenders praise you for multiple ridiculous catches per practice, you're doing extremely well. Thomas brings size and a physical presence to a receiver group that needs it.

5. RB Rueben Owens

Ruben Owens is every bit the elite back he was supposed to be.

The number one running back in the nation shouldn't leave you going, "Wow," because you expect that kind of ability. Owens did it anyway. A&M has had some outstanding true freshmen backs in recent years with Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane, and Owens doesn't take a backseat to anyone. He's got great vision, his cutting ability is off the charts and he accelerates rapidly. He seems to glide more than he runs.

6. LB Taurean York

York was a late addition to the 2023 class and was seriously under-recruited, with programs emphasizing his size over production. They did the same thing with Donovan Wilson and lived to regret it. York and Wilson play different positions, but have one similar trait: they find the football. From the first practice, York proved he wasn't intimidated by major college football and continued to make plays. The A&M coaching staff saw enough that they believe York and fellow freshman Daymion Sanford are well on their way to being quality SEC linebackers.

7. DT Walter Nolen

Walter Nolen had an outstanding spring.

How does the number two player in the 2022 class impress? By absolutely wrecking shop. He dominated in scrimmages and in the spring game, busting through double-teams to make tackles and finding his way into the backfield to pressure the quarterback. Coach Jimbo Fisher summed it up thusly: "When he gains 8 to 10 pounds, he'll be a terror...well, he actually is now."

8. DE Shemar Turner

Like Dindy, Turner passed the eye test immediately. His play was even better, winning the co-defensive MVP for the spring along with Anderson. He seemed more confident and assertive, becoming more a factor against the run and markedly improving his pass rush skills. He will likely start on a defensive front that looks increasingly like it's absolutely loaded.

9. C Mark Nabou

Mark Nabou was one of the most pleasant surprises of the spring.

One of the most overlooked members of the 2022 class, Nabou got into one game at left guard last year and looked like he could handle the bigtime. This spring, he got moved to center and played well enough that he bumped Remington Strickland from the first team and won (with Strickland) the most improved offensive player award. Bryce Foster is definitely the starting center, but Nabou has worked his way into the two-deep.

10. WR Micah Tease

Micah Tease made the spring game's biggest play.

The Aggies craved Tease last fall because they wanted his elite speed; he got on campus and quickly proved that speed wasn't hype. He had the biggest play of the spring game with a 52-yard touchdown catch from Max Johnson, but he also shone multiple times during practices. He and fellow freshman Raymond Cottrell could see the field early and often this fall.

And, for a bonus player: CB Kent Robinson