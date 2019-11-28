With Texas A&M's final regular season game just a couple of days away, what can Aggie fans happy about on Thanksgiving Day? Quite a bit, actually. Here are 10 of them.

10. The greatness of Braden Mann

Mann isn't one of the best punters in college football right now. He's one of the best of all time, and he's been a true weapon for the Aggies the past couple of years. Not only will he boom a kick 60 yards, he'll go down and make the tackle too.

9. Linebacker depth

Anthony Hines is one of several quality linebackers A&M now has.

Anthony Hines and Buddy Johnson have played extremely well the second half of the year and should continue to improve next year. But Aaron Hansford and Andre White have finally given the Aggies some reliable backups. Add in Chris Russell, Tarian Lee, Ke'Shun Brown and perhaps a newcomer in 2020 and A&M is on the way to stacking depth at linebacker -- at last.

8. DeMarvin Leal is as advertised

DeMarvin Leal is starting to dominate.

Leal has started the second half of the season and has proven his 5-star hype was warranted. He's racked up 29 tackles and 4 tackles for loss and showed last weekend he can hold up against anyone in run defense. He's already in the top half of SEC defensive ends and will only get better. All that's left is developing his pass rush -- and anyone want to bet against that?

7. Jalen Wydermyer and Baylor Cupp working together in 2020

Jalen Wydermyer has proven to be truly special.

Wydermyer is averaging 14.5 YPC and has 6 TD receptions to lead the team. He's big, physical and tough to bring down. Before he got hurt, Cupp was clearly the better of the two, running faster than anyone his size should. Combining the two on the field next year should be nothing short of amazing.

6. Kellen Mond has gotten better -- and probably isn't done yet

Kellen Mond isn't a finished product yet. 2020 could be a special one for him.

With Tua Tagovailoa's season over, Saturday night will feature the SEC's top two quarterbacks in Baton Rouge. Would anyone care to debate Jake Fromm is better than Kellen Mond after last Saturday night? Mond can still be frustratingly inconsistent, but his completion percentage is up another 6% from last year and he hasn't turned the ball over in 5 games. His touchdown to interception percentage is better than 3 to 1. We've seen flashes of greatness, but it still hasn't been a full body of work. If he keeps improving has he has from one year to the next as he has so far, 2020 could well be that great season.

5. Restored running back depth in 2020

Isaiah Spiller will have help in 2020.

Isaiah Spiller has shown he can be an SEC-caliber back. Cordarrian Richardson has made the most of his opportunities. Getting Jashaun Corbin back as a redshirt sophomore will give the Aggies three very good, very different backs. Add in Deondre Jackson and perhaps another freshman back from the state of Texas (ahem) and A&M will have reloaded their running back corps.

4. A loaded receiver corps in 2020

Jhamon Ausbon will have plenty of help in 2020.

The Aggies may lose a couple of receivers to the draft and attrition, but they’ll still be loaded. The prospect of Jhamon Ausbon and Quartney Davis with the likes of Ainias Smith, Devon Achane, Demond Demas, Dylan Wright and Kendrick Rogers (and more) gives A&M a lot of talent with varying skill sets. The potential is scary.

3. A top 5 recruiting class

Jaylon Jones could help out at corner immediately. (Sam Spiegelman)

One thing the Aggies still need is depth. This class is getting that for them, and it’s quality depth. Demas and Jaylon Jones look like they can be day one players on a team that won’t need many. Haynes King is one of the nation’s top quarterbacks; Fadil Diggs and Donell Harris look like a dangerous pass rushers; Antonio Johnson is a safety with corner skills. They’re just a few members of one of the better classes ever assembled at A&M.

2. A very friendly schedule

This year’s schedule has been insanely tough. But check our this one: Abilene Christian North Texas Colorado Arkansas @Mississippi State Fresno State @Auburn @South Carolina Ole Miss Vanderbilt @Alabama LSU That’s a lot more palatable. And that's 2020's schedule.

1. Almost everyone comes back

The Aggies will be deeper, more experienced and very good in 2020.

The Aggies lose three scholarship seniors — Mann, Colton Prater and Charles Oliver. That’s it. They will have to drop another 12 players (or so), but with the prospect of early entrees to the NFL Draft, they may be able to do it without having see critical players transfer out. Get a good look at the team that trots out on the field for week 14, because it’ll be out there for week 1 of 2020. Add in that easier schedule and 2020 could be special for the Aggies.

