It's the latest edition of 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

Isaiah Spiller hasn't disappointed so far this year.

1. PFF scores from Saturday: offense (avert your eyes)

Isaiah Spiller, 69.7 Devon Achane, 69.5 Deuce Fatheree, 66.5 Max Wright, 64.7 Jalen Preston, 60.8 Aki Ogunbiyi, 59.5 Zach Calzada, 58.5 Blake Trainor, 56.6 Demond Demas, 53.6 Ainias Smith, 53.6 Jalen Wydermyer, 47.2 Bryce Foster, 45.9 Jahmir Johnson, 44.7 Kenyon Green, 37.4

2. PFF scores for Saturday: defense (not as vomit-inducing)

(these are with a minimum of 10 snaps) Jayden Peevy, 81.1 Antonio Johnson, 80 Micheal Clemons, 79 DeMarvin Leal, 72.5 Jaylon Jones, 69.1 Shemar Turner, 64.9 McKinnley Jackson, 59.9 Tyreek Chappell 59.6 Leon O’Neal, 56.7 Demani Richardson, 55.2 Aaron Hansford, 53.1 Tyree Johnson, 50.7 Edgerrin Cooper, 49.5 Andre White, 48.1

3. Don't believe the hype

I have told you many times that Texas thinks they're getting everyone and they get everyone they want, except the ones who didn't get the message and went somewhere else by mistake. This week's "TEXAS IS A LOCK" selection is LB Harold Perkins. As in the linebacker who A&M has been a favorite for for over a year. And they still are. Texas is blowing all this smoke that they've made inroads for him and Sark this, Sark that, blah blah blah. Here's the reality: both A&M and Texas are 3-1. A&M's defense has looked significantly better, even in the loss. Perkins knows where he can play, succeed and make money. He also knows which program is soft. Texas has a lot of work to do to change that mindset with respect to their defense. They have time, but right now, it's still advantage A&M.

4. One big reason the O-line is struggling -- the 2018 recruiting class

One thing with recruiting is that there's always some bad luck in every class. It seems like it happens more with offensive lineman than any other position, and that's certainly been true over the past decade. The 2018 class, which should be taking a dominant role now, was gutted by injuries. In that class, A&M picked up three 4-stars -- Cole Blanton, Bart Clement and Tank Jenkins. They also added Luke Matthews, who ended up a 3-star. So far, only Matthews has played more than a couple of snaps in his career. Blanton, a huge offensive tackle, was hurt and finished almost immediately. Clement, who was a monster in high school at Fort Bend Marshall, came in overweight and switched between center and guard. Then he injured his back and had to retire. Jenkins never played a down for A&M, transferred to Houston and is now a starter there. Matthews, of course, we know about. He just can't shake the injury bug, and that has Bryce Foster on the field before he should be. It's a rough set of circumstances.

5. On the other hand...

Deuce Fatheree may be even better than expected.

The shortage of experienced players has forced Deuce Fatheree onto the field, and he has not disappointed. He's been the best freshman offensive lineman since Jake Matthews, and that's saying a lot. I said before training camp even began that I figured Fatheree was the left tackle of the future but didn't know if he had a role at present -- he may go back to the bench with Layden Robinson's return -- but if you're looking for a bright spot up front, he has to be it. He's held his own against some more more experienced opposition, and looks like he's not overmatched by the speed of the SEC game. So yeah, he's the left tackle of the future (and Trey Zuhn is the right tackle of the future).

6. White a bigtime visitor, but A&M has work to do

Philadelphia Imhotep LB Enai White will be in town this weekend, and he's one guy I would love to see A&M get in the 2022 class. At this point, though, they're behind. He's coming unofficially, because A&M couldn't get an official out of him. He did like his last visit, though, and A&M can certainly sell him on playing time because an explosive outside linebacker like him would be an immediate asset. But they've got to pry him away from Georgia, IMO.

7. Situation for Stewart looks better

Shemar Stewart won't be in town this weekend. He'll be at Georgia, but he'll be in town for an official for the Alabama game. At this point, I think you can consider the Aggies the favorite here. They've expended a lot of time and effort on him, and he's their primary DE target left on the board. And if they can get him, the depth level for next year and moving forward will be stout, even without DeMarvin Leal and Micheal Clemons.

8. Isaiah Spiller is so good

A&M's RB1 came into the season the top prospect at the position for the 2022 draft and hasn't done much to disappoint. He's still putting up big numbers in spite of the offensive line's shortcomings: 52 carries, 357 yards (6.6 YPC) and 2 TD rushing; 13 catches, 106 yards and TD receiving. He was the offense Saturday, making a lot of yardage on his own with his shiftiness and cutback ability. He's also an outstanding blocker, both for his quarterbacks and for Devon Achane when they're in the backfield together. Spiller is an outstanding back and is on course for another 1,000 yard season. I don't think people realize just how good he is and how much he'll be missed when he's gone.



9. Antonio Johnson is looking like the next superstar

Most people thought Antonio Johnson would play a lot this year. Very few people saw him as one of a handful of players who never comes off the field. But he's become invaluable, and hasn't reached his full potential yet. So far this year, he leads the Aggies in tackles (26), has 2.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 4 pass deflections. He's gotten thrown at a lot -- 19 times -- but only 10 have been complete. Considering a lot of those passes were quick outs or dumpoffs, that's proof he's been very active. Mississippi State will be a big test for Johnson, especially if the Aggies are short on corners. But so far, he's been up to everything that's been thrown at him this year -- literally and figuratively.

10. Good thing A&M has open space on the commit list, because needs change