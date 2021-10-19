It's time for 10 Things for Tuesday, brought to you by JFQ Lending!

1. ProFootballFocus scores for the Mizzou game: Offense (season scores in parentheses)

Bryce Foster, 86.6 (61.4) Devon Achane, 76.7 (83.5) Isaiah Spiller, 76.2 (80.7) Layden Robinson, 76 (78.7) Baylor Cupp, 76 (55.2) Reuben Fatheree, 69.8 (65.6) Kenyon Green, 69.3 (67.7) Chase Lane, 68.1 (61.3) Zach Calzada, 66 (69.1) Jahmir Johnson, 64.8 (61.4) Ainias Smith, 64.5 (68.1) Max Wright, 60 (59.5) Jalen Wydermyer, 59.5 (53.7) Blake Trainor, 58.8 (54.2) Demond Demas, 54.4 (53.8) Jalen Preston, 53.8 (56.9)

2. PFF scores, defense

Aaron Hansford,76.1 (71) Leon O’Neal, 75.2 (82.6) Shemar Turner, 73.3 (58.8) Antonio Johnson, 72.8 (87.5) Demani Richardson, 69.7 (69) DeMarvin Leal, 68.9 (67.8) Erick Young, 68.6 (62.4) Adarious Jones, 67.1 (60,2) Micheal Clemons, 64.8 (78.7) Isaiah Raikes, 62.4 (63) Tyreek Chappell, 62.2 (68.2) Tyree Johnson, 59.2 (67.9) Fadil Diggs, 58.2 (65.9) Edgerrin Cooper, 58.2 (46.4) McKinnley Jackson, 52.5 (57.2) Jaylon Jones, 44.9 (54) Andre White, 41.4 (40.9)

3. Getting the Joneses back together in 2022?

Injuries are a part of every season, but some are more disappointing than others. Haynes King’s has to be the biggest letdown, but there are two upperclassmen who deserve better than they got from fate. But we may not have seen the last of Hezekiah and Myles Jones. Hez is having surgery on his shoulder, which he hurt during training camp. Myles hurt his foot, tried to play through it and ended up having surgery as well. Their seasons are both over, but their careers may not be. The 2020 do-over could help Hez. The wideout entered the year as a redshirt senior, which means his fifth year to play four. But with the extra year, he now has six years to play four, so he can return. The case for Myles may be even more straightforward. He’s never redshirted, so he can use this year as his redshirt and return for season six in 2022. He would easily be the only player in A&M history, and maybe in all of FBS, to letter six times. Now, think about this secondary next year: Jaylon Jones, Myles Jones, Brian George, Tyreek Chappell, Demani Richardson, Antonio Johnson and Erick Young (with Young replacing Leon O’Neal at safety). Sounds pretty good.

The re-emergence of Jalen Preston could shake up Texas A&M's recruiting plans.

4. The duo of 58 and 55 getting the backs going 0-60

When discussing the play of the offensive line Saturday after A&M’s win, Isaiah Spiller talked about the combination of Jahmir Johnson and Kenyon Green on the left side. He said that the group works because they’ve got experience and they know how to work well together. In the running game, that’s certainly true. They overwhelmed Missouri Saturday, opening up massive holes on touchdown runs by both Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane. If those two continue to work well together, then they could have a big weekend against South Carolina.

5. 2022 line looks stronger every week

It’s pretty hard to argue the offensive line hasn’t improved the past couple of weeks. A&M has put up 76 points the past two weeks, with 810 yards of total offense — and one sack. We’ll get an even better feel for things after they deal with a tough South Carolina front, but it seems like the group is meshing. Johnson and Green will almost certainly be gone next year, but the Aggies may have a line that’s still on the upswing. Green’s replacement at left guard is a given Aki Ogunbiyi; Deuce Fatheree will likely switch from right tackle to left tackle and Trey Zuhn could move in there. Or, it could be that Fatheree stays where he is and Zuhn takes over on the left side. In any case, they’ll be operating with a group that will likely have two freshmen All-Americans and one of the most underrated linemen in the SEC. Bryce Foster’s 86.8 score is one of the highest I’ve seen from a lineman on PFF, and he’s really starting to come into his own. His confidence is clearly up, and he’s starting to push defenders around instead of the other way around. Fatheree has been excellent and is already battle-tested after his showdown with Alabama’s Will Anderson — who had 6 tackles and 4 sacks against Mississippi State after Fatheree shut him out. Add Layden Robinson and you’ve got a trio that will have both talent and experience in 2022.

6. The Vision -- Spiller's, not the Avenger

Isaiah Spiller's vision has helped him rip off big runs this season.

When I asked Spiller about his big touchdown run against Mizzou, he said the play was supposed to go outside, but when Green and Johnson blocked down on their assignments, the hole opened up right up the middle. Most backs would have already headed upfield, but Spiller had the patience to wait for the hole and then hit it. That’s one of the things that makes Spiller an elite back — his vision. He has a knack for seeing a hole develop, even if it’s not where the play is supposed to be going. He can cut back and get into the gap as quick as any back in college football, and once he’s through the hole, he recognizes where the defenders are. Again, that’s a vision thing. He’s got the intelligence to set them up and then elude them, just as he did last weekend. He’s certainly gotten better at the speed at which he makes the decision to cut up and go than when he was a freshman, but the ability to see a hole and then hit it is something that you just can’t coach. It’s a gift.

7. The '22 defensive line haul can be how good?

Here’s a reason for you to keep rooting for LSU and Texas to lose, if you weren’t doing that already out of instinct: their continued failures make it more likely A&M lands their best defensive haul of any class in probably 30 years. The Aggies already have Malick Sylla, Bryce Anderson, Jadon Scarlett, Deyon Bouie, Bobby Taylor, Martrell Harris, Ish Harris and Jarred Kerr. That’s eight 4-stars and one seriously underrated 3-star. But there’s a real opportunity for it to be even better, as almost all of you know. Walter Nolen, Bear Alexander, Jacoby Mathews, Enai White, Harold Perkins, Shemar Stewart and Anthony Lucas are still out there. There’s also a shot that A&M flips a corner, either Marquis Groves-Killebrew from Georgia or Julian Humphrey from Florida. That’s three 5-stars and the rest are, at worst, in the Rivals 250 as 4-stars. How realistic is it that A&M lands all of them? I’m not sure on Lucas or getting the corners to flip, but the rest are very possible. Mathews and Perkins are down to A&M, Texas and LSU, so that’s where the rooting for failure comes in. Nolen and Alexander are fights between A&M and Georgia (along with Tennessee for Nolen). A lot of the Rivals staffers up in the Northeast are sensing White’s increasing lean to A&M, which would be an amazing get. Stewart will be in this weekend, and I think he’s A&M’s to lose. I know the Aggies need some more weapons on offense, but would you turn down a defensive group of Nolen, Alexander, Mathews, White, Perkins and Stewart as you work to close out your class? Didn’t think so.

8. Season realities change recruiting approach

It’s amazing how our projections for recruiting can get shot entirely to hell once real games start getting played. This year, is no exception. In fact, it may be the biggest recruiting-changer so far. At the start of the season, I thought A&M needed more corners, linebackers, offensive linemen and wideouts in the 2022 class. Yeah, well…they still do, but not as bad. Look at it this way: Bryce Foster and Deuce Fatheree are now starters and they’re not coming out unless they get hurt. So you know you have a tackle and your center. They really like Trey Zuhn, but they still need another tackle. That’s PJ Johnson. Hunter Erb may be the other, and here’s why: Blake Trainor. Wait, what? Trainor has shown himself to be very capable at guard after spending two seasons as a backup tackle. He probably won’t start in 2022 — Ogunbiyi will move back in — but he’s played both guard positions well. Matthew Wykoff will likely be the backup center, so you need to find something for Remington Strickland. If you get Mark Nabou in this class, you’ve got a lot of guards. At wideout, they’ve got Noah Thomas and I think they’ll get Chris Marshall eventually. But now they will likely get Hezekiah Jones back for another season. Demond Demas and Moose Muhammad have both proven they can play and Jalen Preston has come to life. That could mean you can push back the hunt for another wideout or two back a year. The Aggies are now in position to get Myles Jones and Brian George back next year to go with Jaylon Jones and Tyreek Chappell. The Aggies now know that Chappell is not only capable of handling the SEC — ahead of schedule — but could be a star. Deuce Harmon is doing quite well too. Adding the two veterans back would give the Aggies a lot of depth, and getting Bobby Taylor and Smoke Bouie could be plenty good for 2022. They still need Harold Perkins. Teaming him with Edgerrin Cooper would mean a ton of speed at linebacker.

9. More Baylor Cupp soon?

We’ve been waiting for Baylor Cupp to appear since the season began, and it looks like we may be getting closer to having that happen. Jimbo seemed to indicate yesterday that he’s just now getting into the swing of things, having missed a good chunk of training camp after not playing for two years. I don’t know if this will happen, but it would be pretty cool to turn him loose after the bye week and see what he can do with Jalen Wydermyer.

10. South Carolina's offensive woes are heavy