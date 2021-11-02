Here's the latest 10 Things for Tuesday, brought to you by JFQ Lending!

1. Where Saturday's game will be decided

Kenyon Green and the Aggie line need to win the day Saturday.

The key to this game will be the play of Texas A&M’s offensive line. Auburn is fourth in the nation in tackles for loss (1st in the SEC) and 26th in sacks. They’re also 70th against the pass. In other words, they need to win the line of scrimmage or they’ll have some trouble. The Aggies, of course, need to run the ball to succeed. Last year, they ran for 313 yards against Auburn. It’s highly unlikely that will happen again, but if A&M can get 200 yards on the ground, they will be in very good shape.

2. Containing Nix is a must

One of the bigger issues in having to deal with Auburn’s offense is running ability of Bo Nix. We saw this last year, and he ran for two touchdowns last week. He only carried for 30 yards on 8 carries, but some of those runs were huge. Containing Nix in the pocket will be vital. I expect A&M to continue to attack, because it’s worked well the past three games (and sure worked better than laying off). The Aggies are up to 14th in the nation (2nd in the SEC) in sacks, averaging 3 a game. Auburn hasn’t given up many sacks, save to UGA. The Aggies need to pressure Nix and, if you can sack him, great. If not, they need to apply pressure but keep him in the pocket so he can’t take off and make plays with his feet.

3. Areas where A&M is excelling that you may not know about

Tackles for loss allowed, 19th Red zone defense, 25th Passing efficiency defense, 15th And, of course, scoring defense, 4th

4. Close on paper

Auburn has given up an average of 24 points a game in conference play. A&M has given up 21. One team has played Georgia, the other played Alabama. One big difference: Auburn has given up 200 yards rushing to three different opponents: Arkansas, Georgia...and Georgia State. A&M has given up 200 yards rushing once, to Kent State in week 1.

5. Commitment time?

Fort Bend Marshall’s Chris Marshall will be announcing his commitment on Sunday. The finalists are USC and Alabama. USC doesn’t have a coach and he’s kind of given Alabama lip service. This one has trended A&M’s way for a while, so it’s perfectly fine to be optimistic.

6. Commitment time part 2?

5-star DT Walter Nolen is going to be back in town this weekend. That’s three times in a month and this time he may well shut it down. Just another reason to play well against Auburn. If he commits, then Nolen will tie Myles Garrett as the highest-ranked commit in the Rivals era.

7. Back in the mix?

I’ve also heard that 5-star OL Kelvin Banks may be in town this weekend. That would quite a step. A&M really wants the Oregon commit to flip, and this would be at least a little progress.

8. So not SEC

Texas wants to be SEC so badly, but they’re just not. In the SEC, we have live Tigers living at truck stops. Monkeys in the backyard of an affluent Austin subdivision is not SEC.

9. Nice timing



Could monkeygate have happened at a worse time for Texas? They’re on a three-game losing streak, will be an underdog on the road and look like they’re a mental mess. And now you have your special teams coach involved in the most bizarre deal in recent memory? This is not what a first-year coach needs.

10. This is who they are -- for now