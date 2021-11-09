Welcome to 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by our friends at JFQ Lending!

Edgerrin Cooper had an awesome game Saturday.

1. ProFootballFocus scores for the Auburn game (and season), offense:

Zach Calzada, 90 (77.5) Caleb Chapman, 79 (67.4) Isaiah Spiller, 73.6 (84.8) Reuben Fatheree, 72.2 (69.8) Kenyon Green, 69.5 (69.5) Ainias Smith, 67.8 (69.4) Bryce Foster, 67.6 (67) Devon Achane, 65.8 (86.8) Layden Robinson, 62.9 (78.1) Demond Demas, 59.1 (54.1) Jahmir Johnson, 58.5 (61.1) Jalen Preston, 55 (57.1) Jalen Wydermyer, 53.9 (56.5) Max Wright, 47.1 (57.5)

2. PFF scores, defense

Jaylon Jones, 86.7 (63.9) Edgerrin Cooper, 86.4 (60.6) Tyree Johnson, 76.2 (73.6) DeMarvin Leal, 71.2 (70.4) Tyreek Chappell, 68.5 (73.7) Antonio Johnson, 68.3 (90) Micheal Clemons, 67.5 (80) Jayden Peevy, 67.4 (82.4) Aaron Hansford, 67.4 (73.2) McKinnley Jackson, 66.7 (63.1) Demani Richardson, 65.8 (71) Andre White, 61.4 (40.5) Erick Young, 60.6 (61.2) Leon O’Neal, 58.8 (79.4) Isaiah Raikes, 58.3 (62.5) Fadil Diggs, 55 (59.9)

3. 2018 class, assembled on the fly, a massive whiff

2018 A&M recruiting class Player Stars Role Luke Matthews (OL) Injured Montel Parker (WR) Transferred Cole Blanton (OL) Medically retired Jordan Moore (DB) Transferred Seth Small (PK) Starter Max Wright (DE) Backup (at TE) Deneric Prince (RB) Transferred Brian Johnson (DB) Transferred Bart Clement (OL) Medically retired Tyree Wilson (DL) Transferred Caleb Chapman (WR) In the rotation Jalen Preston (WR) Starter Jace Sternberger (TE) NFL Mohammad Diallo (DL) Transferred Leon O'Neal (S) Starter Bobby Brown (DL) NFL Jeremiah Martin (DL) Transferred Glenn Beal (TE) Transferred Jashaun Corbin (RB) Transferred James Foster (QB) Transferred Vernon Jackson (RB) Medically retired Tank Jenkins (OL) Transferred Charles Strong (RB) Transferred

This is absolutely brutal. This should be the backbone of the team, and it's given you three starters and a key rotation piece and that's it in 2021. Of course, it should be noted that two players are in the NFL and Jimbo Fisher had to scramble to assemble this class, but this is pretty awful.

4. 2019 recruiting class an outstanding base for the program

2019 A&M signing class Player Column 2 Role Chris Russell (LB) Backup Ainias Smith (WR) Starter Jalen Wydermyer (TE) Starter Derick Hunter (DL) Backup (OL) Ke'Shun Brown (LB) Transferred Elijah Blades (CB) Transferred Dylan Wright (WR) Transferred Isaiah Spiller (RB) Starter Erick Young (DB) Backup Adarious Jones (DL) Backup Layden Robinson (OL) Starter Zach Calzada (QB) Starter Blake Trainor (OL) Backup Kenyon Green (OL) Starter Tarian Lee (LB) Backup Andre White (LB) Starter Kenyon Jackson (WR) Backup DeMarvin Leal (DL) Starter Baylor Cupp (TE) Backup RJ Orebo (DL) Backup Demani Richardson (S) Starter Brian Williams (S) Backup Kam Brown (WR) Transferred Caden Davis (PK) Starter (kickoffs) Chase Lane (WR) Backup

THIS is the base of the team. Nine starters, including three All-Americans (and one who should be). You've also got some key reserves in this group -- Lane, Chapman, Jones and Trainor, in particular -- and a couple of players I think will be impactful moving forward.

5. 2020 starts loading it up

A&M 2020 signing class Player Stars Role Darvon Hubbard (RB) Backup McKinnley Jackson (DL) Starter Edgerrin Cooper (LB) Backup Brian George (DB) Starter (injured) Antonio Doyle (LB) Transferred Devon Achane (RB) Backup Donell Harris (DE) Backup Braedon Mowry (DE) Backup Chris Morris (OL) Transferred Antonio Johnson (DB) Starter Devin Price (WR) Backup Haynes King (QB) Starter (injured) Josh Moten (CB) Injured Dallas Walker (DL) Backup Aki Ogunbiyi (OL) Backup Deondre Jackson (RB) Backup Moose Muhammad (WR) Backup Isaiah Raikes (DL) Backup Blake Smith (TE) Backup Fadil Diggs (DL) Backup Jaylon Jones (CB) Starter Demond Demas (WR) Starter Smart Chibuzo (OL) Backup Josh Bankhead (OL) Backup Jordan Jefferson (DL) Backup Earnest Crownover (RB) Starter (at FB)

2019 is the bedrock of the team, but 2020's signing class is shaping up very nicely as well. Antonio Johnson could be an All-American right. now. Demas has started to come into his own, and Jaylon Jones has started every game of his career. Jackson is a vital cog in the middle, even if he doesn't start all the time. King will get his chance to get his job back and is still the more complete quarterback. Achane will be RB1 next year and a possible All-American (if Spiller leaves). George will be a factor if he returns (which is almost certain). Harris, Raikes, Diggs and Cooper could all start next year. Virtually everyone in this class has contributed or will contribute.

6. 2021 off to an excellent start

A&M 2021 signing class Player Stars Role Jahmir Johnson (OL) Starter Jordan Moko (OL) Backup Jardin Gilbert (DB) Backup Elijah Jeudy (DL) Backup Bryce Foster (OL) Starter Reuben Fatheree (OL) Starter Tunmise Adeleye (DL) Injured Shemar Turner (DL) Backup Remington Strickland Backup Yulkeith Brown (WR) Backup LJ Johnson (RB) Backup Amari Daniels (RB) Backup Albert Regis (DL) Backup Marcus Burris (DL) Backup Dreyden Norwood (CB) Backup Tyreek Chappell (CB) Starter Deuce Harmon (CB) Backup Fernando Garza (TE) Injured Matthew Wykoff (OL) Backup Jahzion Harris (DL) Backup Trey Zuhn (OL) Backup Eli Stowers (QB) Backup (at TE) Dametrious Crownover (TE) Backup

The Aggies didn't want to use as many freshman as they have, but injuries have made it unavoidable. But they've all risen to the challenge. Johnson was brought in to play left tackle and after early troubles has been strong. Fatheree is his likely replacement and a freshman All-American. Zuhn will plug in at the other tackle spot next year. Fatheree, Foster and Chappell should all be freshman All-Americans -- at worst, Freshman All-SEC. Turner is already in the DT rotation and has 1.5 sacks. He and Adeleye could be big parts of the defensive line next year. Harmon and Gilbert are going to be on the field a lot moving forward. And a lot of these guys are going to be very good but haven't been called on yet.

7. My projected two-deep for 2022 right now (subject to change tomorrow or whenever)

2022 two-deep, offense Position Starter Stars Backup Stars QB Haynes King Zach Calzada RB Devon Achane LJ Johnson FB Earnest Crownover WR Demond Demas Chase Lane WR Ainias Smith Moose Muhammad WR Jalen Preston Caleb Chapman LT Reuben Fatheree Blake Trainor LG Aki Ogunbiyi Josh Bankhead C Bryce Foster Luke Matthews RG Layden Robinson Jordan Moko RT Trey Zuhn Derick Hunter TE Baylor Cupp Max Wright

Projected 2022 two-deep, defense Postion Starter Stars Backup Stars DE Tunmise Adeleye Fadil Diggs DT McKinnley Jackson Walter Nolen DT Isaiah Raikes Shemar Turner DE Donell Harris Elijah Jeudy Nickel Antonio Johnson Deuce Harmon LB Andre White Tarian Lee LB Edgerrin Cooper Chris Russell CB Jaylon Jones Brian George S Demani Richardson Brian Williams S Erick Young Jardin Gilbert CB Tyreek Chappell Josh Moten

This is just a guess. And I really don't know what Myles Jones will do, so I put Moten in there in his spot in case he doesn't return. There should be some good battles for positions, and really, I'm not worried about any starters except maybe one defensive end spot. It's just depth at certain positions that is a concern, and the recruiting class could take care of most that.

8. Discipline

Watching the Auburn game from the pressbox was interesting. When Bo Nix would take off and scramble, the linemen and linebackers that would usually pursue from behind would just stop. At first glance, you'd think it was lack of hustle, but it wasn't -- they were staying in place in case Nix decided to reverse his field and come back. They weren't going to give him any escape route. That's not only really smart, but takes a lot of mental discipline from the players. It's a long way from them running out of position earlier in the season. Odds are we'll see something similar this weekend with Matt Corral.

9. What's said isn't the problem

While I was writing this up, a video allegedly of Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis cussing out his players after the loss to Iowa State surfaced online. Bo uses some colorful metaphors, to put it mildly (there's a link up on the site if you're so inclined to find it). And, of course, people are saying they're aghast at a coach saying such mean things. And those people are wrong. This is football. It's not golf or tennis or quiddich or whatever that Harry Potter sport is. It's major college football. And this is his livelihood. He just had a bunch of largely 4- and 5-star recruits get their backsides kicked in by a bunch of largely 2- and 3-star recruits, and not for the first time. And they were laughing about it? No wonder he was angry. But for someone to post that online? That's a clear indicator of what's wrong with the Texas program, not what Davis said. Their players are soft, easily offended and have overly-inflated egos. If being cussed out by a football coach offends you, buddy, you need to find something else to take up your time. There's no discipline over there, and it shows in the results on the field. You think Nick Saban and his staff don't cuss out their players? You bet they do. And Jimbo and his staff? I've heard worse at a summer practice when they were doing things right. But this is Texas, and for more than a decade they've allowed perceived talent override everything else. Tom Herman should have stomped on this, but he couldn't or didn't. Steve Sarkisian needs to do it as soon as possible or it won't matter; things will get away from him. But I don't know if Texas fans and donors will have the patience or stomach for what needs to be done, and that's a near-complete teardown and rebuild. A&M had something similar to this when Kevin Sumlin left and Jimbo came in, but not to this extent. But Fisher recognized and attacked it from the very first team meeting. The results are obvious now. Sarkisian hasn't, and the results are just as obvious.

10. The best player nobody recognizes

Antonio Johnson has been nothing short of spectacular this season.