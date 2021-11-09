 AggieYell - 10 Things for Tuesday
10 Things for Tuesday

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
@mbpRivals

Welcome to 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by our friends at JFQ Lending!

Edgerrin Cooper had an awesome game Saturday.
1. ProFootballFocus scores for the Auburn game (and season), offense:

Zach Calzada, 90 (77.5)

Caleb Chapman, 79 (67.4)

Isaiah Spiller, 73.6 (84.8)

Reuben Fatheree, 72.2 (69.8)

Kenyon Green, 69.5 (69.5)

Ainias Smith, 67.8 (69.4)

Bryce Foster, 67.6 (67)

Devon Achane, 65.8 (86.8)

Layden Robinson, 62.9 (78.1)

Demond Demas, 59.1 (54.1)

Jahmir Johnson, 58.5 (61.1)

Jalen Preston, 55 (57.1)

Jalen Wydermyer, 53.9 (56.5)

Max Wright, 47.1 (57.5)

2. PFF scores, defense

Jaylon Jones, 86.7 (63.9)

Edgerrin Cooper, 86.4 (60.6)

Tyree Johnson, 76.2 (73.6)

DeMarvin Leal, 71.2 (70.4)

Tyreek Chappell, 68.5 (73.7)

Antonio Johnson, 68.3 (90)

Micheal Clemons, 67.5 (80)

Jayden Peevy, 67.4 (82.4)

Aaron Hansford, 67.4 (73.2)

McKinnley Jackson, 66.7 (63.1)

Demani Richardson, 65.8 (71)

Andre White, 61.4 (40.5)

Erick Young, 60.6 (61.2)

Leon O’Neal, 58.8 (79.4)

Isaiah Raikes, 58.3 (62.5)

Fadil Diggs, 55 (59.9)

3. 2018 class, assembled on the fly, a massive whiff

2018 A&amp;M recruiting class
Player Stars Role

Luke Matthews (OL)

Injured

Montel Parker (WR)

Transferred

Cole Blanton (OL)

Medically retired

Jordan Moore (DB)

Transferred

Seth Small (PK)

Starter

Max Wright (DE)

Backup (at TE)

Deneric Prince (RB)

Transferred

Brian Johnson (DB)

Transferred

Bart Clement (OL)

Medically retired

Tyree Wilson (DL)

Transferred

Caleb Chapman (WR)

In the rotation

Jalen Preston (WR)

Starter

Jace Sternberger (TE)

NFL

Mohammad Diallo (DL)

Transferred

Leon O'Neal (S)

Starter

Bobby Brown (DL)

NFL

Jeremiah Martin (DL)

Transferred

Glenn Beal (TE)

Transferred

Jashaun Corbin (RB)

Transferred

James Foster (QB)

Transferred

Vernon Jackson (RB)

Medically retired

Tank Jenkins (OL)

Transferred

Charles Strong (RB)

Transferred

This is absolutely brutal. This should be the backbone of the team, and it's given you three starters and a key rotation piece and that's it in 2021. Of course, it should be noted that two players are in the NFL and Jimbo Fisher had to scramble to assemble this class, but this is pretty awful.

4. 2019 recruiting class an outstanding base for the program

2019 A&amp;M signing class
Player  Column 2 Role

Chris Russell (LB)

Backup

Ainias Smith (WR)

Starter

Jalen Wydermyer (TE)

Starter

Derick Hunter (DL)

Backup (OL)

Ke'Shun Brown (LB)

Transferred

Elijah Blades (CB)

Transferred

Dylan Wright (WR)

Transferred

Isaiah Spiller (RB)

Starter

Erick Young (DB)

Backup

Adarious Jones (DL)

Backup

Layden Robinson (OL)

Starter

Zach Calzada (QB)

Starter

Blake Trainor (OL)

Backup

Kenyon Green (OL)

Starter

Tarian Lee (LB)

Backup

Andre White (LB)

Starter

Kenyon Jackson (WR)

Backup

DeMarvin Leal (DL)

Starter

Baylor Cupp (TE)

Backup

RJ Orebo (DL)

Backup

Demani Richardson (S)

Starter

Brian Williams (S)

Backup

Kam Brown (WR)

Transferred

Caden Davis (PK)

Starter (kickoffs)

Chase Lane (WR)

Backup

THIS is the base of the team. Nine starters, including three All-Americans (and one who should be). You've also got some key reserves in this group -- Lane, Chapman, Jones and Trainor, in particular -- and a couple of players I think will be impactful moving forward.

5. 2020 starts loading it up

A&amp;M 2020 signing class
Player Stars Role

Darvon Hubbard (RB)

Backup

McKinnley Jackson (DL)

Starter

Edgerrin Cooper (LB)

Backup

Brian George (DB)

Starter (injured)

Antonio Doyle (LB)

Transferred

Devon Achane (RB)

Backup

Donell Harris (DE)

Backup

Braedon Mowry (DE)

Backup

Chris Morris (OL)

Transferred

Antonio Johnson (DB)

Starter

Devin Price (WR)

Backup

Haynes King (QB)

Starter (injured)

Josh Moten (CB)

Injured

Dallas Walker (DL)

Backup

Aki Ogunbiyi (OL)

Backup

Deondre Jackson (RB)

Backup

Moose Muhammad (WR)

Backup

Isaiah Raikes (DL)

Backup

Blake Smith (TE)

Backup

Fadil Diggs (DL)

Backup

Jaylon Jones (CB)

Starter

Demond Demas (WR)

Starter

Smart Chibuzo (OL)

Backup

Josh Bankhead (OL)

Backup

Jordan Jefferson (DL)

Backup

Earnest Crownover (RB)

Starter (at FB)

2019 is the bedrock of the team, but 2020's signing class is shaping up very nicely as well. Antonio Johnson could be an All-American right. now. Demas has started to come into his own, and Jaylon Jones has started every game of his career. Jackson is a vital cog in the middle, even if he doesn't start all the time. King will get his chance to get his job back and is still the more complete quarterback. Achane will be RB1 next year and a possible All-American (if Spiller leaves). George will be a factor if he returns (which is almost certain). Harris, Raikes, Diggs and Cooper could all start next year. Virtually everyone in this class has contributed or will contribute.

6. 2021 off to an excellent start

A&amp;M 2021 signing class
Player Stars Role

Jahmir Johnson (OL)

Starter

Jordan Moko (OL)

Backup

Jardin Gilbert (DB)

Backup

Elijah Jeudy (DL)

Backup

Bryce Foster (OL)

Starter

Reuben Fatheree (OL)

Starter

Tunmise Adeleye (DL)

Injured

Shemar Turner (DL)

Backup

Remington Strickland

Backup

Yulkeith Brown (WR)

Backup

LJ Johnson (RB)

Backup

Amari Daniels (RB)

Backup

Albert Regis (DL)

Backup

Marcus Burris (DL)

Backup

Dreyden Norwood (CB)

Backup

Tyreek Chappell (CB)

Starter

Deuce Harmon (CB)

Backup

Fernando Garza (TE)

Injured

Matthew Wykoff (OL)

Backup

Jahzion Harris (DL)

Backup

Trey Zuhn (OL)

Backup

Eli Stowers (QB)

Backup (at TE)

Dametrious Crownover (TE)

Backup

The Aggies didn't want to use as many freshman as they have, but injuries have made it unavoidable. But they've all risen to the challenge.

Johnson was brought in to play left tackle and after early troubles has been strong. Fatheree is his likely replacement and a freshman All-American. Zuhn will plug in at the other tackle spot next year. Fatheree, Foster and Chappell should all be freshman All-Americans -- at worst, Freshman All-SEC.

Turner is already in the DT rotation and has 1.5 sacks. He and Adeleye could be big parts of the defensive line next year. Harmon and Gilbert are going to be on the field a lot moving forward. And a lot of these guys are going to be very good but haven't been called on yet.

7. My projected two-deep for 2022 right now (subject to change tomorrow or whenever)

2022 two-deep, offense
Position Starter Stars Backup Stars

QB

Haynes King

Zach Calzada

RB

Devon Achane

LJ Johnson

FB

Earnest Crownover

WR

Demond Demas

Chase Lane

WR

Ainias Smith

Moose Muhammad

WR

Jalen

Preston

Caleb Chapman

LT

Reuben Fatheree

Blake Trainor

LG

Aki Ogunbiyi

Josh Bankhead

C

Bryce Foster

Luke Matthews

RG

Layden Robinson

Jordan Moko

RT

Trey Zuhn

Derick Hunter

TE

Baylor Cupp

Max Wright
Projected 2022 two-deep, defense
Postion Starter Stars Backup Stars

DE

Tunmise Adeleye

Fadil Diggs

DT

McKinnley Jackson

Walter Nolen

DT

Isaiah Raikes

Shemar Turner

DE

Donell Harris

Elijah Jeudy

Nickel

Antonio Johnson

Deuce Harmon

LB

Andre White

Tarian Lee

LB

Edgerrin Cooper

Chris Russell

CB

Jaylon Jones

Brian George

S

Demani Richardson

Brian Williams

S

Erick Young

Jardin Gilbert

CB

Tyreek Chappell

Josh Moten

This is just a guess. And I really don't know what Myles Jones will do, so I put Moten in there in his spot in case he doesn't return. There should be some good battles for positions, and really, I'm not worried about any starters except maybe one defensive end spot. It's just depth at certain positions that is a concern, and the recruiting class could take care of most that.

8. Discipline

Watching the Auburn game from the pressbox was interesting. When Bo Nix would take off and scramble, the linemen and linebackers that would usually pursue from behind would just stop. At first glance, you'd think it was lack of hustle, but it wasn't -- they were staying in place in case Nix decided to reverse his field and come back. They weren't going to give him any escape route. That's not only really smart, but takes a lot of mental discipline from the players. It's a long way from them running out of position earlier in the season. Odds are we'll see something similar this weekend with Matt Corral.

9. What's said isn't the problem

While I was writing this up, a video allegedly of Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis cussing out his players after the loss to Iowa State surfaced online. Bo uses some colorful metaphors, to put it mildly (there's a link up on the site if you're so inclined to find it). And, of course, people are saying they're aghast at a coach saying such mean things.

And those people are wrong.

This is football. It's not golf or tennis or quiddich or whatever that Harry Potter sport is. It's major college football. And this is his livelihood. He just had a bunch of largely 4- and 5-star recruits get their backsides kicked in by a bunch of largely 2- and 3-star recruits, and not for the first time. And they were laughing about it? No wonder he was angry.

But for someone to post that online? That's a clear indicator of what's wrong with the Texas program, not what Davis said. Their players are soft, easily offended and have overly-inflated egos. If being cussed out by a football coach offends you, buddy, you need to find something else to take up your time. There's no discipline over there, and it shows in the results on the field.

You think Nick Saban and his staff don't cuss out their players? You bet they do. And Jimbo and his staff? I've heard worse at a summer practice when they were doing things right. But this is Texas, and for more than a decade they've allowed perceived talent override everything else.

Tom Herman should have stomped on this, but he couldn't or didn't. Steve Sarkisian needs to do it as soon as possible or it won't matter; things will get away from him. But I don't know if Texas fans and donors will have the patience or stomach for what needs to be done, and that's a near-complete teardown and rebuild.

A&M had something similar to this when Kevin Sumlin left and Jimbo came in, but not to this extent. But Fisher recognized and attacked it from the very first team meeting. The results are obvious now. Sarkisian hasn't, and the results are just as obvious.

10. The best player nobody recognizes

Antonio Johnson has been nothing short of spectacular this season.
Antonio Johnson has been nothing short of spectacular this season.

When the Aggies lost two of their senior cornerbacks and were down to Jaylon Jones and three true freshman, it seemed like a recipe for disaster. It hasn't been, and in large part because of nickel Antonio Johnson. He's been absolutely phenomenal in all aspects of the game so far this season.

Johnson is second on the team in tackles, tied for second on the team in passes broken up, fifth in tackles for loss and has an interception. He's even got four quarterback hurries.

Even though he's not really a corner, he's played a role similar to it frequently and nobody in America has been better. He's give up completions on 30 of 47 targets, which sounds bad until you realize he's giving up 5.6 yards a reception. In other words, if you get a catch -- if -- you're down immediately. He's allowed 1 touchdown pass this year and that's it. And this doesn't even count how many passes haven't been thrown his way because the coverage is so good.

The guy has a 90 season score on ProFootballFocus. I've never seen a number that high for any player at any position. In fact, he's their top-ranked corner.

I don't know if they have a position for a nickel on an All-American team, but they'd better get one if they don't. Or if it's just defensive backs, he needs to be one. Johnson is a star and very few people realize it.

For now, at least.


