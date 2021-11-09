10 Things for Tuesday
1. ProFootballFocus scores for the Auburn game (and season), offense:
Zach Calzada, 90 (77.5)
Caleb Chapman, 79 (67.4)
Isaiah Spiller, 73.6 (84.8)
Reuben Fatheree, 72.2 (69.8)
Kenyon Green, 69.5 (69.5)
Ainias Smith, 67.8 (69.4)
Bryce Foster, 67.6 (67)
Devon Achane, 65.8 (86.8)
Layden Robinson, 62.9 (78.1)
Demond Demas, 59.1 (54.1)
Jahmir Johnson, 58.5 (61.1)
Jalen Preston, 55 (57.1)
Jalen Wydermyer, 53.9 (56.5)
Max Wright, 47.1 (57.5)
2. PFF scores, defense
Jaylon Jones, 86.7 (63.9)
Edgerrin Cooper, 86.4 (60.6)
Tyree Johnson, 76.2 (73.6)
DeMarvin Leal, 71.2 (70.4)
Tyreek Chappell, 68.5 (73.7)
Antonio Johnson, 68.3 (90)
Micheal Clemons, 67.5 (80)
Jayden Peevy, 67.4 (82.4)
Aaron Hansford, 67.4 (73.2)
McKinnley Jackson, 66.7 (63.1)
Demani Richardson, 65.8 (71)
Andre White, 61.4 (40.5)
Erick Young, 60.6 (61.2)
Leon O’Neal, 58.8 (79.4)
Isaiah Raikes, 58.3 (62.5)
Fadil Diggs, 55 (59.9)
3. 2018 class, assembled on the fly, a massive whiff
|Player
|Stars
|Role
|
Luke Matthews (OL)
|
Injured
|
Montel Parker (WR)
|
Transferred
|
Cole Blanton (OL)
|
Medically retired
|
Jordan Moore (DB)
|
Transferred
|
Seth Small (PK)
|
Starter
|
Max Wright (DE)
|
Backup (at TE)
|
Deneric Prince (RB)
|
Transferred
|
Brian Johnson (DB)
|
Transferred
|
Bart Clement (OL)
|
Medically retired
|
Tyree Wilson (DL)
|
Transferred
|
Caleb Chapman (WR)
|
In the rotation
|
Jalen Preston (WR)
|
Starter
|
Jace Sternberger (TE)
|
NFL
|
Mohammad Diallo (DL)
|
Transferred
|
Leon O'Neal (S)
|
Starter
|
Bobby Brown (DL)
|
NFL
|
Jeremiah Martin (DL)
|
Transferred
|
Glenn Beal (TE)
|
Transferred
|
Jashaun Corbin (RB)
|
Transferred
|
James Foster (QB)
|
Transferred
|
Vernon Jackson (RB)
|
Medically retired
|
Tank Jenkins (OL)
|
Transferred
|
Charles Strong (RB)
|
Transferred
This is absolutely brutal. This should be the backbone of the team, and it's given you three starters and a key rotation piece and that's it in 2021. Of course, it should be noted that two players are in the NFL and Jimbo Fisher had to scramble to assemble this class, but this is pretty awful.
4. 2019 recruiting class an outstanding base for the program
|Player
|Column 2
|Role
|
Chris Russell (LB)
|
Backup
|
Ainias Smith (WR)
|
Starter
|
Jalen Wydermyer (TE)
|
Starter
|
Derick Hunter (DL)
|
Backup (OL)
|
Ke'Shun Brown (LB)
|
Transferred
|
Elijah Blades (CB)
|
Transferred
|
Dylan Wright (WR)
|
Transferred
|
Isaiah Spiller (RB)
|
Starter
|
Erick Young (DB)
|
Backup
|
Adarious Jones (DL)
|
Backup
|
Layden Robinson (OL)
|
Starter
|
Zach Calzada (QB)
|
Starter
|
Blake Trainor (OL)
|
Backup
|
Kenyon Green (OL)
|
Starter
|
Tarian Lee (LB)
|
Backup
|
Andre White (LB)
|
Starter
|
Kenyon Jackson (WR)
|
Backup
|
DeMarvin Leal (DL)
|
Starter
|
Baylor Cupp (TE)
|
Backup
|
RJ Orebo (DL)
|
Backup
|
Demani Richardson (S)
|
Starter
|
Brian Williams (S)
|
Backup
|
Kam Brown (WR)
|
Transferred
|
Caden Davis (PK)
|
Starter (kickoffs)
|
Chase Lane (WR)
|
Backup
THIS is the base of the team. Nine starters, including three All-Americans (and one who should be). You've also got some key reserves in this group -- Lane, Chapman, Jones and Trainor, in particular -- and a couple of players I think will be impactful moving forward.
5. 2020 starts loading it up
|Player
|Stars
|Role
|
Darvon Hubbard (RB)
|
Backup
|
McKinnley Jackson (DL)
|
Starter
|
Edgerrin Cooper (LB)
|
Backup
|
Brian George (DB)
|
Starter (injured)
|
Antonio Doyle (LB)
|
Transferred
|
Devon Achane (RB)
|
Backup
|
Donell Harris (DE)
|
Backup
|
Braedon Mowry (DE)
|
Backup
|
Chris Morris (OL)
|
Transferred
|
Antonio Johnson (DB)
|
Starter
|
Devin Price (WR)
|
Backup
|
Haynes King (QB)
|
Starter (injured)
|
Josh Moten (CB)
|
Injured
|
Dallas Walker (DL)
|
Backup
|
Aki Ogunbiyi (OL)
|
Backup
|
Deondre Jackson (RB)
|
Backup
|
Moose Muhammad (WR)
|
Backup
|
Isaiah Raikes (DL)
|
Backup
|
Blake Smith (TE)
|
Backup
|
Fadil Diggs (DL)
|
Backup
|
Jaylon Jones (CB)
|
Starter
|
Demond Demas (WR)
|
Starter
|
Smart Chibuzo (OL)
|
Backup
|
Josh Bankhead (OL)
|
Backup
|
Jordan Jefferson (DL)
|
Backup
|
Earnest Crownover (RB)
|
Starter (at FB)
2019 is the bedrock of the team, but 2020's signing class is shaping up very nicely as well. Antonio Johnson could be an All-American right. now. Demas has started to come into his own, and Jaylon Jones has started every game of his career. Jackson is a vital cog in the middle, even if he doesn't start all the time. King will get his chance to get his job back and is still the more complete quarterback. Achane will be RB1 next year and a possible All-American (if Spiller leaves). George will be a factor if he returns (which is almost certain). Harris, Raikes, Diggs and Cooper could all start next year. Virtually everyone in this class has contributed or will contribute.
6. 2021 off to an excellent start
|Player
|Stars
|Role
|
Jahmir Johnson (OL)
|
Starter
|
Jordan Moko (OL)
|
Backup
|
Jardin Gilbert (DB)
|
Backup
|
Elijah Jeudy (DL)
|
Backup
|
Bryce Foster (OL)
|
Starter
|
Reuben Fatheree (OL)
|
Starter
|
Tunmise Adeleye (DL)
|
Injured
|
Shemar Turner (DL)
|
Backup
|
Remington Strickland
|
Backup
|
Yulkeith Brown (WR)
|
Backup
|
LJ Johnson (RB)
|
Backup
|
Amari Daniels (RB)
|
Backup
|
Albert Regis (DL)
|
Backup
|
Marcus Burris (DL)
|
Backup
|
Dreyden Norwood (CB)
|
Backup
|
Tyreek Chappell (CB)
|
Starter
|
Deuce Harmon (CB)
|
Backup
|
Fernando Garza (TE)
|
Injured
|
Matthew Wykoff (OL)
|
Backup
|
Jahzion Harris (DL)
|
Backup
|
Trey Zuhn (OL)
|
Backup
|
Eli Stowers (QB)
|
Backup (at TE)
|
Dametrious Crownover (TE)
|
Backup
The Aggies didn't want to use as many freshman as they have, but injuries have made it unavoidable. But they've all risen to the challenge.
Johnson was brought in to play left tackle and after early troubles has been strong. Fatheree is his likely replacement and a freshman All-American. Zuhn will plug in at the other tackle spot next year. Fatheree, Foster and Chappell should all be freshman All-Americans -- at worst, Freshman All-SEC.
Turner is already in the DT rotation and has 1.5 sacks. He and Adeleye could be big parts of the defensive line next year. Harmon and Gilbert are going to be on the field a lot moving forward. And a lot of these guys are going to be very good but haven't been called on yet.
7. My projected two-deep for 2022 right now (subject to change tomorrow or whenever)
|Position
|Starter
|Stars
|Backup
|Stars
|
QB
|
Haynes King
|
Zach Calzada
|
RB
|
Devon Achane
|
LJ Johnson
|
FB
|
Earnest Crownover
|
WR
|
Demond Demas
|
Chase Lane
|
WR
|
Ainias Smith
|
Moose Muhammad
|
WR
|
Jalen
Preston
|
Caleb Chapman
|
LT
|
Reuben Fatheree
|
Blake Trainor
|
LG
|
Aki Ogunbiyi
|
Josh Bankhead
|
C
|
Bryce Foster
|
Luke Matthews
|
RG
|
Layden Robinson
|
Jordan Moko
|
RT
|
Trey Zuhn
|
Derick Hunter
|
TE
|
Baylor Cupp
|
Max Wright
|Postion
|Starter
|Stars
|Backup
|Stars
|
DE
|
Tunmise Adeleye
|
Fadil Diggs
|
DT
|
McKinnley Jackson
|
Walter Nolen
|
DT
|
Isaiah Raikes
|
Shemar Turner
|
DE
|
Donell Harris
|
Elijah Jeudy
|
Nickel
|
Antonio Johnson
|
Deuce Harmon
|
LB
|
Andre White
|
Tarian Lee
|
LB
|
Edgerrin Cooper
|
Chris Russell
|
CB
|
Jaylon Jones
|
Brian George
|
S
|
Demani Richardson
|
Brian Williams
|
S
|
Erick Young
|
Jardin Gilbert
|
CB
|
Tyreek Chappell
|
Josh Moten
This is just a guess. And I really don't know what Myles Jones will do, so I put Moten in there in his spot in case he doesn't return. There should be some good battles for positions, and really, I'm not worried about any starters except maybe one defensive end spot. It's just depth at certain positions that is a concern, and the recruiting class could take care of most that.
8. Discipline
Watching the Auburn game from the pressbox was interesting. When Bo Nix would take off and scramble, the linemen and linebackers that would usually pursue from behind would just stop. At first glance, you'd think it was lack of hustle, but it wasn't -- they were staying in place in case Nix decided to reverse his field and come back. They weren't going to give him any escape route. That's not only really smart, but takes a lot of mental discipline from the players. It's a long way from them running out of position earlier in the season. Odds are we'll see something similar this weekend with Matt Corral.
9. What's said isn't the problem
While I was writing this up, a video allegedly of Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis cussing out his players after the loss to Iowa State surfaced online. Bo uses some colorful metaphors, to put it mildly (there's a link up on the site if you're so inclined to find it). And, of course, people are saying they're aghast at a coach saying such mean things.
And those people are wrong.
This is football. It's not golf or tennis or quiddich or whatever that Harry Potter sport is. It's major college football. And this is his livelihood. He just had a bunch of largely 4- and 5-star recruits get their backsides kicked in by a bunch of largely 2- and 3-star recruits, and not for the first time. And they were laughing about it? No wonder he was angry.
But for someone to post that online? That's a clear indicator of what's wrong with the Texas program, not what Davis said. Their players are soft, easily offended and have overly-inflated egos. If being cussed out by a football coach offends you, buddy, you need to find something else to take up your time. There's no discipline over there, and it shows in the results on the field.
You think Nick Saban and his staff don't cuss out their players? You bet they do. And Jimbo and his staff? I've heard worse at a summer practice when they were doing things right. But this is Texas, and for more than a decade they've allowed perceived talent override everything else.
Tom Herman should have stomped on this, but he couldn't or didn't. Steve Sarkisian needs to do it as soon as possible or it won't matter; things will get away from him. But I don't know if Texas fans and donors will have the patience or stomach for what needs to be done, and that's a near-complete teardown and rebuild.
A&M had something similar to this when Kevin Sumlin left and Jimbo came in, but not to this extent. But Fisher recognized and attacked it from the very first team meeting. The results are obvious now. Sarkisian hasn't, and the results are just as obvious.
10. The best player nobody recognizes
When the Aggies lost two of their senior cornerbacks and were down to Jaylon Jones and three true freshman, it seemed like a recipe for disaster. It hasn't been, and in large part because of nickel Antonio Johnson. He's been absolutely phenomenal in all aspects of the game so far this season.
Johnson is second on the team in tackles, tied for second on the team in passes broken up, fifth in tackles for loss and has an interception. He's even got four quarterback hurries.
Even though he's not really a corner, he's played a role similar to it frequently and nobody in America has been better. He's give up completions on 30 of 47 targets, which sounds bad until you realize he's giving up 5.6 yards a reception. In other words, if you get a catch -- if -- you're down immediately. He's allowed 1 touchdown pass this year and that's it. And this doesn't even count how many passes haven't been thrown his way because the coverage is so good.
The guy has a 90 season score on ProFootballFocus. I've never seen a number that high for any player at any position. In fact, he's their top-ranked corner.
I don't know if they have a position for a nickel on an All-American team, but they'd better get one if they don't. Or if it's just defensive backs, he needs to be one. Johnson is a star and very few people realize it.
For now, at least.