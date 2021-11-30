It's the first 10 Things for Tuesday, brought to you by JFQ Lending, of the postseason! But that doesn't mean there aren't things to talk about.

The Aggies appear to be back in the mix for Denver Harris. (Rivals.com)

1. Doubt LSU's alleged offer to Jimbo now?

Last night, I said in Monday Thoughts that Scott Woodward didn't quit on trying to get Jimbo Fisher to leave A&M after his first denial, which led to his second denial. In between, Woodward offered a huge contract -- at least eight years and in excess of $100 million. Some people scoffed at it. What did Brian Kelly get, along with a free house, two car allowances and 50 hours of private jet time per year? It all averages out to 10 years, $100 million. Still scoffing?

2. I didn't think I could like LSU less. My bad.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NYXR0IExhZmxldXIgYW5kIFJvYmVydCBTYWxlaCAoR3JhZHVhdGUg QXNzaXN0YW50cyBhdCB0aGUgdGltZSkgdGhvdWdodCB0aGV5IHdlcmUgaW52 aXRlZCB0byBhIHBhcnR5IGF0IHRoZW4gQ2VudHJhbCBNaWNoaWdhbiBoZWFk IGNvYWNoIEJyaWFuIEtlbGx5JiMzOTtzIGhvdXNlLiA8YnI+PGJyPktlbGx5 IG1hZGUgdGhlbSBzaG92ZWwgc25vdyBhbGwgbmlnaHQgaW5zdGVhZC48YnI+ PGJyPkJyaWFuIEtlbGx5IGlzIG5vdCBhIGdvb2QgcGVyc29uLiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vZXRvVFlBZ2hCUSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2V0 b1RZQWdoQlE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVHJldm9yIFdvb2RzIChAV29vZHNG b290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Xb29kc0Zv b3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY1NzIzNTczMDkyNDY2Njg5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDMwLCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4K PHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5j b20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rp dj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

3. I don't think A&M will go after a QB In the portal, but...

If they did, the guy they should go after is in. It's not Spencer Rattler, either. It's Fresno State's Jake Haener, who threw for 3,890 yards, 32 TD and just 9 INT this season for the Bulldogs. Mountain West or not, that's not shabby. I think Haener already knows where he's going -- he's following his coach up to Seattle and the University of Washington. But, if you're A&M or anyone interested in a quarterback for 2022, you have to inquire, right?

4. DO NOT INQUIRE

Temple is looking for a new head coach -- again. Just two years after targeting Mike Elko and being rebuffed, the Owls are back in the market. This time, they may target one of their own, DT coach Elijah Robinson. He's one name I've already seen linked to the job, if only hypothetically. I think it would be a stretch to take a position coach and give him the top job, but if anyone's qualified, Robinson's the guy. The Aggies may have to dip into the money well and add some more cash to his contract to keep him around. As for Robinson, he's not sitting around waiting for anything. He was in Arizona visiting Anthony Lucas yesterday and will be moving around the country to check in on A&M commits and targets over the next couple of weeks.

5. There's no way...right?

There are two players on A&M's commit list right now that most people had given up for gone at the start of the season -- Walter Nolen and Evan Stewart. But the Aggies pulled the rabbit out of the hat and landed both 5-stars. Could they do it again? I'm not exactly sure what's happened here, but North Shore 5-star CB Denver Harris is suddenly being linked to A&M again after being totally off the radar for months. He showed up at the Prairie View game because he couldn't get to Tuscaloosa in time for Alabama's game, and apparently things went well. Texas sure seems like they've conceded his going somewhere else, with a couple of their commits saying on an Instagram Live chat that Harris was an "A&M lock". I have a hard time fathoming that one. I talked with the guys over at the Alabama site today and they said that, contrary to some Twitter talk, the Tide are still in on Harris. Where he's going to end up is, at this point, anyone's guess. But the idea that A&M is back in the discussion is pretty amazing.

6. The fastest gutting of a program in history?

Watching what is happening in Norman is absolutely amazing. A team that was in the CFP picture not that long ago no longer has a coach, has seen their 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes take major hits and bigtime players are tripping over themselves to get to the transfer portal. The first was Spencer Rattler, who I think we'll see next year either in an Ole Miss uniform or a South Carolina jersey. Those two locations make a lot of sense. But WRs Theo Wease and Jadon Haselwood are both leaving, and top wideout Marvin Mims is considering doing the same. In spite of the nice crop of wideouts A&M is bringing in for 2022, Mims and Wease are two players worth checking on. We discussed Kam Dewberry's situation last night, and it remains up in the air on where he'll go. But losing the coaching staff up there has to hurt OU's chances considerably. Gabe Dindy said he'll re-assess his options, but if Brent Venables ends up as the coach there, I think he'll stick. But there's another interesting name to watch: Kip Lewis of Carthage. The Rivals 250 LB said he's still committed to OU, but he's going to look at several other schools over the next two weeks, including A&M. I don't know how they'd manage that one, but it's interesting all the same.

7. Maybe things with Donell Harris aren't so bad after all

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGlzIERvbmVsbCBIYXJyaXMmIzM5O3MgbGl0dGxlIGJyb3Ro ZXIuIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9NeDFkbWh3dGI5Ij5odHRwczov L3QuY28vTXgxZG1od3RiOTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJrIFBhc3N3YXRl cnMgKEBtYnBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v bWJwUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNDY1ODU1NDQxMzg1MTc3MDkxP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDEsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3Rl Pgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVy LmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwv ZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

8. Don't waste time worrying about Mike Elko to LSU

This won't happen for multiple reasons: 1. Elko is very happy at A&M. 2. He is well-compensated at A&M. 3. He didn't leave Notre Dame on the best of terms with Brian Kelly, which doesn't seem to be too hard to do. 4. Kelly is trying to get DC Marcus Freeman to follow him to Baton Rouge.

9. The lack of Aggies in the portal is interesting

Maybe this is a sign of how well Jimbo has changed the culture at A&M and how strong the buy-in is, but so far Antonio Doyle is the only Aggie to transfer out and he did that three weeks (or more) ago. Texas has at least two guys announce this week, as did Alabama and Auburn. Ole Miss has had several tonight. OU is getting gutted. It may just be that they're doing the program a favor and waiting until Dec. 15 to announce, but even that is a sign of respect.

10. Maybe these guys aren't so bad