Time for 10 Things for Tuesday!

1. Who will replace the departed offensive starters?

Devon Achane is RB 1 now.

Player lost: Left guard Kenyon Green Current pick for replacement: Blake Trainor Also possible: Aki Ogunbiyi Don’t count out: Kam Dewberry

This one could literally be a coin flip. Trainor came in when Green moved to left tackle in the Alabama game and had an excellent outing, which made him the primary backup for the rest of the year. Ogunbiyi, the former starter, played more at right tackle the rest of the way. I could see either of them playing – and, after seeing two freshman All-Americans up front last year, you can’t count out Dewberry.

Player lost; Left tackle Jahmir Johnson Current pick for replacement: Trey Zuhn or Deuce Fatheree This sounds like a bit of a copout and maybe it is, but it’s really how Jimbo Fisher and the next offensive line coach want to play it. It definitely seems like they’ll be the two starting tackles, no matter where they are.

Player lost: Tight end Jalen Wydermyer Current pick for replacement: Baylor Cupp Also possible: Jake Johnson Don’t count out: Donvan Green Cupp was the most healthy he’s been in 2021, but still dealt with nagging injuries. He finally got healthy later in the season and saw his playing time increase, and he would have seen a lot of work in the Gator Bowl. The coaches still believe he has the ability to be a bigtime player.

Player lost: Running back Isaiah Spiller Current pick for replacement: Devon Achane Also possible: Get serious. Achane’s RB1. The question is who backs him up.



2. Who replaces the departed starters on defense?

Player lost: Defensive end Tyree Johnson Current pick for replacement: Donell Harris Also possible: Enai White Don’t count out: Jahzion Harris I will freely admit this is wishful thinking on my part, that Harris will finally break out and be a threat. But I’m increasingly pessimistic about that happening. Still, hope springs eternal.

Player lost: Defensive end Micheal Clemons Current pick for replacement: Tunmise Adeleye Also possible: Fadil Diggs Don’t count out: Elijah Jeudy Adeleye started making a move before he got hurt last year, and Diggs was solid as a reserve. Jeudy needs to slim down, but he has the ability to make plays.

Player lost: Defensive end DeMarvin Leal Current pick for replacement: Shemar Turner Also possible: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy Don’t count out: Anthony Lucas

Leal was so versatile that he gets two spots here. Again, this may be wishful thinking, but Turner makes too much sense at defensive end with the massive tackles A&M now has. He, Dindy and Lucas could all play the interior as well.

Player lost: Defensive tackle DeMarvin Leal Current pick for replacement: McKinnley Jackson Also possible: Next? Jackson should move back into the starting lineup this fall. There are multiple players who could end up backing him up.

Player lost: Defensive tackle Jayden Peevy Current pick for replacement: Walter Nolen Also possible: Isaiah Raikes Yeah, I really think Nolen’s that good.

Player lost: Linebacker Aaron Hansford Current pick for replacement: Andre White Also possible: Montrell Harris The duo of White and Edgerrin Cooper appear set to start in the fall barring injury. I’m not including anyone who hasn’t signed.

Player lost: Safety Leon O’Neal Current pick for replacement: Erick Young Also possible: Antonio Johnson Don’t count out: Jardin Gilbert Ok, ok. This is me being stubborn. I know there’s a very good chance Johnson ends up here, but I keep hoping against hope that he’ll stay at nickel. If he doesn’t, he starts here with no questions asked.



3. News flash: Tide to be A&M's biggest obstacle in 2022

One thing about Alabama: when they don’t win, they get angry. A whole lot of guys I thought were long gone have decided to come back for 2022. LB Henry To'oto'o, OL Emil Ekiyor, DL DJ Dale and Byron Young and DBs DeMarcco Hellams and Jordan Battle could have left as draft-eligible juniors. They all stayed. And, of course, Bryce Young and Will Anderson will be back. CB Jalyn Armour-Davis is leaving early, but they're replacing him with Eli Ricks. Mean. The only real issue I see with the Tide, outside of maybe lack of depth, is wide receiver production. They’re breaking in a whole new group. Of course, we said that a few years ago and that group included Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle, so you never know.



4. Guys in the portal I'd take a run at

QB Caleb Williams (Oklahoma) You have to inquire no matter what your situation is, right? WR Malik Heath (Missississpi State) He’s proven he can make plays in the SEC and has a year left. He can stretch the field. Almost perfect for what A&M may need. WR Javon Baker (Alabama) A&M doesn’t need Alabama’s scraps, but this kid isn’t a scrap. He would have played a lot next season but decided to leave for whatever reason. He has the ability to be a playmaker. OL Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt) Yes. You read that right. He played in all 12 games and had a PFF score of 66 – which ain’t bad, considering how bad the Commodores were. He played 838 snaps and was called for 5 penalties. He’s a three-year starter and has played both tackle spots. LB Raymond Scott (USC) His career stat line looks unimpressive, but he got moved around a lot before finally getting a shot to play linebacker full time this past season. He’s got good size and speed and could be an effective reserve.



5. No pressure, kid

One player who has to be on his game tomorrow for A&M to take out Kentucky is freshman point guard Wade Taylor. He struggled mightily against Missouri, but the Aggies were able to shrug it off and get the win. But he’s the most explosive point guard the team has, runs the court well and is the best playmaker (in terms of passing) among the guard group. They’ll need his A game tomorrow night.

6. They'll look good, at least

7. They're bad, they're statewide

I’ve seen a rumor out there that, if they were by themselves, the Houston signees and commits in A&M’s 2022 class would be a top 10 class. Not quite, at least in the Rivals system (I can’t talk for anyone else and won’t). But, if you include Beaumont, you have 12 players that fit into that group. And they would, alone, be the 40th-ranked class. Now, if you take all the players from Texas, then they’re the 13th-ranked class. Which is crazy.

8. One player from the last 25 years that I'd want for the 2022 team (offense)

This is going all the way back to a decade ago, but it would be Luke Joeckel. Surprised? Reasonable, considering that means no Johnny Football, Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, Josh Reynolds and so forth. But here's why. The Aggies could use a dominant left tackle to anchor the running game and ensure the quarterback is protected. It also allows Deuce Fatheree to stay at right tackle, where he looked really good. Joeckel is the best offensive lineman in A&M history and would be a huge addiiton.

9. One player from the last 25 years I'd want for the 2022 team (defense)

This is tough, because it passes up Dat and Von, but Myles Garrett is my pick. Here's why. The Aggies have a ton of young talent at defensive end, but nothing proven. They also need a pass rusher. Garrett dominated in all facets of the game and would be a great pacesetter for a potentially incredible defensive front.

