It's the latest edition of 10 Things for Tuesday

1. Will A&M's offense be better in 2022?

Having Haynes King or Max Johnson at QB will help improve A&M's offense.

Yes. Almost certainly. The Aggies get three very good — and young — offensive linemen back and should be able to fill a fourth with a very capable replacement. They’ve got to make sure they’ve got a solid option at either right or left tackle, but that’s it. In any event, they’ll likely be better because they’ll have a better, more consistent quarterback at the helm. Zach Calzada made a lot of fans with his performance against Alabama and his toughness, but let’s face it — there were a lot of games were he was flat-out bad. Haynes King or Max Johnson (maybe even Conner Weigman) should be a whole lot better. They lose Isaiah Spiller. That hurts. But the replacement is possibly the most explosive player in the game, Devon Achane. And they’ve got some excellent options to back him up. Losing Jaylen Wydermyer stings. But keep in mind, Baylor Cupp was in line to start ahead of him before he suffered the first of two major injuries. If Cupp can’t handle things, odds are Donovan Green or Jake Johnson can. Adding Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall with a healthy Ainias Smith, Caleb Chapman and Demond Demas makes the offense much more explosive. I don’t think that’s even disputable. A&M’s biggest problem last year was moving the ball through the air consistently. With more experience up front, better receivers and quarterbacks who are more accurate and make quicker decisions, that problem should be rectified. It’s possible the Aggie offense makes a huge leap forward in 2022 — especially if Jimbo Fisher means what he said in November and is ready to open up the offense.

2. Will the defense be better?

This is a little more difficult to determine. After all, you’re losing all four starters from what was possibly the best defensive line in the nation. It’s not easy to replace DeMarvin Leal anytime, and Jayden Peevy, Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson all had excellent 2021 seasons. Now, having said that, the defensive tackle group looks positively nasty. A group of McKinnley Jackson, Walter Nolen, Isaiah Raikes and Adarious Jackson should allow that unit to not skip a beat. In fact, they may be tougher to run against. With players like Fadil Diggs, Anthony Lucas, Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Shemar Turner (maybe Shemar Stewart?) And Tunmise Adeleye, A&M has some big options at defensive end. The question is the pass rush. New defensive coordinator DJ Durkin likes to blitz, but you still need a speed rusher, like Tyree Johnson, who can get after the quarterback on his own. Can Donell Harris, Enai White or Jahzion Harris step in and fill that role? That’s absolutely vital, and maybe the biggest question on the defense. The linebackers need to add some depth. I could see the freshmen playing right off the bat behind Andre White and Edgerrin Cooper. I think Cooper could be a breakout star this year. The secondary should be better. Whether he’s at nickel or safety, Antonio Johnson’s one of the best defenders in the nation. A&M will have a ton of depth at corner, and it’s good depth. As long as Deuce Harmon or Bryce Anderson is ready at nickel, the secondary is good to go.

3. How will A&M make out on Wednesday?

Shemar Stewart will pick A&M. Harold Perkins will go to LSU. The question now is where Jacoby Mathews will go. I had figured he was LSU-bound as well, but it seems like there’s late momentum back A&M’s way. Get two of those three and you’re the #1 class according to Rivals. They’re personally the top class already in my estimation, but that and $2 might get you a cup of coffee.

4. Another way to get to #1

2023 5-star LT Overton, another absolute monster on the defensive line, is considering re-classifying into the class of 2022. If he decides to do so, A&M is in a great position to get him. I have a future cast in for him to A&M already, and while he might not be a 5-star if he switched to the ’22 class, he would be in the Rivals100. That should be enough to put A&M over the top.

5. "Loyalty", starring Kevin Steele

Maryland brought Kevin Steele off the trash heap less than a week ago. Today, he took the defensive coordinator’s job at Miami. Three days on the job. That’s utterly absurd, but somehow, that’s ok in college football. But one positive about the absurdity of it all: it’s not going to make much difference with Miami’s top target, Shemar Stewart. The move comes too late in the game for that.

6. Thanks for signing, gotta go, bye

Tomorrow, as you all know, is National Signing Day. Jim Harbaugh will be in Minnesota interviewing for the Vikings' head coaching job. That's absolutely insulting to the University of Michigan, its fanbase, the athletic department and, most importantly, his players. Can you imagine being a player signing tomorrow and the head coach doesn't even care enough to be in the office? That has to be a very strange feeling, to put it mildly. Stuff like this, and what Steele did, are why you can't get too mad about players jumping in the portal. What's good for the goose, etc.

7. Biggest 2021 game for each SEC West team

A&M and Alabama: each other, Oct. 8 in Tuscaloosa. This likely decides the SEC West. LSU: Tennessee, also Oct. 8, in Baton Rouge. The Tigers start with FSU in New Orleans, then Southern, Mississippi State and at Auburn. The revived Vols could be their first big test and decide which direction LSU goes in 2022. Arkansas: A&M in Arlington, Sept. 24. This isn’t Arkansas’ first SEC game — South Carolina is on Sept. 10 — or their first big game considering they open with Cincinnati. But if they’re going to contend, they have to beat A&M. And the Aggies will want blood. Ole Miss: Alabama, Nov. 12, in Oxford. Their schedule is pretty easy early on until they face the Aggies Oct. 29. Then they have a bye week, and then Alabama. If you win one of those two, you’re in the hunt for a big bowl game. Lose both and bye-bye. Mississippi State: at LSU, Sept. 17. A win here is critical, considering they will still have A&M, Ole Miss, Alabama, Kentucky AND Georgia still to come. Auburn: Penn State, Sept. 17. The Tigers played Penn State close in 2021 in Happy Valley; this year, they need a win to prove they’re still contenders after massive losses in the offseason.

8. Oh, you funny guy

Today, Lane Kiffin was complaining about salary caps and how Ole Miss can’t keep up with paying players like other programs are. "I joked the other day that I didn't know if Texas A&M was going to incur a luxury tax in how much they paid for their signing class,” he said. Ha ha. Now, let’s look at Ole Miss, which has added nine players through the transfer portal, including QB Jaxson Dart (USC) and RB Zach Evans (TCU). I’m sure they just went to Oxford for the pretty ladies and a good time in the Grove. Or not.

9. Offertunity for some, opportunity for others

