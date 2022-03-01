10 Things for Tuesday

This week, we're going to look at changes I'd make if I were made the super-commissioner of college football. My say goes. And, unlike other absolute rulers, I wouldn't invade a neighbor for some fake reason (though I would order the dismemberment of the ACC for holding up the expansion of the College Football Playoff). So, without further jibber-jabber....

1. Fix the targeting rule, to targeting I and targeting II. Also increase reviews on offensive players

This is an absolute must. The current targeting rule does more harm than good, as incidental contact gets players ejected just as much as those who had more nefarious intent. It’s like flagrant fouls in basketball; if you get a targeting I, it’s 15 yards. If you get a targeting II (or two targeting Is), you’re gone.

2. Create a transfer portal window

The current system, which allows players to go into the portal any time they want, is counterproductive. The only limit is that you have to go in by May 1 if you want to play that year. The current system, with no limits, makes it more difficult for teams to assemble rosters and could actually hurt players, as they can get frustrated, enter the portal, calm down and find out that, oops, that spot no longer is there for you.

3. Divisionless SEC

This one is obviously specific. But I like the idea of three permanent opponents and rotating the rest of the conference once it expands to 16 teams.

4. Penalize for flopping

If you see a guy clearly go down to slow down the opposing team or stop the clock, it should be 15 yards and a 15-second runoff. If you can’t actually prove it, the player should not be able to return to the field for the remainder of the series.

5. Hard cap of 50 scholarships over 2 years

This applies for adding freshmen and transfers. Use them however you want whenever you want, but you’ve got 50. That shouldn’t be too difficult, considering that’s more than half of an 85-man roster.

6. Start OT at midfield

The 25-yard-line as the starting point in overtime is too close and too easy for opponents to score. You’re basically in field goal range as it is. Midfield still increases the possibility of scoring, but also adds complexity.

7. Give freshmen 6 games

The current system allows for a freshman to play in a third of the games before they burn a redshirt. I say let’s make it half of the regular season.

8. 1-for-1 in bowl games

Teams repeatedly get screwed now with players deciding to skip bowl games in order keep their health and get ready for the draft. I propose that, for every player who declares, a team can activate a freshman or other player without it counting against their eligibility.

9. Be more willing to discipline or fire referees

Officiating in the FCS has become increasingly bad in recent years and conferences feel some kind of overwhelming obligation to protect people who are making a mockery of their product. That should end. If referees do a bad job, they should be subject to the same discipline any employee is. Conversely, they should also be paid sufficiently that it’s a full-time, year-round job and they can work on their craft all the time. But the way things are now is just not good enough.

10. Require 9 game conference schedules

This would make seasons unquestionably more difficult for leagues like the SEC, but it also reduces the possible number of cupcakes you can have on a schedule and levels the playing field among FCS conferences. I can see the SEC kicking and screaming against this, though, and understandably.