It's time for the latest edition of 10 Things for Tuesday

Trey Zuhn is locked in as a starter up front.

This week, we're going to look at 10 Things I learned (or unlearned) during spring practice and the spring game. I'm not going to mention quarterbacks because I thought that was going to go into the summer anyway -- and it definitely is.

1. The Aggies are set at offensive tackle.

We knew Deuce Fatheree was going to be just fine, thank you, at one tackle position or the other. The question mark was about redshirt freshman Trey Zuhn, who has taken over at left tackle. Layden Robinson compared him to Carson Green and he does play with a similar bullying style -- but he is quick enough to handle speed rushers on the left. He didn't play like a guy with a handful of college snaps under his belt.

2. The Aggies may not be set at guard.

Coming into the spring, I thought Blake Trainor was set at left guard with Robinson on the right. Jordan Spasojevic- Moko disabused me of that notion when he took over for an injured Trainor early in the spring and stayed in the starting lineup. Both took first-team snaps in the Maroon & White Game (largely because Moko got banged up), but left guard is the one position that isn't set.

3. A&M needs to figure some things out at tight end.

Baylor Cupp's abrupt decision to transfer leaves the Aggies searching for options as the summer nears. They have a lot of them, but it's looking more and more like the youngsters will need to play a key role. Max Wright didn't impress in the spring, but Blake Smith showed some ability catching the football. But they need someone who can block. In terms of receivers, they should have options. Donovan Green and Jake Johnson immediately come to mind, but Fernando Garza and Theo Ohrstrom should get a look too. And, if Eli Stowers does't move back to quarterback, he definitely should be in the discussion. Tight end has been a position of strength for A&M since Jimbo Fisher arrived. It could be again this year, but they'll have to sort out the depth chart over the next several months.

4. Youth will be served at wide receiver.

Moose Muhammad will play a lot this season.

Demond Demas and Caleb Chapman? Gonezo. Hezekiah Jones? Still hurt. Jalen Preston? Up and down again. This could spell disaster for the Aggie receiver corps, but a bunch of younger players have given the group the potential to be much better than anticipated. Ainias Smith is set. That's a given. But Evan Stewart (yes, there's that name again) is very likely locked in to start as well -- he's just too gifted to keep off the field. Summer arrival Chris Marshall may be much the same. Moose Muhammad is going to play a lot, and can play all three positions. So can speedy Yulkeith Brown, who had an excellent spring. The younger guys are going to make Chase Lane and Jalen Preston work for their reps.

5. Running back depth is still important.

Come on down, Le'Veon Moss -- you're only a few snaps away. With Devon Achane running track this spring, practices were supposed to be a showcase for Amari Daniels and LJ Johnson. By the end of the spring, Ainias Smith was playing running back again due to injuries. Johnson got banged up, which may have hurt his chances at winning the backup job. Daniels had a very nice spring game -- but he missed practice time too. Earnest Crownover is solid, but they want him for specific roles and to play some fullback. This isn't shaping up to be anything like 2019 and the Texas Bowl, but it's a reminder why the Aggies went out and got any running back they could in 2020.

6. Learn the names Tunmise Adeleye and Fadil Diggs.

Tunmise Adeleye could wreak havoc in his redshirt freshman season.

It's a big job replacing the likes of Micheal Clemons and Tyree Johnson, but the Aggies probably already have their men. Tunmise Adeleye and Fadil Diggs got a shot to start this spring and made the most of it. They were both extremely impressive. Adeleye was one of the most improved players in spring camp, and Diggs was the defensive MVP. Adeleye is huge for an end at 295 pounds, but he's quick enough to handle the edge. Diggs is just what you'd expect from a kid from Camden, N.J. -- he's a junkyard dog with absolutely no quit in him. Do the Aggies have options at defensive end? Yes, a ton of them. But these are the guys who are likely to start if healthy, and with reason.

7. Edgerrin Cooper? Yeah, he good.

One of the really nice things to occur in the second half of 2021 was the emergence of linebacker Edgerrin Cooper. He ended up with 58 tackles and was a terror to opposing offenses down the stretch. This spring, he proved that wasn't a fluke. His tremendous closing speed and willingness to put a hit on someone make Cooper a name SEC coordinators had better learn fast.

8. Bryce Anderson is going to make Antonio Johnson even more dangerous.

New defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin wants to move Antonio Johnson around, so he can use him as a weapon in all kinds of situations. The arrival and subsequent excellent play of Bryce Anderson at nickel makes that possible. Anderson didn't look, or play, like a true freshman learning a new position. He was very good in coverage and a physical tackler. He can play nickel at a high level, meaning Johnson is free to roam.

9. The Aggies are absolutely loaded at corner.

Don't forget about Josh Moten.

Myles Jones looked like he was his 2020 self. Denver Harris looked like he was every bit as good as advertised. Josh Moten, recovering from an ACL tear, played shutdown defense in the Maroon & White Game and could have shaken up the two-deep. Bobby Taylor looks like a definite player. And that's not even counting Jaylon Jones and Brian George, who were out for the spring with injures. And Smoke Bouie arrives this summer. I don't know how you get all these guys playing time, but if they're healthy, all of them deserve to play.

10. The defensive tackle competition should be outstanding.

Albert Regis (Right) impressed this spring.