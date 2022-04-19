10 Things for Tuesday

1. Aaron Cash is in the portal. That’s two Aggies who have transferred out, with Marcus Williams being the first. That’s not a negative statement on the program; Cash just wanted more playing time. Williams — well, who knows on that one. But on the plus side, the Aggies now have, by my estimate, three scholarships to work with. I expect they’ll be hitting the portal hard again this year. If it ain’t broke..

2. The football team seems like it’s still 3 over the 85-man limit. The return of Kenneth Phillips, by my count yesterday, pushes A&M’s scholarship total to 88. Hezekiah Jones seems like he’s an uncertain proposition, even though all we’ve heard is he’s coming back. In any case, it’s going to be tough to find three guys to leave. Players don’t want to and there aren’t many players left who can’t contribute in some way, shape or form.

3. Baylor Cupp ends up in Lubbock. Not a real shock. That seemed like the place he was going from the get-go. It’s close to home and Joey McGuire really wanted him. There’s still no real concrete reason given as to why he left A&M. He just may have simply wanted a change of scenery and felt uncomfortable with all the attention on him this year.

4. Aggies hosting 2024 USC commit today. Calabasas (Calif.) ATH Aaron Butler is in town today, and he’s number 129 on the ’24 Rivals 250. Butler’s a big time talent and this is what happens when a guy commits early, but sometimes a visit’s just that.

5. A&M could raid Baton Rouge for a running back again. Last year, the Aggies walked into LSU’s backyard and got 4-star Le’Veon Moss. And, if you had to put a gun to my head right now, I would put Kaleb Jackson as a more likely commit to A&M than Reuben Owens. Jackson should be a primary target for LSU, but as Adam Gorney pointed out today, LSU is slow-playing him for some reason. Tommie Robinson is not making such a mistake.

6. The first stop on the spring eval tour wasn’t far from campus. OC Darrell Dickey and DT coach Elijah Robinson went over to Willis today to see 2024 4-star QB DJ Lagway. Lagway, who could end up being the top QB in the nation for next year, is coming off a trip to Alabama where Nick Saban made it clear he was a top target. A&M is still the likely leader here, but getting over there quickly was a smart move.

7. That narrows it down. 6-foot-10, 225 pound forward Efe Abogidi of Washington State is in the transfer portal. He’s averaged 8.5 PPG over his first two seasons and can get inside or shoot from distance. He says he’s considering A&M as a possible destination. Along with about 40 other schools. Seriously.

8. Kenyon looking like a late first rounder. OL Kenyon Green looks like he’s in line to be the only Aggie taken in the first round this year, as a lot of teams with needs on the interior line are said to be looking at him. Philadelphia, Arizona, Dallas, Tennessee, Tampa Bay and Green Bay are all possible landing spots.

9. SEC transfer portal losses (since last fall):

Alabama: 19

Arkansas: 19

Auburn: 20

Florida: 11

Georgia: 12

Kentucky: 16

LSU: 10

Mississippi State: 18

Missouri: 14

Ole Miss: 15

South Carolina: 16

Tennessee: 15

A&M: 11

Vanderbilt: 16





10. SEC transfer portal additions (since last fall):

Alabama: 4

Arkansas: 6

Auburn: 4

Florida: 6

Georgia: 0

Kentucky: 5

LSU: 15

Mississippi State: 7

Missouri: 9

Ole Miss: 10

South Carolina: 8

Tennessee: 5

A&M:1

Vanderbilt: 6





There is a point to this exercise. The Aggies have the second-fewest players leaving the program, and a couple of them were escorted out the door. They have the fewest additions through the portal, which means two things (to me): Jimbo would rather get his own guys through recruiting and develop them and he likes what he has on the roster.

Georgia clearly does as well, as you’d expect from the national champions. Alabama needed to cut some guys to get to 85, but their four additions are outstanding. Not coincidentally, these are probably the top three teams in the SEC.

Arkansas has had a whole lot of turnover. I’m thinking they may be overrated coming into the season. Brian Kelly apparently really hated what Ed Orgeron left him, because he’s literally added 20% of LSU’s current roster through the transfer portal. 10 pickups for Ole Miss makes me wonder if Lane saw some holes in his group as well.

If you like stability, then A&M, Alabama and Georgia are probably the best examples. Also probably not a coincidence.