It's time for the latest 10 Things for Tuesday!

Trey Zuhn is being asked to fill a critical role in his first season as a starter.

This week, we're going to take a look at the 10 most intriguing players on the 2022 Aggie football team -- at least, in my opinion.

10. QB Haynes King

With his speed, he could become one of the more dangerous quarterbacks in all of college football. If he can stay healthy, that is. But will he even win the job?

9. DE Tunmise Adeleye

A former 5-star who has been largely overshadowed by last year’s great defensive line and this year’s amazing recruiting class, he looks set to start at defensive end. But can he play up to his 5-star billing and the standard set by last year’s group of ends?

8. DT Shemar Turner

He was undersized for a defensive tackle last year. He was freshman All-SEC anyway. Now, he’s not undersized. Is he ready to take over a starting spot on the interior of the defensive line?





The Aggies are eager to see what Walter Nolen can do. (Rivals.com)

7. DT Walter Nolen

The last time the Aggies signed the #2 player in the nation, it was Myles Garrett. We know the rest. Nolen is a very different player than Garrett, but is he going to be ready to be as big of a factor in his own way in 2022?

6. RB Devon Achane

Potentially the most explosive player in college football, he gets his first chance at starting. Can he continue to average a remarkable 7 yards a carry — or anywhere close — as RB1?





5. LT Trey Zuhn

The Aggies need a solid left tackle to stop the SEC’s elite pass rushers. Zuhn was installed there from the first day of camp and has stayed there. But is that due to lack of depth or because he’s ready for the challenge?





4. DE Shemar Stewart

Another one of A&M’s elite 2022 signees, Stewart is a bit like Myles Garrett. He’s got good size at close to 270 pounds, has elite speed and is very strong. But can he crack into the defensive end rotation this season as he goes up against players who, at least, have a half-year more experience?





3. WR Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart has made some noise in a hurry.

Stewart arrived on campus this spring and immediately laid claim to the title of the team’s best wide receiver. Can the spring practice MVP stay that level, or improve further, when it counts?

2. LB Edgerrin Cooper

It’s been quite a while since the Aggies had a dominant linebacker. Cooper is the closest thing they have to it now, and he was extremely impressive as part of a three-linebacker rotation last year. Can he take another step forward as a starter?





1. DB Antonio Johnson