10 Things for Tuesday

This week, let's look at 10 Aggie football players who may be ready to take the proverbial "next step".

Tyreek Chappell was impressive as a freshman in 2021.

1. CB Tyreek Chappell

Chappell came out of nowhere (ok, the bench) and held down one of the cornerback positions after the Aggies were decimated by injuries at the position. Actually, he did a lot more than that -- he made 41 tackles (31 solo) and led the team in passes broken up with 9. By season's end, opposing teams didn't challenge him much. This year, the Philadelphia native is the one sure thing in a very deep cornerback room, and a significant improvement would put him in All-SEC territory.

2. OL Layden Robinson

Layden Robinson returns for a second season as a starter.

Robinson was a second-team All-SEC pick last year, and it seemed like he still wasn't getting enough attention. No such worries this year. In his second season as a starter, he's also draft eligible, so this could be a big money year for him if he needed motivation.

3. OL Jordan Spasojevic- Moko

Jordan Moko came out of the pack to fight for a starting job this spring.

One of the real surprises of the spring, Moko moved past Blake Trainor into the starting lineup by the end of spring practice. He may not hold onto the job, but with his size and power, it may be only a matter of time and practice before he becomes one of the bullies of the SEC.

4. DT McKinnley Jackson

The Aggies are hoping for a lot from McKinnley Jackson in 2022.

The most experienced defensive lineman going into the season, Jackson missed the spring as he recovered from injuries but is still a key element to the rebuilt front. He had 14 tackles and a sack last year, but the Aggies are expecting a whole lot more from him this time around.

5. DT Shemar Turner

Shemar Turner could be a beast in his sophomore season.

Turner was a role player in his first season at A&M, and was a bit of a tweener. Still, he was freshman All-SEC, racking up 14 tackles and 1.5 sacks in limited time. He's not a tweener anymore, he's a legit defensive tackle. After an outstanding spring, he looks like a starter, too. If he keeps the same level of productivity from last year as a starter this year, he could be an All-SEC candidate.

6. OL Deuce Fatheree

Deuce Fatheree may already be A&M's best offensive lineman.

It was just a matter of time until Deuce Fatheree moved into the starting lineup. It just happened a lot faster than expected, but he was up to the task as a freshman last year. Now, he's established as a right tackle and, after last year's performance, there's no reason to think he can't be elite.

7. LB Edgerrin Cooper

Edgerrin Cooper's upside is tremendous.

There's not many steps to take beyond very good, which was what Cooper was last year (58 tackles, 5.5 TFL, .5 sacks, 1 INT), but he's capable of doing it. With his speed and violent disposition, I really think he's an All-SEC caliber linebacker.

8. WR Moose Muhammad

Moose Muhammad should see a lot more passes thrown his way this year.

Muhammad didn't really get much playing time until the later part of the season, catching just 10 passes in eight games. But he averaged 15.3 yards a catch and scored 4 touchdowns, so the coaching staff won't make that mistake twice. Muhammad could play all three receiver slots, meaning he'll be on the field a lot more and see a whole lot more passes thrown his way.

9. S Jardin Gilbert

Jardin Gilbert showcased his speed in 2021.

Gilbert probably won't start, but he proved he's ready for the big time in 2021. He racked up 14 tackles while playing in all 12 games, and was a scarily effective blitzer. He was good enough to bump former 5-star Erick Young to the bench, and eventually the transfer portal. This year, he should see a whole lot more work and could be a real impact player as the third safety.

10. C Bryce Foster

Bryce Foster won't have to get used to a new position this year.