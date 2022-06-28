Here's the latest edition of 10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending!

Today, we’ll take a look at 10 players I’d really like to see committed to the Aggies in the 2023 class. As you know, I don’t use the term “must get”, especially a cycle after the best recruiting class in history. But these are 10 players (excluding quarterbacks) that Texas A&M is in on and has a very real chance of getting who would help fill holes in 2023 and beyond. These aren’t in any particular order, by the way.

The Aggies don’t need a whole lot of defensive linemen in this class, and LT Overton kind of counts as one anyway. But Hicks is on a level comparable to the guys in the 2022 class, which is no mean feat. Right now, I think A&M has a pretty sizable lead for Hicks.

A&M also doesn’t need a lot of interior linemen, but when you can get one of the nation’s very best, you jump on it. And that’s where A&M is with Shanahan. I’ve never seen a player pick up and toss a 275-pound defender before, but that’s what Shanahan did at the Rivals camp in April while still recovering from offseason surgery. He would be a fantastic addition next to Bryce Foster. It’s down to A&M, Georgia and LSU for him.

The Aggies need linebackers. Hill is the best in the state and possibly the nation. You can put two and two together. Right now, A&M is fighting Texas for his commitment, and he’ll be around for the pool party and an official visit in July.

The Aggies need at least one more offensive tackle to go with Colton Thomasson and, in spite of his guard designation, I think Bisontis is definitely a tackle. And a good one. He’s got the height and the long arms needed to succeed, and plays with a nasty disposition. He’s still looking at several schools, but I think A&M may have the advantage here.

The Aggies lost Johnny Bowens today, but Bradley could come in and fill his spot – with a different skill set. Think of him as a faster Daeshon Hall who could get time to physically develop. He’ll get after the passer, and that’s what the Aggies are looking for. He's down to A&M, Tennessee and South Carolina.

The Aggies need several wideouts, so here’s two I’d like to see them land. Hykeem Williams is an elite player with the length to pull down high passes and the speed to get deep. Hopkins is another burner, and both would likely jump into the two-deep of a revamped receiver unit next year.

A&M is on several running backs, but I like Jackson’s game the most. He’s got good speed, but he’s also willing to put the shoulder down like an Isaiah Spiller. He would be a good fit for the backfield and it looks like A&M or LSU for him.

A&M already has two really good corners and is in on several more, but Toviano may be the cream of the crop. He has good size and excellent technique. The Aggies will have to beat out a bunch of opponents, including Alabama, LSU and Texas, to get him, but they’re definitely in the hunt.