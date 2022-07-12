10 Things for Tuesday





1. The backup running back will have more than 500 yards rushing. Not tough to reason this one. Devon Achane can’t carry the load all by himself and he had 900 yards last season as a reserve. He had 364 as a freshman, splitting time with Ainias Smith. So someone (Amari Daniels?) will likely have to pick up those carries.

2. Ainias Smith leads the team in receiving yards. Ok, this one may not be so bold. But he’s the most experienced wideout and he won’t have an acclimation period, no matter who the quarterback is (especially if it’s Haynes King). It makes sense that he’ll see a lot of passes, especially early on.

3. Evan Stewart leads the team in yards per reception. He’s shown he has the skill to get open and his speed should allow him to get deep a fair amount.

4. Donovan Green ends up starting most of the season. Just a hunch; it could be Jake Johnson just as easily. But Green’s got the size, speed and hands that make him a threat right out of the gate.

5. This is Layden Robinson’s last season at A&M. He’ll be All-SEC, get All-American consideration and go pro.

6. Tunmise Adeleye leads the team in sacks. This one is probably the most likely to be wrong, but bear with me. A&M’s defensive ends have been their primary sack producers since Jimbo Fisher arrived, and Adeleye strikes me as a bigger version of Micheal Clemons. If the secondary’s as good as it should be, someone’s going to have a lot of time to get to the passer.

7. Edgerrin Cooper leads the team in tackles. Linebackers have filled that role for several years, and with his speed, he’s going to be around the ball a lot.

8. Antonio Johnson quadruples his interception count. That would be four, if you’re wondering. Quarterbacks will make mistakes and he’ll pounce.

9. Tyreek Chappell is All-SEC. By late last season, people weren’t throwing at him. If he’s consistently fresh and healthy because A&M can rotate a lot of corners, he’s probably going to be able to do more with less playing time.

10. Ish Harris plays a lot. The Aggies need a third linebacker and he impressed this spring. He’s getting bigger and he’s got SEC speed right now.



