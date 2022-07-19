10 Things for Tuesday

This week, 10 Things from SEC Media Days (so far):

1. It's a close race, but Mike Leach beats out Lane Kiffin for most entertaining. When your opening statement consists of "any questions?" Like Leach's did, you know it's gonna roll. And it did: discussion of which shows to binge, how opening statements are a waste of time and, on the radio, how he'd like to go back in time to kill the creator of the necktie. Vintage Leach.

2. That wasn't all Leach had to say. He is definitely looking forward to seeing his old friends from Austin and Norman again -- Austin especially. And he doesn't think very highly of their chances in the SEC. "From their standpoint I think it's going to change things quite dramatically," he said. He also said Mississippi State's schedule would get easier if they dumped Alabama and Auburn for Texas and OU.

3. Lane Kiffin doesn't think very highly of the chances of the newcomers either. He took a slap at the Big 10 and said USC and UCLA will acclimate to their new conference fine, but Texas and OU? Not so much. "I don't know that there's a huge jump into the Big Ten. I think going to the SEC is a whole 'nother animal. I think the draft picks, national championships prove that coming out of the SEC...it's a different world."

I suppose "thinly veiled contempt" would not be too inaccurate a term.

4. Will Anderson is the best player in college football, but he'd better be 100% ready to go Oct. 8. He said "everything will be addressed" when Alabama plays Texas A&M, and acted like he didn't know who Deuce Fatheree is. Anderson is an incredible player, but I don't know if I'd want to piss Deuce off.

5. The Aggies are officially on notice, though. They'd better show up in Tuscaloosa with their guns on, because the Tide wants blood. A&M had better be ready to punch hard and often.

6.I admire Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea's vision,. He says that everyone knows that, in time, Vanderbilt will have the top football program in America. That's....interesting.

7. Nick Saban says his players made $3 million in NIL last year. Does that mean every single one of his players was bought? Nah. But it's still amusing to see him talk up NIL when it's got to do with his guys and not someone else's.

8. With the possible exception of Lane getting that very teenaged sigh going a few times, the coaches have been well-behaved. I guess that means the odds of Jimbo going on a riff are low.

9. Brian Kelly sure lost his Louisiana accent quickly. He sounds just as Yankee as could be yesterday.

10. It hasn't been settled yet and they've got work to do on exactly how things will work, but expect the SEC to go to a division-less schedule in 2025. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey made it abundantly clear yesterday that's the direction the conference will go.