10 Things for Tuesday

This week, we'll look at 10 Things Texas A&M needs to figure out during training camp.





1. Figure out who the quarterback is. This, of course, is obvious. I’ve heard Haynes King is ahead and I’ve heard Max Johnson is ahead. I doubt either is, and this will take a while to iron out.

2. Establish who the primary backup running back is. Amari Daniels should have the lead right now, and if he can clinch it quickly, so much the better.

3. Sort out left guard. Is it Jordan Moko, or is Blake Trainor still in a competition to start? Figure it out fast, so you can get the starting five as many snaps as possible.

4. Pick a starting tight end. If experience is the most important thing, it’s Max Wright. If it’s pass-catching ability, it’s likely Donovan Green or Jake Johnson. Blake Smith seems to be between a blocker and receiver. We don’t know what Fernando Garza and Theo Ohrstrom are ready for.

5. Figure out your third starting receiver (and your rotation). Right now, I would guess Chase Lane has the inside edge for the job, but personally, I’d want a real long look at Chris Marshall. Then sort out who the backups are besides Moose Muhammad.

6. Find your backup offensive tackles. Dametrious Crownover seems like he’s one, but he’s still really raw. This is one big area of concern for 2022.

7. Find your third (and fourth?) linebacker. Andre White and Edgerrin Cooper are set, but someone else needs to step it up.

8. Establish a rotation at both defensive end and defensive tackle. There are a whole lot of guys to look at – even the starting four aren’t set (but I think they have a good idea). The coaches need to figure out who’s ready and who’s not ready to contribute in 2022.

9. Sort out your backups at safety. Ok, safety and nickel. Bryce Anderson looked like he was a player in the spring, so he should have an edge. But what about Jacoby Mathews? Can he be the third safety behind Demani Richardson and Jardin Gilbert?

10. Get your rotation at corner set. Unlike the d-line, where there’s not much experience, the Aggies have a ton of experience at cornerback AND some very good young talent. Sorting all of that out will be a task in and of itself.







