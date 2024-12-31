10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com .

Teams of the year

The baseball team.

With a depleted pitching staff and their best player on the shelf from the regionals on, they were still within one game of winning a national championship. It was a remarkable performance by a talented and gutsy team that basically led itself after its coach checked out before the postseason.

The women’s tennis team.

They won the national championship. Enough said.

Runner up: The volleyball team

Player of the year

Ryan Prager, pitcher, baseball

The true definition of an ace, Prager went 9-1 with a 2.95 ERA and struck out 124 in 97 2/3 innings. Against Kentucky in the College World Series, he was dominant: 6 2/3 innings of two-hit ball, taking a no-hitter into the seventh. He rejected a contract offer from the Los Angeles Angels, who took him in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft, and will be back this season.

Runners up: Adela Cernousek, women’s golf; Braden Montgomery, baseball; Wade Taylor IV, basketball; Logan Lednicky, volleyball; Emiley Kennedy, softball

Coaches of the year

Jamie Morrison, volleyball

Morrison has done yeoman’s work in his two seasons at A&M, taking a program that was stuck in the mud and making it a national force again in two seasons. He took the Aggie volleyball team to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five seasons this year, then won the Tempe regional and was one set from the Elite Eight when their season ended. Morrison not only connects with his players, but works hard to sell the sport to fans — and his efforts on both ends seem to be paying off.

Mark Weaver, women’s tennis

They won a national championship. Enough said.

Runner up: Buzz Williams, men’s basketball

Game of the year (win)

Texas A&M 38, LSU 23 (football)

Down 17-7 at the half, coach Mike Elko pulled the plug on a struggling Conner Weigman and went to Marcel Reed, who led the Aggies on five straight scoring drives while making the LSU defense look completely clueless. With the Kyle Field crowd in full throat, the defense picked off LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier three times after halftime as the Aggies humbled their nemesis from Baton Rouge.

Runner up: Texas A&M 15, Oregon 9 (baseball Super Regional)

Texas A&M 3, Florida 2 (Game 1 of the College World Series)

Game of the year (overall)

Houston 100, Texas A&M 95 (OT) (Second round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament)

Down 82-71 with 98 seconds to go, the Aggies pulled off another legendary last-minute comeback in an NCAA Tournament game. Their furious rally was capped by a three-point basket by Andersson Garcia, who fielded a low inbounds pass to pull up for a straight away shot as the clock hit 0. Houston was able to pull out the game in overtime, but it was still one of the best games in any sport this year.

Newcomer of the year

Braden Montgomery, baseball

The transfer from Stanford was a force in his lone season in Aggieland, hitting .322 with 27 home runs and 85 RBI before his season was cut short by a broken ankle in the regionals. Still, he ended up being a first round draft pick of the Boston Red Sox — who traded him to the Chicago White Sox earlier this month.

Disappointment of the year

The football defense

A group that Mike Elko said before the season was as talented as any he’d coached failed to even come close to expectations, putting up results that were mediocre at best. A defensive front that featured potential high draft picks Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner was especially disappointing. Scourton was named an All-American by several outlets, but only racked up five sacks. Turner and Stewart had 3.5 sacks combined.

Breakout player of the year

Le’Veon Moss, football

Moss wasn’t even a lock to start before the season, but the injury to Rueben Owens took care of that. Moss became the centerpiece of the Aggie offense, rushing for 765 yards and 10 touchdowns in just eight games. He was named second-team All-SEC.

Single game performance of the year

Wade Taylor IV vs. Kentucky, March 15 (basketball)

Taylor had games where he scored more (41 against Arkansas), but he was at his best against the Wildcats. He scored 32 points on 11 of 24 shooting, hitting six three-pointers. The Aggies beat Kentucky 97-87.

Runners up: Marcel Reed vs. LSU, Kaden Kent vs. Oregon, game 2 of the College Station Super Regional (baseball)

Unsung hero of the year

Andersson Garcia, basketball

While Taylor and Boots Radford drew the attention, Garcia was saving the Aggies time and again. A&M was an atrocious shooting team in 2023-24, but Garcia was one of the nation’s premiere rebounders, leading the SEC in that category. He was extremely effective on the offensive boards, leading to many extra possessions and points. His “Andy Plays” — blocked shots, taking charges or diving to the court for steals — were frequently critical to the team’s success in a game.