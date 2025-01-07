10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Here's this week's edition of TTFT:

Kiotti Armstrong may be SEC ready right off the bat. (Photo by Nick Harris)

1. Bad, bad news for Aggie hoops

In the category of "you can't have nice things": A&M will play Oklahoma tomorrow in Norman without point guard Wade Taylor IV, who was injured against Texas and was officially listed as out when the pregame injury report was released tonight. While the type or extent of the injury isn't known, he may have re-aggravated the lower body injury he initially suffered against Purdue that caused him to miss the Houston Christian game. In any case, the Ags will need to find someone to pick up the slack on the scoring front in the absence of a player named as one of the Top 25 players in the country by the Wooden Award earlier today.

2. SEC basketball will be a brawl

The SEC entered conference play looking like a juggernaut, and for good reason -- it is. But some teams aren't quite tough enough to make it through the haul in good shape, and a few ranked teams may have already been exposed. Kentucky beat Florida Saturday. Georgia punked them tonight. Florida played top-ranked Tennessee tonight and beat them by 30. That's the same Tennessee team that blew the doors off of Arkansas three days ago. A&M heads to Norman to play an OU team that is ranked 17th, but also gave up 107 points to Alabama on Saturday (they lost, of course). Auburn blasted Missouri Saturday and is jumping on Texas early. Tonight, Mizzou is up on LSU by 10 early on. It looks like the conference has its big boys in Auburn, Florida and maybe Tennessee. Then it's A&M, if Taylor returns healthy, and Kentucky. Arkansas is pretty good. Mississippi State is exceeding expectations. Long story short, there are no bad teams in the SEC this year. Every team in the conference has at least 10 wins and nobody has more than four losses. It's likely the bottom feeders will end up being South Carolina, Vandy, Missouri and...Texas. Texas is soft. A&M showed that Saturday night. But there are no gimmes in this conference this year. The SEC really looks like it is an elite basketball conference in 2024-25.



3. Move-in day for (most of) the mid-termers

4. SEC ready, already?

The Aggies have six signees and one 2026 commit (4-star WR Aaron Gregory) are taking part in the Navy All-American Bowl, which will be played Saturday in San Antonio. The six signees taking part are Armstrong, Rogers, Sims, Currie, Mikhail and Jones. One of the benefits of them taking part in the game is we get updated heights and weights. Armstrong checked in at 6-foot-5 and nearly 270 pounds, even though he still looks slender. Jones is listed at 6-foot-5 and 250 pounds. That could mean he's big enough to get real time at defensive end this season. As for Armstrong, he's a guy that I really think could be a factor this season. He's already got the size Collin Klein is looking for and he's got elite athleticism. With the shortfall A&M has in pass-catching tight ends right now, he might find himself out there fast.

5. This seems good

The Navy All-American Bowl is also going to announce the national high school Defensive Player of the Year during the game. There are five finalists, and two are Aggies -- Jones and Mikhail. Yes, that means one guy really can play linebacker and the other really can play defensive end.

6. Draft-bound Aggies get a shot on the big stage

Defensive linemen Nic Scourton, Shemar Stewart and Shemar Turner are all going to play in the Senior Bowl, which has become by far the biggest pre-draft all-star game for draft-eligible players. Only the really elite guys get invites to the Senior Bowl, and the NFL pays close attention. Scourton, Stewart and Turner, if they're all on the same team, could also be paired up with former A&M defensive tackle Walter Nolen, who also picked up an invite. You would hope that the combination of all four would mean they can stop the run.

7. Are the Aggies REALLY done at wideout now?

They were a week ago. Now, I'm not so sure. You've got your top four in KC Concepcion, Micah Hudson, Mario Craver and Terry Bussey, but what will decide the next move will be their confidence level in Ashton Bethel-Roman, Izaiah Williams, Ernest Campbell, Jerome Myles, TK Norman and Kelshaun Johnson. If they think one or two of them can be factors next year, then they probably stand pat. If Myles is as good as advertised, he'll likely play next year if he's healthy. But you still need more than that. This may not be an answer they can come up with until after spring practice, but we'll see.

8. Baseball makes history before the first pitch

After coming up one game short of a national title last season, the Aggie baseball team has been named the preseason number one team in the nation by Perfect Game. So far as I can tell, that's the first time in program history A&M has gone into the season as the top-ranked team.

9. Getting angry at transfers is a waste of time

I've seen a lot of anger at Noah Thomas on X since he announced he was transferring to Georgia. Probably more than I've seen at any other former A&M player, and certainly the most this year. I get it. It's annoying for someone to have a good, but not great season and then get up and leave because it suits them. But that's the world we're in now. The ease with which players can get into the portal, along with NIL, has made college sports just as mercenary as the pros. And you've also got cases where players think they'll improve their professional prospects by moving somewhere else. A&M has taken advantage of the changes, and it's been victimized by it too. Am I mad at Thomas for leaving? I'm not thrilled, but no. If I'm going to waste my energy on something, I'll make sure it's worth my time. Players now have more options and they're taking advantage of them, whether I like the changes or not. In this case, and in the case of the vast majority of transfers, it's "whatever. See ya."

