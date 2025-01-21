10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Here's this week's edition of 10 Things for Tuesday:

Mark Nabou will have a shot to win the starting center job (again).

The Aggies return the following starters for 2025: Quarterback Marcel Reed Running back Le’Veon Moss Tight end Theo Melin-Ohrstrom Left tackle Trey Zahn Left guard Chase Bisontis Center Koli Faaiu (and Mark Nabou) Right guard Ar’maj Reed-Adams Right tackle Demetrious Crownover Defensive tackle Albert Regis Linebackers Taurean York and Scooby Williams Safeties Bryce Anderson, Dalton Brooks and Marcus Ratcliffe Nickel Tyreek Chappell Cornerbacks Will Lee and Dezz Ricks Punter Tyler White We know DJ Hicks will move into the starting lineup and defensive tackle and KC Concepcion, Mario Craver and Terry Bussey will likely do the same at receiver. But there’s still plenty of position battles that will need to be settled, starting in spring camp. Here are 10 of them.

1. Center: Faaiu vs. Nabou



Nabou won the job coming out of training camp, but went down in the season opener against Notre Dame and was lost for the year. Faaiu started 11 of the last 12 games, but if Nabou is ready for spring ball, there’s no guarantee Faaiu will hold him off this time.

2. Backup receiver: A whole lot of guys against each other

So if Micah Hudson doesn’t return, it’ll be an absolute free-for-all to get playing time. Jonah Wilson, with his 11 career catches, will have the most among the projected backups. But that doesn’t mean he has much of an advantage over Kelshaun Johnson, TK Norman, Ernest Campbell. Ashton-Bethel Roman or Izaiah Williams. They’ll all duke it out, and they’ll still have the only true freshman not on campus for the summer — Jerome Myles — lurking.



3. Defensive end: Solomon Williams vs. TJ Searcy

The odds lean to Searcy here, as he has played in all 24 games he’s been eligible for. Williams, on the other hand, has played in just three. But Williams is supposed to be a great talent, so it could get interesting.



4.Cornerback: Dezz Ricks vs. Jordan Humphrey

Both guys are going to play, but who gets out there first is a question. Ricks started every game last year, but was frequently picked on. Humphrey was a starter at Georgia and had a very solid season before abruptly leaving. One of the two (or someone else) needs to step up and become a well-above-average corner to compliment Will Lee.



5. Backup nickel: Jordan Shaw vs. Deyjhon Pettaway

Shaw was brought in recently as a transfer from Washington, and he definitely didn’t transfer under the impression he’d sit. But Pettaway is a guy I’m very high on could he a really capable nickel in his own right.



6. Backup left tackle: Lamont Rogers vs. Robert Bourdon

Really, it could be Rogers, Marcus Garcia or Jonte Newman against Bourdon, but one way or the other, the redshirt freshman will be in the fight. This one will be big because, not only will they probably be out there if Trey Zuhn gets hurt, the winner gets a leg up on replacing him next year.



7. Backup defensive tackle: Dealyn Evans vs. DJ Sanders vs. Chase Sims

I’m not including Logan Rink in this because he’ll likely have a unique hybrid role. Tyler Oneydim has one backup spot locked down, so it’ll be up to a redshirt freshman and two true freshman to duke it out for the fourth spot.

8. Backup linebacker: Tristan Jernigan vs. Jordan Lockhart

This may not even be accurate as both could play, but right now the Aggies need someone to fill the void created by Solomon DeShields’ departure at the fourth linebacker spot. True freshmen Noah Mikhail and Kelvion Riggins could factor into this, but it seems more likely the two linebackers from the class of 2023 will go at it.



9. Tight end: Kiotti Armstrong vs. Amari Niblack

Both of these guys are tall tight ends who can catch, but Niblack has a lot off experience while Armstrong has all the looks of a freakish athlete. If Niblack can’t take part this spring due to his late transfer, Armstrong may already have an edge.



10. Kicker: Liam Padron vs. Colton Chemlar