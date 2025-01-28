10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com .

1. Defensive end Shemar Stewart wrecked shop in the first day of Senior Bowl practices Tuesday, dominating some of the best available tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft. While Stewart’s natural talent is undeniable and will get him taken in the first round (probably), it will always remain a mystery as to why he didn’t translate that potential into production. His stats from last year (31 tackles, 1.5 sacks) were surpassed by unheralded — and younger — transfer TJ Searcy last year at Florida (34 tackles, 2 sacks). And Searcy only started five of 12 games.

2. Fellow end Nic Scourton backed out of the Senior Bowl for reasons unknown, though it’s likely due to injury. That’s not good news for Scourton, who has started to slide in draft projections. I saw one yesterday that no longer has him in the top 50 players, and several mock drafts no longer have him as a first rounder. I’m not a big believer in mock drafts, but he’s probably getting tagged for his inconsistent season and lackluster play down the stretch.

3. Defensive tackle Shemar Turner is also out of the Senior Bowl, and his reason is known. He apparently suffered a stress fracture in his leg during training camp and played through it all season, even though he had surgery — but the injury never fully healed. So he’s out of this event, but his reputation for toughness just got a big boost.

4. After a 2025 class that was Texas-heavy — 16 of the 25 signees were from in-state — only two of A&M’s 10 current commits from 2026 are from Texas. Looking at the recruiting board, that trend may continue, if not at such a lopsided level, and for simple reason: you go where the talent is. 2026 isn’t an awesome year for in-state talent, which means you have to go elsewhere. Mike Elko wants to recruit inside out — Texas first, then nationally — but sometimes situations dictate how you proceed.

5. How badly do the Aggies need help at corner? Dezz Ricks and Will Lee played 691 and 650 snaps, respectively, the second and third most on the team last year. That has to be absolutely exhausting. Adding Julian Humphrey is a definite plus, but we’d better get used to the idea of seeing some freshmen out there next fall because playing that many snaps probably isn’t sustainable.

6. In a brief video released on X this morning, A&M football showed several players working out, and one of them was Mark Nabou doing squats. If you like the Aggies, you like this. If Nabou is back for spring ball and can give a strong battle to Koli Faaiu — and, quite possibly, beat him again — the team will be better for it.

7. With Nabou’s return, A&M can trot out all five starters from last year AND have their two primary backups — Faaiu or Nabou and Deuce Fatheree — back. Barring injury, the grouping of Trey Zuhn, Chase Bisontis, whoever wins the center battle, Ar’maj Reed-Adams and Dametrious Crownover ought to be very, very good in 2025. There’s no reason for them not to be.

8. If the Aggies can get past Oklahoma tonight, then they’ll be in a pretty good position to make a run in conference play. After OU (2-4 in conference), they’re at South Carolina (0-10), at a surprisingly good Missouri team, then play Georgia (2-5) and a surprisingly bad Arkansas team (1-6) at home. They will likely be favored in all of them. That would get them to 8-3 in conference before things get a little bit tougher again with a road trip to Starkville.

9. OU’s Brycen Goodine went off on the Aggies for 34 points in 27 minutes the last time these two teams played. Since then, he has scored 3, 2, 6 and 9 points. Guard him close anyway. Keep the first game a fluke.

10. I have a fear that the Aggies are getting consistently inconsistent again. In nearly every conference game, they’ve been terrible for a half and really good for a half. It bit them at Texas and cost the the game against Alabama. This is something that happens every year at about this time, and if they want to be a high seed in the NCAA Tournament, it has to stop. It’s not like they can’t see it; Wade Taylor said you could see the drop in intensity when he was on the sidelines. So someone needs to give them a shock to the system and get them going at 100% all game long.