10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

1. I have never seen an Aggie shoot up the draft charts like Shemar Stewart is. I’ve seen guys like Myles Garrett, Mike Evans and Von Miller start near the top and stay there, but Stewart has gone from a borderline first rounder to a guy now getting run as one of the first 12 players taken. That’s wild.

2. While Stewart is moving up rapidly, Nic Scourton is sliding. He really needs a good combine to get back into the first round, because right now he’s not showing up in that area in most cases — and the ones that do have him there are slotting him near the end of the round. If he ends up falling out of the first round, the debate on whether or not he should have left will really heat up — which is as wild as Stewart’s ascension.

3. Of course, if Washington decides to trade for Myles Garrett and then takes Scourton, I would not complain. They still need to change the name back, though.

4. If I had to pick one Aggie player who will outperform his draft status at the next level, it'll be Jabre Barber. The wideout didn't put up a ton of yards this season, but he's got good hands and finds a way to get open. I believe he'll be with someone as a slot receiver.

5. There’s a real good chance right fielder Caden Sorrell does not play this weekend against Elon as he deals with a hamstring issue. If he doesn’t, then odds are Terrence Kiel II will likely lead off and play (either center or right) in his place. For someone who went to school with his dad, that’s fantastic, gut-wrenching and makes you feel really old.

6. The Aggies are going with an all lefty weekend rotation with Ryan Prager, Justin Lamkin and Myles Patton. Yes, this means teams can stack right-handed hitters. Doesn’t mean it’ll help.

7. You don’t usually look to baseball scrimmages for football info, but with Marco Jones playing baseball right now, an exception can be made. And my goodness, Jones sure looks like he’s ready to play defensive end as a freshman.

8. We may not have a permanent starter at catcher or first base. Bear Harrison and Jacob Galloway have both proven they can play at a high level and it seems reasonable that both should get work behind the plate until (or if) one breaks out offensively. At first, Blake Binderup may well have played his way into the lineup at the expense of transfer Matt Bergevin.

9. I don’t know if Buzz Williams will stick with it, but offensively, I think the lineup of Coleman/Payne/Obaseki/Phelps/Taylor is the best they’ve got.

10. Since going 0-6 from 3-point range against Ole Miss, Wade Taylor has shot 47% from beyond the arc. In his last two games, he’s over 50%, making 10 of 19.