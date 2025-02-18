10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com .

1. They’re talking about expanding the College Football Playoff again, to either 14 or 16 teams. That’s not going to make things more competitive; we’ve already seen that with the 12-team format. But what it will do is make the regular season even more exciting. Odds are the SEC and the Big 10 would get half of the 16 seeds, which means A&M would have gone into Auburn last season with a CFP spot as not just a long shot, but they would have been in it. I think that would certainly make fans more jazzed about the later part of the regular season, even if their teams may be roadkill in the CFP.

2. Tonight, we found out how vulnerable the No. 7 team in the country is. They absolutely stunk up the lot in Starkville in a game that may kill their hopes of a No. 1 seed. The Aggies need to have their offense run through one of three guys: Wade Taylor, Zhuric Phelps or Manny Obaseki. Tonight, Taylor was 2-12. Phelps turned the ball over six times. I don’t even know what Obaseki was doing, but it wasn’t scoring any points. When Jace Carter and Hayden Hefner are taking your shots down the stretch, you’re in trouble.

3. This game was a complete meltdown in all areas, but we finally saw someone — an unlikely someone — push back when A&M pushed them. And they did not handle it well at all. Bluntly, this was an embarrassing loss and they really need to get their act together.

If you’re interested in what the Aggies may look like football-wise in 2026, there are a few position groups to watch in spring ball (if the opportunity presents itself). Here are a few I’ll be watching:

4. The backups at both offensive tackle spots. I’m guessing we’ll see Robert Bourdon, Lamont Rogers, Jonte Newman and Marcus Garcia out there in some way, shape or form (I’m guessing the first two on the left, the latter two on the right). But there has to be real evaluation of those guys, starting this spring, so you know whether or not you have to go portal shopping.

5. The backups at defensive tackle. Some of them are probably going to play this year anyway, but Albert Regis and Tyler Onyedim will be gone next year and they’ll have to be ready to start. So getting a look at D.J. Sanders, Chase Sims and Landon Rink will be important.

6. The freshmen at corner. Hopefully, their playing time will be limited this year, but they’re going to be vitally important next season. Seeing where Adonyss Currie, Jamar Beal-Goines and Cobey Sellers are in the development process will be intriguing.

7. Cornerback Dezz Ricks posted on Instagram that he had changed his number to 2 for this upcoming season. That would seem to indicate that Terry Bussey is staying at wideout, unless he’s willing to change his number. Honestly, I think the need for him at receiver right now keeps him there, but we’ll see.

8. 5-star ATH Brandon Arrington has set his official visit date to A&M for June 5. Arrington is one 2026 recruit the Aggies have been after from the get-go, and they’ve led for him throughout. But now they have to close. If they can get him, then they will likely have a shot at the nation’s number one class for 2026. Right now, they’re second overall with nine total commits.

9. I’m kind of bummed that the baseball team got rained out tonight. I really wanted to see who was going to start tonight and which pitchers would get work out of the pen. If there’s a weakness right now, it looks like the middle relief corps. The Aggies have plenty of young arms who can throw really hard, but they need to get as much work as possible before conference play begins so you know what you have. The returns weren’t good the less experienced arms this weekend — but, admittedly, sophomores Weston Moss and Isaac Morton were really good in their two innings of work Friday and Saturday.

10. The Aggies scored 32 runs this weekend and homered eight times — with Jace LaViolette hitting three of them. There were two grand slams. But you still get the sense that there’s another gear for this offense and they’ll probably hit it as the weather warms up. That’s a pretty terrifying thought if you’re playing A&M this season.