Weekend Wrap, sponsored by Crystal Creek Partners

Aggies make a run, but fall short in SEC Tournament

Jace LaViolette had a strong finish to his Aggie career.

After backing themselves into a corner by allowing themselves to be swept at home by an inept Missouri squad, the Texas A&M baseball team needed a long run in the SEC Tournament to make their case for a spot in the NCAA Tournament. They came close, but didn’t quite get it done. The Aggies started their run in Hoover, Ala., against a Mississippi State team they did not face in the regular season. A&M promptly obliterated the Bulldogs 9-0, with ace Ryan Prager throwing 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball in his last appearance in an Aggie uniform. The game got out of hand quickly, with the Aggies scoring six times in the top of the second. The big blow came off the bat of centerfielder Jace LaViolette, who broke out of a horrific slump with a massive grand slam to straightaway right. True freshman Sawyer Farr, who was thrust back into the lineup after last weekend’s injury to Caden Sorrell, drove in two runs as well. The Aggies were up 8-0 after three innings and never looked back. A&M faced off with Auburn Thursday morning in the first meeting between the two teams this season, and it was a pitching duel. Aggie starter Justin Lamkin gave up a run on three hits over five innings, with Weston Moss, Kaiden Wilson and Clayton Freshcorn going the rest of the way. The Aggies got all of their runs in the top of the third, when Kaeden Kent hit a three-run shot off of Auburn starter Cam Tilly. Wilson gave up a homer in the bottom of the ninth to make it a 3-2 A&M advantage, but Freshcorn shut the door for his second save of the season. It seemed like disaster had struck for the Aggies when LaViolette was hit on the left hand by a pitch in the top of the fourth inning and was quickly removed for a pinch runner. After immediate surgery, LaViolette was amazingly in the lineup for A&M’s Friday night matchup against LSU. The Aggies took two of three from then No. 2 LSU earlier this month and this game proved to be another dogfight. The Tigers scored four times in the first three innings, but starter Myles Patton and Freshcorn combined to shut LSU out from there. A&M chipped away, with LaViolette driving in a pair of runs with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, while Gavin Kash drove in A&M’s third run with another sacrifice fly. It appeared A&M had tied the game at 4 after Kash tripled to start the top of the seventh and Ben Royo reached on a throwing error, but Royo was controversially called out for runner’s interference. LSU, using its top two pitchers, escaped with a 4-3 win. The Aggies, who started the season as the number one team in the nation, ended with a highly disappointing 30-26 record.

LaViolette cements legend with amazing comeback

Even though the Aggies flopped this season and LaViolette had his worst season in an A&M uniform by far, he will head into the MLB Draft as an Aggie legend. He wrapped up that designation by playing in an SEC Tournament game less than 36 hours after breaking his left hand. Coach Michael Earley said that LaViolette had a pin inserted in his hand immediately after A&M’s 3-2 win over Auburn and doctors said the injury would not get worse if he tried hitting. It would just be a matter of pain tolerance. With the season on the line, LaViolette forced his way into the lineup as the designated hitter and drove in two of A&M’s three runs against LSU with an RBI single to right and a sacrifice fly. ”He had surgery last night at 7 p.m. and played in a game at 6:45,” Earley said after the 4-3 loss. “For him to do what he did today, I mean that’s just maybe the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen on a baseball field and it just shows a lot about how much that kid cares about his team.”

Earley's fate remains in question

After a season that goes down as one of the most disappointing in college baseball history, the fate of Texas A&M coach Michael Earley has been the subject of serious discussion for the past few weeks. Two days after the season ended, no decision has been made — at least publicly — on whether or not the first year coach would get a second. But, as far as his players go, the answer for athletic director Trev Alberts should be a simple one. “It’s pretty clear,” LaViolette said when he was asked after the game as to why he played with a broken hand. “I said it in an interview the other day. I’d run through a brick wall for [Earley] and I want to win. That’s about it. I just wanted to win.” LaViolette choked back his emotions when asked about Earley. “I call this man my father,” he said. “I really do. I’d die for him and it’s not only me. There’s multiple, multiple, multiple people on this team that would kill to play one more damn game for him. I said it over the summer that there’s no better coach in the nation and I still believe it.” Earley said he would be grateful for the chance to have another season at the helm. “I love Texas A&M,” he said. “I love being a part of the university, the culture, the community, everything. I’ve learned more than I could possibly imagine, just managing a lot of people and personalities and just creating such a broad scope of relationships is really tough and it’s something I really pride myself in. So, it’s definitely been a learning experience. I think you can see the growth of our team throughout the season.”

