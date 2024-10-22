10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Here's the LSU week edition of 10 Things for Tuesday...

Nic Scourton will have his toughest test of the year Saturday.

1. The matchup of the year

This weekend, A&M's dynamic defensive end duo of Nic Scourton and Shemar Stewart face off with LSU tackles Will Campbell and Emory Jones Jr. Scourton and Campbell are well on their way to being early first round picks; Jones and Stewart could well join them. This is the best matchup we've seen so far this year and may be the best, period, when it comes to one group against the other. It's no wonder coach Mike Elko told Scourton and Stewart that there's $10 million on the table Saturday night and it's up to them to see who gets it.

2. Matchup of the year, part II

LSU doesn't give up sacks. Period. They haven't allowed one in more than a month and trail only Army (who doesn't throw) in sacks allowed. A&M, on the other hand, has 12 (I have it at 13) in the last three games. Shemar Turner had his best game of the season against Mississippi State, with 6 tackles, 2 tackles for loss and a sack. He's going to need to play a huge role in this one, because if LSU has a weakness in pass protection, it's right up the middle.

3. Scourton amazes

I was told by an AY member Friday that Scourton was sick and had had a rough week physically. Then he went out and had an amazing tackle for loss, forced Michael Van Buren's interception and totally wrecked the Mississippi State offense on their final drive. He kept falling down and coming out of the game because he was cramping, and Elko told us Monday that he had not been able to keep food or liquids down before the game. And he still played 41 snaps and dominated at critical times.

4. Strength on strength

The Aggie offensive line against LSU's defensive front won't draw as much attention, but it's a big confrontation as well. A&M is 13th in the nation in rushing yards; LSU is 33rd in rush defense and seventh in team sacks. The Aggies are now up to 16th in sacks allowed, giving up just one a game.

5. Biggest game of Weigman's career to date

This isn't even debatable, honestly. LSU brings pressure, but their secondary is bad -- 103rd nationally. A&M's still ranked 107th in passing, but they've had their two best games passing-wise since Weigman returned. He was really good in the first half against Mississippi State. He was not good in the second half, though he made some big throws on the drive that ended up putting the game on ice. But that was Weigman's third -- count it-- start on the road. It's still a new thing for him. Kyle Field, on the other hand, is old hat by now. This is the biggest game of the season -- the biggest game in several seasons -- for A&M. They'll only get bigger if the Aggies win, and that's going to be largely on him.

6. Good time for the linebackers to click

Scooby Williams (center) had his best game as an Aggie Saturday.

I don't know how you can call the A&M linebacker unit anything but excellent against Mississippi State. Taurean York had 12 tackles and a sack; Scooby Williams had 6 and an interception and Daymion Sanford had 7 and, in my opinion, was hosed out of a sack when it was deemed a tackle for loss. LSU is coming off probably their best rushing game of the season, picking up 158 yards against Arkansas with Caden Durham going for 101. They're still 96th nationally in rushing, but A&M can't let them get going -- and the linebackers are going to have to pressure Garrett Nussmeier as well. So this will be another big challenge for the group.

7. Both teams like to grind it out

Even though LSU has a very good passing attack, they aren't exactly an up-tempo offense. The average holding onto the ball for 32:04 per game, and A&M is just 20 seconds behind that. So, unsurprisingly, whoever wins time of possession will likely win the game.

8. Bisontis' status still undetermined, but I'm not optimistic

The bad news was that we saw Chase Bisontis with a walking boot on his left foot Saturday night after the game. The good news was he wasn't using crutches. When asked about him yesterday, Elko said "not yet," as in no updates. That, to me, indicates they're going to do everything they can to get him ready, but that may be a tough one to get done in a week (if it's an ankle injury). So look for Kam Dewberry and TJ Shanahan at left guard Saturday, barring something remarkable.

9. The Blanket gets another tough customer

Will Lee has faced some tough competition so far this season and has been up to the task. He shut down Andrew Armstrong of Arkansas and handled both Luther Burden and Theo Wease of Missouri in back-to-back weeks. Now he's got Kyren Lacy, who has caught 36 passes and 6 touchdowns so far this season. Lacy is Nussmeier's favorite target, so taking him a way would definitely put a crimp in LSU's offense.

10. This is a BJ Mayes kind of game