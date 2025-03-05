10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com .

In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County.

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023.

1. The Aggie basketball team did something remarkable Tuesday night, dominating Auburn for 40 minutes in an 83-72 win. Auburn had only lost twice coming into tonight, but A&M showed what it can do when it actually makes baskets. They weren’t great — 43% from the field, 36% from 3-point range — but when you dominate the offensive glass the way they do, pretty good works just fine.

2. The level of effort that the Aggies put in tonight was unparalleled in a regular season game. They outworked Auburn and just wanted it more. Talent-wise, Auburn is head and shoulders above the Aggies. They’re bigger, taller, faster and more athletic. But they weren’t prepared for A&M’s toughness and refusal to quit.

3. Wade Taylor’s honor after the game, when his number was hung from the rafters, was really cool. Coach Buzz Williams has said for well over a year that Taylor’s jersey should be hung from the rafters the instant he plays his last game at home, and it was. And very few people knew what was coming, which makes it even more unique.

4. I think the desire of the A&M seniors to win this game put Auburn on their heels. You can’t say, based on their performances this year, that the starting five of Henry Coleman, Wade Taylor, Manny Obaseki, Andersson Garcia and Hayden Hefner is the Aggies’ best. But it worked wonders tonight, as they overwhelmed the Tigers at the start of both halves. This group of veterans set the tempo, and that shouldn’t be forgotten.

5. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said his team was “manhandled”, and they were. A&M had 24 offensive rebounds; Auburn had 25 rebounds total. With big men like John Broome and Dylan Cardwell, Auburn had a clear size advantage and it didn’t matter. Again, A&M was smarter and outworked them.

6. We’ve had a lot of “Bad Manny” the last month-plus, but he was on his game tonight — 10 points, including two of two from 3 — in 14 minutes. The Aggies had five players score in double-digits tonight, something that could be important down the line. If “Good Manny” sticks around for a while like he did last March, then A&M gets very dangerous.

7. Andersson Garcia had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, but that doesn’t do justice to his performance. He had to deal frequently with Broome and Cardwell (6-foot-10 and 6-foot-11, respectively) one-on-one in the low post and did more than just hold his own. But the effort that he brought was off the charts. He was diving for loose balls, sprinting back down the court for rebounds and going in against the big guys to snatch the ball away. The sad part is that his parents did not get to see what was a magnificent senior night performance. In fact, they’ve never seen him play in person at all.

8. Shemar Stewart’s skyrocketing up the draft boards continues at a truly remarkable clip, as he is now being mocked as high as seventh, to the Jets, in new mock drafts. His freakish athleticism is clearly outweighing the lack of clear production, and it’ll be interesting to see just how high he goes.

9. Stewart to the Jets would be interesting, to say the least. First, you have an Aggie coach in Aaron Glenn, and that would be his first draft pick. He’d also be reunited with former Aggie Micheal Clemons, his predecessor at defensive end. That is, if the Jets don’t cut Clemons. They’ve already started cleaning house.

10. One thing that has flown under the radar as one former Aggie coach has changed the Lions and another has taken over as the head man with the Jets, but a former A&M coach has made a big jump in the NFL ranks as well. Terrell Williams, who was on Mike Sherman’s staff, is now the defensive coordinator of the Patriots. Where was he before? With Dan Campbell and Aaron Glenn in Detroit.