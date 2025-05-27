10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Here's this week's edition of TTFT:

A&M is suddenly in the mix for 5-star DE Richard Wesley.

To say today was a good one for Aggie basketball would be an understatement. Bucky McMillan not only picked up a player who fits his offensive mold to a T — shoots 3-pointers and gets to the line — in Pop Isaacs, he got word that forward Mackenzie Mgbako had pulled out of the NBA Draft and will be coming to A&M this fall. Against pretty heavy odds, McMillan has assembled a team that will likely be very competitive in the SEC in year one. From a scoring and athleticism perspective, the Aggies are a lot better than they were last year under Buzz Williams. They may not be as good a team, since we don’t know how they’ll co-exist, but they’ve got some shooters for sure. They won’t be in the high 200s or low 300s in 3-point shooting percentage. Here’s how A&M’s lineup could look if they started the season tomorrow: G: Jacari Lane (13.1 PPG, 4 APG, 3.2 RPG at North Alabama) G: Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG at Creighton) G: Ryan Griffen (6.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG at Kansas) F: Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG at Indiana) F: Federiko Federiko (5.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG at Texas Tech) Bench: G: Josh Holloway (7.2 PPG, 2.7 APG at Samford) G: Marcus Hill (11.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG at NC State) G: 4-star signee Jeremiah Green F: Rashaun Agee (9.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG at USC) F: Zach Clemence (1.4 PPG, 1.4 RPG at Kansas) F: Jamie Vinson (2.2 PPG, 1.1 RPG at Texas) F: Chris McDermott (1.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG at A&M) IF this team can mesh, it’s got enough talent to be a problem. During his availability at the SEC Meetings in Destin today, AD Trev Alberts said he is still “assessing” what to do with the baseball coaching job. Maybe that means he still hasn’t made up his mind on what to do with respect to Michael Earley. It may also mean that he’s putting out feelers to see if some potential candidates have any interest before making a move. I tend to think it’s the latter, but we’ll see. Today, Alberts announced that A&M will fully fund every roster position for every sport. There aren’t many schools around who are doing that, or can do that. This should be a big boon for a number of sports, primarily baseball. Most scholarships for baseball are partials; if you’re able to make all of them full scholarships, that makes you a good bit more appealing to quality players. Alberts was also asked about whether he supported the SEC going to a nine-game conference schedule and he essentially replied with a classic, “What’s my motivation?” If the SEC is going to go to nine games, it’s going to want more spots in a 12- or 16-team CFP (and get paid). Period.

