10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Here's this week's edition of TTFT:
To say today was a good one for Aggie basketball would be an understatement. Bucky McMillan not only picked up a player who fits his offensive mold to a T — shoots 3-pointers and gets to the line — in Pop Isaacs, he got word that forward Mackenzie Mgbako had pulled out of the NBA Draft and will be coming to A&M this fall. Against pretty heavy odds, McMillan has assembled a team that will likely be very competitive in the SEC in year one.
From a scoring and athleticism perspective, the Aggies are a lot better than they were last year under Buzz Williams. They may not be as good a team, since we don’t know how they’ll co-exist, but they’ve got some shooters for sure. They won’t be in the high 200s or low 300s in 3-point shooting percentage.
Here’s how A&M’s lineup could look if they started the season tomorrow:
G: Jacari Lane (13.1 PPG, 4 APG, 3.2 RPG at North Alabama)
G: Pop Isaacs (16.3 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.9 APG at Creighton)
G: Ryan Griffen (6.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG at Kansas)
F: Mackenzie Mgbako (12.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG at Indiana)
F: Federiko Federiko (5.4 PPG, 4.5 RPG at Texas Tech)
Bench:
G: Josh Holloway (7.2 PPG, 2.7 APG at Samford)
G: Marcus Hill (11.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG at NC State)
G: 4-star signee Jeremiah Green
F: Rashaun Agee (9.9 PPG, 4.5 RPG at USC)
F: Zach Clemence (1.4 PPG, 1.4 RPG at Kansas)
F: Jamie Vinson (2.2 PPG, 1.1 RPG at Texas)
F: Chris McDermott (1.3 PPG, 2.1 RPG at A&M)
IF this team can mesh, it’s got enough talent to be a problem.
During his availability at the SEC Meetings in Destin today, AD Trev Alberts said he is still “assessing” what to do with the baseball coaching job. Maybe that means he still hasn’t made up his mind on what to do with respect to Michael Earley. It may also mean that he’s putting out feelers to see if some potential candidates have any interest before making a move. I tend to think it’s the latter, but we’ll see.
Today, Alberts announced that A&M will fully fund every roster position for every sport. There aren’t many schools around who are doing that, or can do that. This should be a big boon for a number of sports, primarily baseball. Most scholarships for baseball are partials; if you’re able to make all of them full scholarships, that makes you a good bit more appealing to quality players.
Alberts was also asked about whether he supported the SEC going to a nine-game conference schedule and he essentially replied with a classic, “What’s my motivation?” If the SEC is going to go to nine games, it’s going to want more spots in a 12- or 16-team CFP (and get paid). Period.
I’m curious to see what this means for Aggie football. You just added 20 scholarships — that seems to buck the SEC’s stance that there can be only 85 scholarship players for 2025. Will they implement the full scholarship right now and ignore the SEC’s position and go with the projected plan (as Tennessee seems to be doing) or wait? If they go for it now, recruiting could get pretty wild down the stretch.
The Aggies are suddenly very much in the mix for another 5-star, and this one is a defensive end. Richard Wesley committed to Oregon 17 days ago, but there were problems from the instant his commitment was posted online (which he didn’t want, apparently). He de-committed today, set up an official with Texas and is in the process of doing the same with A&M.
4-star CB Dorian Barney announced his final four today, and A&M is one of them (or I wouldn’t be mentioning it). In fact, they lead and have led for the better part of a year now. Last year’s cornerback crop was really good (I think); this year’s could blow it out of the water with guys like Barney, Victor Singleton, Camren Hamiel and Brandon Arrington.
During his press conference in Destin today, coach Mike Elko wasn’t shy in saying his team has noticeably improved from season one to the spring of season two. “Yeah, across the board, we are significantly better,” he said. That’s what you want to hear from your coach — but now his guys have to back that talk up, or we’re looking at another baseball scenario where A&M ends up red-faced (or red-somewhere else).