10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

1. Texas A&M has one of the best running back rooms in the nation with Le’Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens, EJ Smith, Jamarion Morrow and Tiger Riden. That’s a top five group at the very least. But they may well have the best running back duo in the 2026 recruiting class as well, with 4-stars Jonathan Hatton Jr. and, as of today, 4-star KJ Edwards. Moss, Daniels and Smith will be gone next year, but (if they can keep everyone) a group of Owens, Morrow, Riden, Hatton and Edwards will be very nasty in their own right in 2026.

2. I’m still expecting the Aggies to end up with what will possibly be the top receiver class in the nation as well. They’ve already got Aaron Gregory, Mike Brown and Madden Williams (even though Williams is still looking around), and they’re waiting to hear on Boobie Feaster and Tristen Keys, both of whom are 5-stars. 4-star Legend Bey is still out there as well. The Aggies could well seriously stock up at receiver. And I do believe Feaster, at the least, has A&M in the lead.

3. One of A&M’s biggest targets has moved his commitment date up to Thursday. Five-star Brandon Arrington is down to two teams, A&M and Oregon. If you’re looking for reasons to think he’ll choose A&M, he has longer established relationships with the coaches, he’s comfortable at A&M and they’ve made it clear how they’ll use him. If you’re a pessimist, making a decision before taking your A&M official can make you sweat a little bit.

4. Arrington is likely a corner at the next level, and should he commit to the Aggies, they’ll have probably the best class of corners as well. Arrington would join Victor Singleton and Camren Hamiel, two 4-stars in their own right, on A&M’s commit list. Adding them with Dezz Ricks, Jayvon Thomas, Cobey Sellers, Jamar Beal-Goines and Adonyss Currie next year would make for a very solid group — as long as the current freshmen and the 2026 additions progress as expected.

5. There was a lot of griping at the end of last season that Mike Elko wouldn’t be able to compete with Steve Sarkisian on the recruiting trail, especially after Texas finished strong on the field and in recruiting. Right now, A&M has 17 commits, 15 of whom are 4-stars (one is a kicker, and unranked), and the two latest recruiting wins were head-to-head with Texas. KJ Edwards, especially, was a blow to Texas, who now has to scramble to find a 2026 back. So yeah, Elko can compete with Sark on the recruiting trail. He may not win ‘em all, but he’s getting his fair share — and A&M isn’t done yet.

6. Making his annual rounds of the Aggie banquet circuit, there has been one player that Mike Elko has repeatedly brought up without anyone asking about him — DB Tyreek Chappell. Chappell went down with an ACL injury against McNeese and, in Elko’s estimation, that was a devastating blow to the secondary. Elko has said repeatedly that Chappell was the best defensive back they had last year and losing him forced them to alter things. Chappell is back and he’ll be the starting nickel, but with the emergence of Jordan Shaw he could move around and play on the outside as well. His coverage ability, along with his fearlessness as a tackler, make Chappell a personal favorite of Elko.

7. One player who has also gotten the Coach’s Night hype is tight end Amari Niblack. Brought over from Texas to be a pass-catching tight end — think Tre Watson — Niblack has apparently impressed the coaching staff. The Aggies have enough depth at tight end to be versatile given the circumstance, but I’m really excited at the prospect of seeing Niblack and Kiotti Armstrong at the same time. That’s some serious size and athleticism at tight end.

8. The Aggie baseball team got some good news with Caden Sorrell saying he was sticking around for the 2026 season. With Sorrell, Gavin Grahovac, Bear Harrison, Terrence Kiel II and Florida Atlantic transfer Jake Duer, the Aggies have a pretty solid lineup already set for next year. In between his two injuries, Sorrell was one of the very best hitters in the nation this year.

9. The immediate future of the baseball team could be decided by the MLB Combine, taking place in Phoenix. Pitchers Justin Lamkin, Myles Patton and Shane Sdao and shortstop Kaeden Kent are taking part in the event, which includes players ranked in the top 200 draft-eligibles. But six signees — Nicholas Partida, Boston Kellner, Matthew Broughton, Josiah Hartshorn, Blaine Bullard and Johnny Slawinski (that’s three infielders, two outfielders and a pitcher) are also there. You don’t want to root against guys, but the Aggies would definitely benefit if they can get some of those guys to campus (or back to campus).

10. Speaking of Sdao, the idea that he'd come back and be the ace of the 2026 Aggie pitching staff are looking, to put it mildly, remote. MLB teams are no longer scared of Tommy John surgeries for pitching prospects, and a left hander with Sdao's velocity and pitch mix will be prized. I think it may be more likely someone Patton returns than Sdao.