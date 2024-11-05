10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

As we hit the 3/4 mark of the 2024 season, let's re-grade the Aggie football team:

1) Quarterback

Conner Weigman and Marcel Reed have been up and down. The ups have been VERY up — Missouri for Weigman, LSU for Reed — but there hasn’t been enough consistent good play. Weigman was great against Missouri, ok against Mississippi State and terrible against Notre Dame and LSU. Reed had a great second half against LSU and was ok for the most part against South Carolina. The bye week comes at a good time, because a Le’Veon Moss-less team is not going to win with 206 passing yards (and that’s Reed’s high for the season). Someone needs to step it up. Weigman’s more effective when he’s on; Reed brings an added dimension and more upside. But one of them doesn’t need to be the future, he needs to be now. Grade: C

2) Running back

This grade is largely dependent on Moss, who is now out for the year. He was fantastic in the first 3/4 of the season and would have been All-SEC had he remained healthy. If there’s any bright side, this may mean he returns for next season and they could get a healthy Moss and Rueben Owens at the same time. Amari Daniels is coming on strong, and they will really need that moving forward. EJ Smith has been a disappointment. There’s no other way to put it. He’s got to improve rapidly or there’s going to be some problems. Grade: A-

3) Tight end

Maybe the most disappointing group on the team, considering what was expected from them before the season and what has actually been seen. Tre Watson has been really good as both a blocker and receiver, but 8 catches for 109 yards and a touchdown has not been what most had in mind. Theo Ohrstrom hasn’t had a catch since Missouri. Shane Calhoun has been a decent blocker. They’ve gotten nothing from Donovan Green as he tries to get his knee right. They block really well. But as weapons in the offense, they’ve been lackluster. Grade: C+

4) Wide receiver

The most disappointing group, period. They don’t get separation — when they do, they’re frequently missed — and only Jabre Barber has shown any semblance of consistency. Barber has been really good, and now leads the team in receptions with 25. Noah Thomas had good games against Arkansas and Missouri and has vanished again. Cyrus Allen has been a non-factor for a month. Moose Muhammad doesn’t play at all. Jahdae Walker’s been a disappointment. Terry Bussey’s still figuring things out. A&M’s quarterback play hasn’t been good, but the play of the receivers has not helped at all. With Barber, Walker and Muhammad all done after this year, they’ll be shopping heavily in the transfer portal in December. Grade: D

5) Offensive line

The surprise of the year has seen a downward trend the last couple of games in terms of pass protection, but they can mash just about anyone in the running game (except 4th and a foot on your own 30). Trey Zuhn may play himself into the NFL; he gave up his first sack this past weekend. Chase Bisnotis was having a great year before he was hurt. Koli Faaiu has been fine. Ar’maj Reed-Adams has been ok, but not good enough to head to the draft. The duo of Dametrious Crownover and Deuce Fatheree have played well, but Crownover is really starting to show as the superior player of the two. TJ Shanahan and Kam Dewberry aren’t Bisontis, but they’re not a disaster, either. The contrast to last year remains stark, even with serious injury issues. Grade: B



6) Defensive line

The group that was supposed to be the best on the team has been, but it hasn’t been absolutely dominant as many suspected it would be. Nic Scourton has been as advertised, to the point where some mock drafts now have him going first overall. Shemar Stewart has been disruptive, but the numbers (24 tackles, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks) haven’t shown his true value. Albert Regis has had a solid year, and DJ Hicks is starting to come on. Cashius Howell has not gotten enough attention for his quality work (22 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks, 5 passes broken up), and Rylan Kennedy is starting to develop into a quality pass rusher. Shemar Turner has been, bluntly, a problem. He’s playing at a high level, but his repeated personal fouls are costing the team dearly. The defensive line has been beaten twice. Not coincidentally, A&M lost both games. Grade: B

7) Linebacker

A group that has been a lot better than many expected, but still has issues at times — mostly with tackling. Taurean York leads the team in tackles, but he had a bad, bad game against South Carolina after being great against LSU. Scooby Williams may be the steal of the transfer portal, with 33 tackles, 4.5 TFL, an interception and a forced fumble. Daymion Sanford has brought a lot of effort and athleticism to the table, and Solomon DeShields is starting to catch on. It’s a deeper, and better, group than was anticipated. Grade: B

8) Safety/nickel

There’s just no consistency here. Everyone’s played well, and everyone has played poorly — saved for one guy. Bryce Anderson was banged up and didn’t play well for a month, then had a pretty solid game against South Carolina. He tackled a lot better, a rarity for that game. Dalton Brooks was a monster in several games, but had a terrible outing against South Carolina. Trey Jones hasn’t done much. Marcus Ratcliffe (the one guy) has been the steadiest of the bunch, but he had tackling troubles against LSU. At nickel, BJ Mayes has stabilized things against the pass somewhat, but had a down game at South Carolina after being great against LSU. Jaydon Hill, now that he is being allowed to roam and not chase receivers down the field, is actually playing some pretty solid football. Grade: C+





9) Cornerback

This is really now just Dezz Ricks and Will Lee (if you could Mayes in the other group). They haven’t been great, but they aren’t the dumpster fire last year’s group was. Statistically speaking, Ricks has had his three best games back-to-back-to-back. Lee had a rough draw against LSU, but he made some big plays against South Carolina. He hasn’t been a superstar, but he’s been steady — light years better than what A&M had last year. Jayvon Thomas has been relegated to a few snaps a game, and hasn’t done much to justify more than that. Grade: C+

10) Special teams