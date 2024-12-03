10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

It's tomorrow's news tonight, as we look ahead to where A&M's signing class should stack up nationally by position group.

Noah Mikhail should be a fit at a school that loves linebackers. (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

1. Quarterback

The Aggies got one of the best in the nation in Brady Hart, who reclassified from 2026 to 2025, committed to A&M and signed with in the span of a week. He’s really young — 16 — but has a great frame and really good arm. Add in even later addition Eli Morcos and the Aggies probably have one of the top 25 quarterback classes out there. It’s hard to sign more than one in this day and age

2. Running back

.This is definitely a top 10 class with the addition of Tiger Riden and Jamarion Morrow. You’ve got two 4-star backs, one with some pop and one that is extremely elusive. They’re a great pairing because they have very different strengths — except they’re both fast.

3. Tight end

This one won’t show up on the “best of” lists because the national folks won’t mention Eric Karner — who greyshirted this year — along with Kiotti Armstrong. But Armstrong is one freshman I think could start, because he’s a freak athlete. Hopefully Donovan Green will fully recover, but Armstrong could be special.

4. Wide receiver

I like TK Norman a lot more than most, and Kelshaun Johnson is a burner. But this isn’t enough for what A&M needs. Hopefully they can pull the rabbit out of the hat and land Jerome Myles at some point, and then go seriously hunting the portal.

5. Offensive line

One of the best classes anyone’s going to have, period. Getting Lamont Rogers, Jonte Newman and Marcus Garcia at tackle gives them three guys who could be the future at the position. Nelson McGuire is a guy I think can be really good at guard, and Tyler Thomas and Josh Moses could fight for the center job in a year or two. If they could get one more tackle, who will remain nameless, it would be the top class in the country by a wide margin.

6. Defensive line

They need bulk on the inside and they got it in DJ Sanders and Chace Sims. Landon Rink can also be a tackle, but has the speed to play the hybrid role Mike Elko used so effectively with guys like DeMarvin Leal and Kingsley Keke. Marco Jones is listed as a linebacker, but he’s a Jack and could be a real quality pass rusher fast. But they didn’t really get any real defensive ends, and they’re going to need them. I like who they got, they just need more.

7. Linebacker

The Aggies won’t get the love due to numbers, but the combination of Noah Mikhail and Kelvion Riggins will work quite nicely, thank you. Mikhail is a high school Butkus Award finalist, so he’s clearly outstanding. Riggins is a guy I’ve liked for two-plus years and he will put a pop on you. They’re both really good fits for a group that is suddenly getting pretty deep and talented.

8. Safety/nickel

Again, not a lot in terms of numbers, but two guys that could really contribute fast. Rashad Johnson is one of the nation’s best safeties with both speed and size, and Deyjhon Pettaway could be a factor at nickel fast. He’s a lot like the incumbent nickel, Tyreek Chappell.

9. Cornerback

his is one of the best classes in the nation. Adonyss Currie is a guy who could compete to not only play, but push to start, right off the bat. Jamal Beal-Goines has elite speed and may be one of the most underrated players in America. Cobey Sellers is a great athlete with excellent corner size.

10. What are the portal priorities post-signing day?