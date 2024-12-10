10 Things for Tuesday, Sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Advertisement

With the transfer portal now open and activity already occurring at a fever pitch, here are 10 players I would go after if I were in charge at Texas A&M:

Nic Anderson was a big play machine for Oklahoma in 2023.

1. WR KC Concepcion, NC State

2024 stats: 53 catches, 460 yards, six touchdowns Concepcion’s numbers fell compared to 2023 (839 yards, 10 TD) in large part due to NC State’s offensive ineptitude. But he’s just the kind of receiver Marcel Reed needs — steady, a good route runner with great hands. He would fit in as a replacement for Jabre Barber really nicely. Is A&M interested?: Yes. He's visiting this week.

2. WR Nic Anderson, Oklahoma

2024 stats: did not play due to injury In order to judge Anderson, you have to look at his 2023 stats: 38 catches, 798 yards and 10 touchdowns. That’s 21 yards a catch. The Aggies need guys who can stretch the field and the 6-foot-4 Anderson brings size and speed to the party. Is A&M interested?: Yes. He's visiting this week.

3. WR Micah Hudson, Texas Tech

2024 stats: 8 catches, 124 yards This guy is one year removed from being a 5-star recruit and he played at a high level when he did get on the field this year. The Aggies have already had Hudson on campus, so you know they mean business. He is another guy who can take the top off of defense and brings pretty good size (6 foot, 195 pounds) to the position. Is A&M interested?: Yes. He's already visited

4. Jackson Arnold, QB, Oklahoma

2024 stats: 154-246 (62.6%), 1,421 yards, 12 TD, 3 INT; 150 carries, 444 yards, 3 TD Arnold played behind an offensive line in 2024 that we shall politely refer to as refuse. They gave up 46 sacks this season, ranking 131st out of 133 teams in FBS. Still, Arnold showed some flashes of being a very capable dual-threat quarterback, something Collin Klein wants for his offense. I would like to see the Aggies bring in someone to challenge Reed for the starting job in order to push him to the next level, but I don’t think that’s in the plans. Still, this is one guy I, personally, would want. Is A&M interested?: Nah. Not yet, at least.

5. Ethan Oniwana, OT, Rice

2024 stats: 81.3 PFF pass blocking grade, 1 sack allowed The Aggies took care of the future at tackle with the signings of Lamont Rogers, Jonte Newman and Marcus Garcia, but the present is a more pressing concern. A&M is thin in terms of experienced players at the position, and Onianwa would help solve that problem. He’ll be a redshirt senior next year, so he’d be the perfect bridge player that would allow the freshmen a year of development — while playing at a high level himself. Is A&M interested?: Yes.



6. DE Williams Nwaneri, Missouri

2024 stats: 2 tackles, 1 sack A shock addition to the portal today, the number one defensive end in America in the class of 2024 is available. He’s 6-foot-7, about 260 pounds and has great speed off the edge. If he gains 10 pounds and keeps his speed, he could be a dangerous every down end. Is A&M interested?: Don't know yet.

7. DE James Williams, Nebraska

2024 stats: 14 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, 5 sacks Williams is a pass rusher first, but he’s also getting the size he needs to be more of a three-down end. And the Aggies need both. Is A&M interested?: Yes. He's visiting soon.

8. Will Heldt, DE, Purdue

2024 stats: 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 sacks Heldt replaced Nic Scourton in the lineup at Purdue and was quite productive in his own right. He’s 265 pounds already and has a couple of seasons left, so the appeal here is clear. Is A&M interested?: Yes. He's visiting soon.

9. S Kendal Daniels, Oklahoma State

2024 stats: 64 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, 7 passes defensed One thing the Aggies didn’t have this season after De’Rickey Wright decided to return to Vanderbilt was a heavy safety, or one who could play a hybrid linebacker role. Daniels, a one-time A&M signee, would definitely fill that role. Is A&M interested?: Unlikely.

10. CB Jaylon Braxton, Arkansas

2024 stats: 2 passes defensed (injured in week 2, missed the rest of the season) This is a similar situation to offensive tackle, where the Aggies have plenty of young talent but need some experience to help their current starters. Braxton, who entered the season as Arkansas’ top corner, would be a good fit. Is A&M interested?: Yes. He's visiting this week.

Honorable mention (or I ran out of room)