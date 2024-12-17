10 Things for Tuesday, Sponsored by Brent Campbell

Sponsored by Brent Campbell, Fighting Texas Aggie Class of 1998. Brent is a Commercial Real Estate Broker, serving all of Central Texas and specializing in sales, leasing & development. He leads a retail acquisition and sales team and was recognized by the Austin Business Journal as a Commercial Real Estate Heavy Hitter in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 & 2023. In the last 22 years, he has closed deals with a total transactional value of over $375 million and has leased more than 4.5 million square feet. Brent currently serves as the president of the board of directors for Habitat Homes, Inc. and Pathways Youth and Family Services. He is a former president of the Heart of Round Rock Neighborhood Association and a former member of the Round Rock Zoning Advisory Committee, the Round Rock Business and Retention Committee, and the City of Round Rock Ethics Commission, which has led him to begin developing in Williamson and Travis County. An Austin native, Brent lives in Round Rock where he and his wife have raised four boys. Brent works for Don Quick and Associates, Inc. in Round Rock, TX and can be reached at brent@donquick.com.

Be of good cheer, TTFT is here!

Rodas Johnson will get plenty of work in his Aggie swan song.

1. An added (potential) bonus to adding Micah Hudson and Mario Craver

The Aggies have revamped their wide receiver room, adding Micah Hudson and Mario Craver. But they not only added two talented players, but ones who have multiple years of eligibility left. Not that that means a whole lot anymore, but at least in this case you’re not definitely dealing with a one and done. If things go right, they should have these guys for two years, at least.

2. The 2025 wideout two-deep?

At this point, this could be how the receiver two deep shakes out: WR (X): Noah Thomas, Jerome Myles WR (Z): Micah Hudson, Terry Bussey WR (SLOT): Mario Craver, Ashton Bethel-Roman That’s a lot of 4- and 5-stars.

3. I don’t think the Aggies are done at receiver yet

Of all the positions, it’s the closest to a target-rich environment. KC Concepcion is expected in at the end of the week, so it looks like the rumors of him committing to Alabama were just that (for now). USC’s Zachariah Branch, who was a 5-star a couple of years ago who seriously considered A&M, went into the portal this afternoon. But he wants to be a package deal with his brother, Zion, who is a safety. A&M is pretty full at safety, and he’s pretty big for a nickel, so I don’t know if that will work. Another Trojan, Duce Robinson, is still out there and is supposed to visit.



4. USC is not enjoying portal season

So far, they have lost all four starting receivers, a key tight end, their starting right tackle and their top two running backs (though Woody Marks declared for the draft and opted out). They’re also down a couple of starters on defense. Oh, and they lost OC (and former A&M O-line coach) Josh Henson today. He’s going to Purdue.



5. A&M will have some issues, too

Cashius Howell will get the start for A&M.

The Aggies are going to be down three defensive line starters, with Shemar Stewart, Shemar Turner and Nic Scourton opting out to prepare for the draft. DJ Hicks, Cashius Howell and Rylan Kennedy will take their place in the starting lineup.

6. Opportunity knocks for the kids

Due to the opt-outs, we may see some guys we haven’t seen much (or any) of on the field in the bowl game. Rodas Johnson will play plenty at tackle, but we may see Dealyn Evans as well. It seems almost certain that we’ll see freshmen Solomon Williams and Kendall Jackson at defensive end. Jadon Scarlett may even get some time. After all, the cupboard is pretty bare right now. It’s a remarkable (if almost predictable) change from the start of the year.

7. The 2025 Aggie roster (scholarships only) as of today

QB: Marcel Reed, Miles O’Neill, Jacob Zeno, Brady Hart, Eli Morcos (5) RB: Le’Veon Moss, Amari Daniels, Rueben Owens, Tiger Riden, Jamarion Morrow (5) TE: Theo Ohrstrom, Donovan Green, Micah Riley, Eric Karner, Kiotti Armstrong (5) WR: Noah Thomas, Terry Bussey, Mario Craver, Micah Hudson, Jerome Myles, Ashton Bethel-Roman, Ernest Campbell, Izaiah Williams, Kelshaun Johnson, TK Norman (10) OT: Trey Zuhn, Robert Bourdon, Dametrious Crownover, Deuce Fatheree, Lamont Rogers, Marcus Garcia, Jonte Newman (7) OG/C: Ar’maj Reed-Adams, Koli Faaiu, Mark Nabou, Chase Bisontis, Papa Ahfua, Ashton Funk, Blake Ivy, Nelson McGuire, Tyler Thomas, Josh Moses (10) DE/Jack: Cashius Howell, Rylan Kennedy, Solomon Williams, Kendall Jackson, Jadon Scarlett, Landon Rink, Marco Jones (7) DT: Albert Regis, DJ Hicks, DJ Sanders, Dealyn Evans, Chase Sims (5) LB: Taurean York, Scooby Williams, Daymion Sanford, Tristan Jernigan, Jordan Lockhart, Kelvion Riggins, Noah Mikhail (7) S/Nickel: Bryce Anderson, Tyreek Chappell, Marcus Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks, Deyjhon Pettaway, Myles Davis, Jordan Pride, Rashad Johnson, Jarred Kerr, Bravion Rogers (10) CB: Will Lee, Dezz Ricks, Julian Humphrey, Jayvon Thomas, Adonyss Curris, Cobey Sellers, Jamar Beal-Goines (7) ST: Tyler White (1) I currently have A&M at 79 scholarships utilized if everything stays as it is now. I expect that, with big needs on the defensive line, they'll fill those quite easily.



8. Aggie hoops dominates a tough non-conference schedule that could really help later

The basketball team is 9-2 and has two pretty easy games left on its non-conference schedule in Houston Christian and Abilene Christian (sorry, Christians). They’re 5-0 on the road and 4-1 in neutral site games. They already have wins over three Big Ten teams, a Big 12 team, an ACC team and Creighton, who knocked off No. 1 Kansas shortly after playing A&M. It’s easily the most impressive start of the Buzz Williams era and the team may need that big game experience, because the SEC right now looks just flat nasty.



9. Improved athleticism at the rim helping the defense

A&M isn’t as big in the blocks as they have been the past couple of years, but they’re much more athletic. The obvious difference is Pharrel Payne, who scored 16 points against Purdue and has shown the ability to handle players three or four inches taller than he is defensively. But Henry Coleman has shown a lot more athleticism this season and Solomon Washington has the ability to do just about everything on the floor. A&M is known to be tenacious defensively, but when you have a guy who can guard the rim and box out rebounders, it makes a big difference.



10. Masters of the offensive rebound