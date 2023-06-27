10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by Ekdahl Nelson Real Estate
1. The NCAA does not learn, and this time it will doom them
Let's be clear right off the bat: this is aimed directly at 12th Man+ and any other foundation that follows the 12th Man Foundation's lead. It is also the dumbest, most arrogant and painfully naive memo written in recent memory.
Yes, the NCAA does say, right in this document, that member universities should ignore state laws and follow NCAA regulations -- or else.
A&M and Texas have already made it quite clear that they intend to align their NIL program with the new state law which takes effect July 1. There is absolutely no way in hell that either will alter their course because of this tripe.
The NCAA does not seem to realize that it is in this situation because if it's own foolishness. After the U.S. Supreme Court voted 9-0 (how often do you get a shutout from the High 9?) against it in 2021's NCAA v. Alston, it was clear that a mechanism to regulate players being paid was needed.
The NCAA's response, essentially, was to first say that it won because the case only put the kibosh to education-related pay limits. But that the NIL ball really rolling, to which the NCAA's response was...to do nothing. It sat and sulked.
This is the result of its inaction and unbelievable hubris. Since it did nothing for two years, individual universities and states took the lead. Now that they don't like what's become of it, they're telling everyone to stop.
And ignore state law.
Oh, and don't skip the part that says, "If you don't like it, you can leave."
Yeah, that'll teach 'em, NCAA.
You can be guaranteed that multiple universities and states will tell the NCAA to blow it out their you-know-what. They're not going to let some haughty, arrogant and inconsistent organization tell them what to do.
If the NCAA wants a legal fight, it'll get one. I told you months ago that A&M was prepared for such an eventuality, and it won't be alone. And how do you think that will turn out? Well, here's what Justice Brett Kavanaugh said in a separate comment on NCAA v. Alston:
"“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. … The NCAA is not above the law.”
And yet. they still think they are. How breathtakingly foolish. Bring it on, NCAA. See what it gets you.
2. The NCAA does not learn, and this time it will doom them (part II)
Another clear indication that the NCAA should have acted instead of sulking can be seen in the SEC (of course). The conference is working on NIL regulations of its own that will work with the varying state laws. In other words, 14 members of the NCAA and their representative conference have run out of patience with the alleged "ruling body".
And what's to stop a conference when it takes the first steps to regulating itself?
That's right. Nothing.
3. Let's see how far baseball NIL will go
A bunch of really good, really talented pitchers and position players have hit the portal over the past couple of days. You name it, the talent is in the portal for teams to check out. There are some tremendous bats, Friday night starters and power bullpen arms in the portal right now.
The Aggies aren't afraid to get in the portal and get guys, and they already have this offseason. But with so many openings in the lineup, can the Aggies afford to go big and grab some players who could be highly productive -- but also one-year rentals?
We'll see.
4. A&M's recruiting run probably isn't over yet
The Aggies are white-hot on the recruiting trail, as everyone knows. But they probably aren't finished yet. 4-star WR Drelon Miller will announce his decision Thursday, and another 4-star wideout, Jaylan Hornsby, will announce on July 1. 4-star ATH Terry Bussey and 4-star LB TyAnthony Smith could also make a move at any time. I've heard that a few targets are moving their decision dates up to early July, so the run may continue for a while.
5. Hoops has a pretty nice conference schedule for 2024
The SEC released the conference schedules for the 2023-24 basketball season yesterday, and here's how A&M's ca
Arkansas
Florida
Kentucky
LSU
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
South Carolina
Tennessee
Road
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Georgia
LSU
Ole Miss
Missouri
Tennessee
Vanderbilt
While it stinks that the Alabama revenge game will be in Tuscaloosa, A&M's home slate is still really interesting. The Aggies get Kentucky, Arkansas and Tennessee at home; kind of surprisingly, they also get the Vols on the road.
A&M's team should be very solid next season, so I'm looking forward to see how they stack up in conference play.
6-10. Five opposing players A&M fans should already be gearing up for
Rocket Sanders, RB, Arkansas: Last year, Sanders carried the ball 222 times for 1,443 yards and 10 TD. KJ. Jefferson has returned, but the rest of the offense has been pretty much turned over. Sanders will carry the load.
Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ole Miss: He was the difference in the game against A&M last year as he ran for 205 yards. But he an for 1,567 yards and 16 TD on 274 carries, so he was the difference in a lot of games. Ole Miss has had a lot of offensive turnover too, so Judkins will be the centerpiece.
Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee: He hasn't been the most consistent, but he played well when he replaced the injured Hendon Hooker last year. And considering he throws the ball 75 yards on the fly, I figured he merited a spot.
Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB, Alabama: The Tide has a lot of questions to answer on offense. The defense, though, remains stout. And McKinstry is a high-caliber shutdown cornerback.
Harold Perkins, LB, LSU: Who am I kidding? You'd be looking out for him anyway.