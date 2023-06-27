Let's be clear right off the bat: this is aimed directly at 12th Man+ and any other foundation that follows the 12th Man Foundation's lead. It is also the dumbest, most arrogant and painfully naive memo written in recent memory.

Yes, the NCAA does say, right in this document, that member universities should ignore state laws and follow NCAA regulations -- or else.

A&M and Texas have already made it quite clear that they intend to align their NIL program with the new state law which takes effect July 1. There is absolutely no way in hell that either will alter their course because of this tripe.

The NCAA does not seem to realize that it is in this situation because if it's own foolishness. After the U.S. Supreme Court voted 9-0 (how often do you get a shutout from the High 9?) against it in 2021's NCAA v. Alston, it was clear that a mechanism to regulate players being paid was needed.

The NCAA's response, essentially, was to first say that it won because the case only put the kibosh to education-related pay limits. But that the NIL ball really rolling, to which the NCAA's response was...to do nothing. It sat and sulked.

This is the result of its inaction and unbelievable hubris. Since it did nothing for two years, individual universities and states took the lead. Now that they don't like what's become of it, they're telling everyone to stop.

And ignore state law.

Oh, and don't skip the part that says, "If you don't like it, you can leave."

Yeah, that'll teach 'em, NCAA.

You can be guaranteed that multiple universities and states will tell the NCAA to blow it out their you-know-what. They're not going to let some haughty, arrogant and inconsistent organization tell them what to do.

If the NCAA wants a legal fight, it'll get one. I told you months ago that A&M was prepared for such an eventuality, and it won't be alone. And how do you think that will turn out? Well, here's what Justice Brett Kavanaugh said in a separate comment on NCAA v. Alston:

"“Nowhere else in America can businesses get away with agreeing not to pay their workers a fair market rate on the theory that their product is defined by not paying their workers a fair market rate. … The NCAA is not above the law.”

And yet. they still think they are. How breathtakingly foolish. Bring it on, NCAA. See what it gets you.