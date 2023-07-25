With just a week before camp starts, let's take a look at the 2023 Aggies by position group and see where things stand.

Amari Daniels likely goes into camp as RB1, but he'll have his hands full keeping the job.

1. Quarterback

Predicted depth chart: 1) Conner Weigman 2) Max Johnson 3) Jaylen Henderson 4) Marcel Reed Is there a quarterback competition? The coaches and players are sure indicating that there is, but the smart money remains heavily on Weigman, who played well late last year and brings more versatility to the offense. But Johnson is hot on his heels, so this will be interesting to watch. The Aggies would like to take their time with Reed, which is why I have Henderson in the third slot for now.

2. Running back

Predicted depth chart: 1) Amari Daniels 2) Le'Veon Moss 3) Rueben Owens 4) David Bailey Fullback: 1) Earnest Crownover 2) Jerry Johnson III The running back competition should be an absolute dogfight. Daniels played well last year and in the spring, but Jimbo Fisher is enamored with Moss's skill set and Owens wasn't the best back in the 2023 class by sheer luck. Any of the three could come out of this competition with the starting job, and I'm a buyer on this group.

3. Tight end

Projected depth chart (split into two groups) 1) Donovan Green 2) Jake Johnson 3) Theo Ohrstrom

1) Max Wright 2) Fernando Garza 3) Jaden Platt This is a bit convoluted because it's hard to make a real depth chart here. Green and Johnson will likely be out there the most, but Wright is the starting blocking tight end. Ohrstrom remains the intriguing guy, because if he ever is able to get used to major college football, his natural skills are off the charts.

4. Wide receiver

Projected depth chart: WR (X): 1) Evan Stewart 2) Micah Tease SLOT: 1) Moose Muhammad 2) Ainias Smith 3) Jordan Anthony WR(Z): 1) Noah Thomas 2) Jahdae Walker 3) Raymond Cottrell Before you go nuts, Ainias will likely play everywhere. That's one of the reasons I've gone from concerned in March to buying in July. Tease and Cottrell both looked good in the spring and I like the transfer additions of Walker and Anthony. This is a very good group and should be even better in 2024.

5. Offensive tackle

Projected depth chart: LT: 1) Deuce Fatheree OR Trey Zuhn 2) Colton Thomasson RT: 1) Chase Bisontis OR Deuce Fatheree 2) Hunter Erb This isn't really about it Fatheree; he'll be out there somewhere. It's more about Bisontis vs. Zuhn, even if they won't be playing the same position. Whoever has the better summer will get the start, with Fatheree on the other side. Competition should better the group, but they're still frighteningly thin.

6. Offensive guard/center

Projected depth chart: LG: 1) Kam Dewberry 2) Aki Ogunbiyi 3) Finn Dirstine C: 1) Bryce Foster 2) Mark Nabou 3) Remington Strickland RG: 1) Layden Robinson 2) Jordan Spasojevic-Moko 3) T.J. Shanahan If this group stays healthy, it should be excellent. It's also deep, with Ogunbiyi and Moko having already been starters and Nabou shining this spring. Shanahan will eventually take a job, but the Aggies may have (injuries permitting) time to allow the freshman time to develop.

7. Defensive line

Projected depth chart: RDE: 1) Shemar Turner 2) Shemar Stewart 3) Malick Sylla LDE: 1) Fadil Diggs 2) LT Overton 3) Enai White This is another (potentially) very good group and it's deep. Turner, Stewart, Diggs and Overton could rotate frequently, and Sylla and White still have great potential as pass rushers.

DT: 1) McKinnley Jackson 2) Isaiah Raikes 3) Albert Regis DT: 1) Walter Nolen 2) Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy 3) DJ Hicks Jackson and Nolen may be the best duo in the conference, and the Aggies can go three deep or more. People may be surprised at just how good Dindy is. I have Hicks at DT for now, but he could play at end as well. But he will play.

8. Linebacker

Projected depth chart: MIKE: 1) Jurriente Davis 2) Chris Russell Jr. 3) Taurean York SAM: 1) Edgerrin Cooper 2) Martrell Harris Jr. 3) Daymion Sanford Yes, I have Davis, the transfer, starting over Russell. I think he brings greater playmaking ability and he's put up numbers everywhere he's been. Cooper is an easier choice on the outside. Harris will likely get plenty of playing time as well. I'm still concerned about depth here, but York and Sanford looked surprisingly good this spring.

9. Safety/nickel

SS: 1) Demani Richardson 2) Jacoby Mathews FS: 1) Jardin Gilbert 2) Dalton Brooks NICKEL: 1) Bryce Anderson 2) Jarred Kerr This is an imposing starting three even if a lot of people don't realize it yet. Anderson was fantastic this spring, Richardson is a known commodity and Gilbert has been quietly effective. Mathews will be the third corner, and it's possible Josh DeBerry is the backup at nickel, as that's where he played at Boston College.

10. Cornerback