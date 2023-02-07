1. A&M is returning nearly all of its production -- on both sides of the ball. In all of FBS, only six teams have more production from 2022 returning than the Aggies do. So that shows you what level of damage the transfer portal did -- it ate at depth and took a few players that you would have liked to have kept had they not been locker room issues.

2. In terms of the SEC, A&M returns the most production. I'll make a list tomorrow, but unlike last year, a lot of SEC teams have lost significant pieces to their puzzles.

3. Bobby Petrino runs a fairly balanced offense, but he'd rather throw given the chance. When you have a Lamar Jackson, that changes things, but even though Conner Weigman can run (and will), he's not Lamar. So I looked at his last two years at Missouri State and the last two at Arkansas. In 2022, he ran more than he passed, 352 attempts to 346. The year before, he ran more 435 to 412. At Arkansas in 2011, he threw more by a difference of 471 to 412. In 2010, they passed more than run 465-421.

A&M threw the ball 399 times last year, by the way.

4. Evan Stewart and Ainias Smith could get a lot of passes. Petrino's offenses spread the ball out, so there will be plenty of opportunities. But Smith and Stewart are likely to be the primary targets and I could see both grabbing more than 70 receptions.

5. NIL hasn't changed much when it comes to slimeballs being around talented players. A comment on Jaden Rashada's commitment was telling: "The people around him were more interested in getting their bag than he was." NIL may have simplified things for players to get money, but it's also made it even more lucrative for "handlers" or "family friends" to get theirs too. The sickest is when it's other family members doing it, and that happens far too often.

6. A&M should keep recruiting quarterbacks, even though they got Anthony Maddox yesterday. There's no guarantee Max Johnson will be here after this season, so that leaves them with three scholarship quarterbacks. After last year, that should be avoided at all costs. I'd still be all in on someone like Air Noland.

7. The Aggies have some speed rushers, but I'm thinking right now that one of three "regular" defensive ends will lead the team in sacks this year: Fadil Diggs, LT Overton or Shemar Stewart. Diggs was rolling before he got hurt and impressed me with his ability to rush the quarterback. Overton really started to get after the passer late in the season and Stewart has the talent to give anyone fits as he gets stronger and more experienced.

8. The fight may not be for RB1, but RB2. Looking at Petrino's history, he likes to use two backs a lot. He has a primary back, but the reserve gets plenty of time. It's close to 60-40. So you don't want to be RB3.

9. Antonio Johnson may slide in the NFL Draft through no fault of his own. Looking at things, there aren't many teams that have a glaring need at safety this year. Of course, "slide" in his case may mean early second round, so it's not a travesty.

10. This freshman can mash. A&M got Jace LaViolette on campus, and he was the one high schooler Jim Schlossnagle really needed. LaVoilette seriously brings the lumber. He's already homered in fall exhibition games against Lamar and Houston this fall and went yard last weekend in the intra-squad game. So if there's a name in the lineup opening night you don't recognize, it'll probably be his.







