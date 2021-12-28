10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending

1. Team MVP: Nickel Antonio Johnson. It may sound crazy on a team with two All-Americans, but Johnson was painfully overlooked when it came to postseason recognition. He filled up the stat sheet in 2021: 79 tackles, 8.5 TFL, a sack, a forced fumble and an interception. He was a force against the run and took away the receivers he covered.

2. Dominant player, offense: Kenyon Green. The All-American was a three-time SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (at two different positions) and, after a slow start at right tackle, crushed opponents when he moved back to left guard.

Dominant player, defense: DeMarvin Leal. The only other player I seriously considered for MVP, Leal had 58 tackles, 12.5 TFL and 8.5 sacks. He rotated from tackle to end and was unstoppable at both positions in an All-American season.

3. Freshman of the year, offense: Bryce Foster. It’s tough to pick between him and Deuce Fatheree, but Foster started all 12 games at a position that wasn’t his best, and still ended up a freshman All-American.

Freshman of the year, defense: Tyreek Chappell. That may be as easy a choice as there is on this list.

4. Breakout player of the year, offense: Layden Robinson. In his first year as a starter, he become a force at right guard and an All-SEC selection.

Breakout player of the year, defense: Edgerrin Cooper. The mid-level missile tied for third on the team in tackles after establishing himself early in the season as a force. By season’s end, he may have been the team’s best linebacker.

5. Unexpected impact player, offense: Jalen Preston. Preston was a non-factor after a weak performance in 2020, but he made the most of his opportunities when he got them this year: 17 catches, 220 yards and 2 TD, and he happily did the dirty work as a blocker. He may not be the most talented wideout, but he’ll likely get the first shot a starting in 2021.

Unexpected impact player, defense: Adarious Jones. Lost in the shuffle behind Leal, Jayden Peevy and McKinnley Jackson, Jones still racked up 12 tackles in 10 games and looked just fine in the rotation.

6. Take a final bow, offense: Isaiah Spiller. The outstanding back ended up rushing for more than 1,000 yards for a second time, caught 25 passes and was an excellent blocker.

Take a final bow, defense: Three-way tie between Tyree Johnson, Micheal Clemons and Leon O’Neal. Johnson tied for the team lead in sacks with 8.5 and was the SEC Defense End of the Week three times; Clemons racked up 32 tackles, 11 TFL and 7 sacks (and Max Johnson will be very happy not to see him in the A&M locker room). O’Neal was the team’s feel-good story, with 58 tackles, 3 TFL, a sack against Alabama and a team-high 2 INTs — including a pick-six against Kent State.

7. Game of the year: Alabama. Not a surprise there.

8. Play of the year, offense: Zach Calzada’s tying touchdown pass to Ainias Smith against the Tide.

Play of the year, defense: Clemons’ fumble return for a touchdown against Auburn.

Play of the year, special teams: Devon Achane’s kick-six against Alabama.

9. High expectations for 2022, offense: Achane. When you rack up 1,171 yards of total offense (not counting kick returns) and average 7 yards a carry before you become RB1, people are going to want to see what you can do with even more opportunities.

High expectations for 2022, defense: Antonio Johnson. Can he be better than he was this year? If he is, he’s an All-American and a top-10 draft pick.

10. Position duel of 2022, offense: QB, again. This time it’s Haynes King against new arrival Max Johnson, with freshman Conner Weigman in the wings.

Position duel of 2022, defense: both defensive end spots. There’s a ton of talent and a variety of skill sets, but not much experience. It’ll be fascinating to watch.