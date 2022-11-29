1. As a group, Texas A&M's quarterbacks completed 220 of 390 passes (56.3%) for 2,633 yards, 18 TD and 6 INT. Conner Weigman and Max Johnson combined to throw 11 touchdowns and no interceptions. In spite of only playing 4 1/2 games, Weigman led the team in touchdown passes with 8.

2. Weigman and Johnson were two of three quarterbacks in the FBS to thrown the most passes without an interception. Weigman threw more passes than any freshman without a pick.

3. In an odd twist, A&M ended up first in the nation in pass defense but 126th in passes intercepted. That tells you a lot about the 124th ranked rush defense.

4. In spite of their problems stopping the run, A&M was ranked 26th in the nation in scoring defense and 8th in red zone defense.

5. After a really bad run, A&M looks to be rebounding in recruiting. The big weekend will be the last one before the early signing period, and they'll have commits from Alabama (DB Tony Mitchell) and Texas (DB Derek Williams) in at the very least along with much of their current crop.

6. The Aggies have made a few offers to wideouts in the past couple of days. I suspect they'll make a run at a few guys (Jeyquan Smith and Mizzou commit Joshua Manning are the most recent offers) and be very active in the portal at this position. And they kind of have to be, considering they're losing Chase Lane and Jalen Preston, very likely are losing Ainias Smith and the futures of Kenyon Jackson (injuries) Yulkeith Brown (suspension) and Chris Marshall (suspension) are very much in question. That leaves Evan Stewart, Moose Muhammad, Noah Thomas, Devin Price and that's it. Right now, you'd think Jake Johnson is a big slot receiver if they don't make some moves. So they will.

7. Count on more moves coming in terms of coaching staff changes. We know the OC is coming, and that move should be swift. But there will almost certainly be other coaches who move on beyond Darrell Dickey. In fact, I would wager at least a couple already know what's coming -- if it hasn't happened already.

8. Darrell Dickey is a fine man and that should be known. Dickey's falling on his sword for the problems of the offense, but it really had very little to do with him. He is, without question, one of the finest people I've ever met when it comes to Texas A&M football. He is a good man, a good coach and a family man. When people say you're a good coach and then add a "but" to talk about how good you are off the field, you've done things right.

9. So far, there hasn't been a rush to the portal by A&M's freshman class. That has to be a source of consternation for some blabbing mouths out there. Maybe they'll end up being right in the long term, but this immediate exodus hasn't happened. In fact, it's been schools that are touting their "stability" who have seen a rush to the exits.

10. One thing to watch is Nebraska nosing around A&M assistant-DC/defensive tackles coach Elijah Robinson. He worked with Matt Rhule at Baylor before leaving for A&M, and Rhule would certainly want to have him back if possible. But they wouldn't be the first team to try to grab him, and unless Nebraska breaks the bank AND makes him defensive coordinator, A&M will be positioned to match whatever they offer. If they offer.



