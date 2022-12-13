Well kids, it's 12 days until Christmas. The transfer portal is wide open, and coaches everywhere are putting together their lists for Santa and the NIL folks to look at. Here's my personal list of 10 players I'd go after if I were Texas A&M -- and why. By the way, they're not in any particular order.

The Aggies need a high-caliber corner. Tony Grimes qualifies.

Losing Jaylon Jones to the NFL left a huge hole at corner in terms of experience. The Aggies have a shutdown corner in Tyreek Chappell and have several options in Smoke Bouie, Bobby Taylor and Marquis Groves-Killebrew, but they definitely need depth and experience. Grimes, who visited today, has a history with A&M going back to his initial recruitment. They could certainly use him now.

Again, pretty simple: check the depth chart. Martrell Harris, Edgerrin Cooper and...well, nothing. Enter Cobb, who led Oklahoma State with 96 tackles.

Same deal as Grimes. Cypress would bring experience and a quality skill set -- he was All-ACC this year -- to the Aggie secondary.

The need for receivers increased today when Yulkeith Brown unsurprisingly entered the transfer portal. Harris brings size, speed and production -- 65 catches, 935 yards, 10 TDs this past season -- to the table. The appeal is obvious.

Want SEC production? Look no further. Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards (15.1 YPC) this past season. He would fit in nicely in the slot if Ainias Smith doesn't return.

Fast, aggressive and productive in limited time this season. Has three years of eligibility left. Has SEC size. What's not to like?

60 tackles this past season. Still has plenty of eligibility. Would be a nice fit in the middle in a 4-2-5.

An absolute burner and a 5-star just a year ago, Anderson is untested at the college level but can, theoretically, take the top off a defense.

The Aggies need offensive tackles in a big way. Hinton is...big. He also has two years of starting experience.