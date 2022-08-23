10 Things for Tuesday, sponsored by JFQ Lending

The final 10 Things of training camp is here -- and no, I don't believe it either!

CB Brian George has been a consistent presence at corner this summer.

This week, we'll look at 10 players who answered the bell in training camp with impressive performances.

1. QB Haynes King

I'm not saying that King is the starter, because my name is not Jimbo Fisher. What I think about the competition is irrelevant. But I can tell you this: King has been the most consistent quarterback throughout the summer, both when we're watch and, apparently, when we can't. He's looked really good. Now, watch Max Johnson win the job. Which I would also be fine with.

2. OL Aki Ogunbiyi

At the start of the summer, Ogunbiyi looked like he was stuck being a backup tackle with no real starting job in his future. So he went and found one. With a really, really good summer, he's positioned himself to be the starting left guard week 1. He looks totally different from the hesitant lineman we saw last year.

3. LB Chris Russell

The Aggies were in desperate need of a third linebacker, and Russell seems to have put that concern to rest. He's had an excellent summer and looks very imposing at linebacker. His improved play could give the likes of Ish Harris, Martrell Harris and Enai White time to develop.

4. CB Brian George

At the start of the summer, we were excited about the amount of depth the Aggies had at corner, with Myles Jones, Jaylon Jones, Tyreek Chappell, Josh Moten, Smoke Bouie, Denver Harris and Bobby Taylor. And every single one of them have missed time this summer, and some remain out. The only one who hasn't been sidelined? Brian George, who has fought injuries repeatedly in his first two seasons at A&M. In a make-or-break season for him, George has been a starter all summer and will likely stay there.

5. DT Isaiah Raikes

For all the talk about Walter Nolen and Shemar Turner -- and rightfully so -- the same guy who started the first practice was starting today. Isaiah Raikes is big, tough, physical and isn't going to be moved. He's made a very nice two-headed monster with McKinnley Jackson in the middle of the defensive line.

6. CB Jaylon Jones

After struggling in the second half of 2021 and missing the spring with a shoulder injury, Jones has come back with a vengeance. He has been the physical bump and run corner we saw in 2020, only stronger and more mature. And, once he returned to the field, he hasn't left again.

7. WR Evan Stewart

Evan Stewart continues to shine in nearly every practice.

Yeah, we know: he had a really good spring. Guess what? He's been better this summer. Installed as a starter since day one of practice, he hasn't been budged or challenged. Instead, he's looked better every single practice.

8. DE Anthony Lucas

Lucas showed he was legit in the spring, and he hasn't gone away. He may not start, but he's given Tunmise Adeleye everything he can handle in terms of competition at defensive end. He's a virtual certainty to play early and often as a freshman.

9. S Jardin Gilbert

If it seems like there are a lot of defensive backs on this list, that's because there are. It's expected that Antonio Johnson and Demani Richardson will be very good, but what about the other safety job? Gilbert has been the guy all summer and has been very impressive. He's got really good speed for a safety and has a mindset that he's going to hit someone. He seems ready to be a very capable replacement for Leon O'Neal.

10. OL Matthew Wykoff