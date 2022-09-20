1. ProFootballFocus scores for the Miami game (and snaps played), offense

It's little shock that AInias Smith had the highest score among the offensive players.

Ainias Smith, 79.5 (50 snaps) Deuce Fatheree, 77.1 (52) LJ Johnson, 68.7 (3) Max Johnson, 67.9 (52) Bryce Foster, 66.5 (52) Devon Achane, 64.9 (44) Jordan Spasojevic-Moko, 61.8 (25) Trey Zuhn, 61.7 (52) Earnest Crownover, 59.4 (4) Aki Ogunbiyi, 58.2 (27) Chase Lane, 55.5 (42) Jalen Preston, 54.9 (10) Amari Daniels, 54.4 (3) Devin Price, 54.3 (39) Yulkeith Brown, 53.2 (18) Layden Robinson, 50.7 (52) Max Wright, 50.5 (15) Donovan Green, 48.7 (31)

2. PFF scores for the defense

Jardin Gilbert, 71.9 (82) Edgerrin Cooper, 71.5 (73) Anthony Lucas, 68.9 (30) Shemar Turner, 68.5 (55) Jaylon Jones, 68.3 (81) Antonio Johnson, 68.3 (69) LT Overton, 62.8 (27) Jacoby Mathews, 62.6 (6) Tyreek Chappell, 62.5 (77) Tarian Lee, 62.5 (16) Albert Regis, 62.4 (37) Marcus Burris, 61.2 (10) Jarred Kerr, 60.2 (16) McKinnley Jackson, 58.5 (3) Shemar Stewar, 58.2 (52) Demani Richardson, 55.5 (22) Brian George, 55.2 (2) Chris Russell Jr., 53.3 (75) Bryce Anderson, 50.5 (60) Fadil Diggs, 50.2 (55) Isaiah Raikes, 48.2 (43) Josh Moten, 42.7 (11)

3. Guys who deserve thank you cards

Bryce Anderson made a huge contribution Saturday night.

Injuries, suspensions and ejections left the Aggies seriously short-handed Saturday night, but they found a way to handle it. There are three players, especially, who deserve praise and appreciation from their teammates for bailing their butts out. Four true freshmen got themselves benched Saturday, but another one was a huge reason the Aggies won. Safety Bryce Anderson had to play both nickel and safety Saturday night and performed far better than anyone could have expected (stick it, PFF). On a hot and humid night, at a still-new position and against an elite quarterback, Anderson was thrust right into the fray. He responded with 8 tackles and quality pass defense. The two freshmen corners had better carry Jaylon Jones' helmet, pads and whatever else he requires after he covered for them Saturday. In his first playing time since last year, Jones missed all of one snap and took away Miami's best available receiver. And, of course, Ainias Smith should be getting the admiration and thanks of two true freshman receivers. Smith was the only explosive element in the passing game this weekend, and he was up to the challenge. In spite of Miami keying on him, Smith still found ways to get open and make big plays when they were needed.

4. Where's the leadership, you ask?

Some of the upperclassmen took heat for not setting an example for the freshmen when Evan Stewart, Chris Marshall, Smoke Bouie and Denver Harris were suspended. That's not exactly fair, and there's one big reason why: they were the ones who told the coaching staff to pull the trigger on their suspensions. As Ainias Smith said yesterday, when the coaches called the leadership council in Saturday morning, they recognized a message had to be sent and agreed that a suspension was in order. So, in spite of playing a top-15 opponent, they were willing to go out there short-handed instead of setting a bad precedent. It was the right thing to do, but couldn't have been an easy one to make. And it ended up working out.

5. Risk/reward

Arkansas is number on in the nation in sacks, with 17. They had 8 last weekend against Missouri State. They're also dead last in the nation in passing yards allowed, giving up 353 per game (14 a completion). So they're absolutely feast or famine. That means it's vitally important for the Aggie offensive line to take a big step this week and be ready to handle Arkansas' pass rush.

6. Maybe not a hard decision?

4-star RB Roderick Robinson visited Aggieland this past weekend and, from what he told Adam Gorney, left really impressed with what he saw. What could flip him from UCLA to A&M may not only be what he saw in College Station, but what he doesn't see in Pasadena. The Bruins drew less than 30,000 people to their game Saturday against South Alabama. That's not the most enticing of opponents, but still -- less than 30,000 in the Rose Bowl? That's embarrassing. It was bad enough Bruin legend Troy Aikman ripped them on Twitter. UCLA is 3-0, but their win over South Alabama was a less-than-inspiring 32-31 decision. And, in spite of a lackluster first two games, Devon Achane has more carries and yards than anyone on UCLA's roster. If Robinson wants to carry the football and wants to have people watch him do so, he may want to reconsider his commitment.



7. Opportunity for A&M's more elusive players

Devon Achane and Ainias Smith made a solid-tackling team in Miami look silly last weekend; next up is a team ranked second-worst in tackling in all of the Power 5 conferences, ahead of only Penn State. Arkansas' secondary hasn't just been bad, but they've had trouble tackling anywhere. That should scream opportunity for Achane, Smith and Evan Stewart - if the line holds up, of course.

8. Looking at the 2023 schedule

Two nice road trips in there, to Miami and Knoxville. I have the sense Cody will want to go on both of them, considering she wants to go to a good beach (I hate the beach) and she loves the Smokies. But I'm also excited about finally getting to Neyland Stadium, since I didn't go in 2020. After that, the only stadiums in the SEC I haven't been to will be Arkansas and Kentucky.

9. The most annoyed team in the SEC with the 2023 schedule could be...

"No, really. It's ok. Please. Go away."

South Carolina? The Gamecocks start their SEC slate going to Georgia, then have Mississippi State at home and then go to Knoxville. And late in the year, they get the Aggies again. After the last two games those teams have played, you know they're like, "COME ON, Texas and Oklahoma, get in here already!"

