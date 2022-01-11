12 new Aggies arrive on campus

The first wave of the nation's top recruiting class and a veteran SEC signal-caller arrived in College Station Tuesday as midterm enrollees.

Bobby Taylor, who played a key role in assembling the nation's top class, is now on campus. (Sam Spiegelman)

The Beaumont Westbrook product picked the Aggies over Texas in August and never wavered in his decision. He was one of the 16 Aggies in the Under Armour All-American Game, and projects to be a nickel at A&M.

Dindy, a one-time Oklahoma commit, immediately flipped to A&M when Lincoln Riley left for USC. He was the first player to officially sign and was another Under Armour All-American. Now up to 280 pounds, Dindy could replace DeMarvin Leal as the big defensive end who moves inside to tackle in pass rush situations.

The longest-tenured Georgia commit in the 2022 class, he flipped to the Aggies and signed on the first day of the early signing period. One of four corners signed in the 2022 class, Killebrew has outstanding speed -- but also suffered a knee injury late in his senior season.

One of the most complete cornerbacks in the 2022 class, Harris brings size, speed and outstanding coverage skills to A&M. Harris is also one of the more remarkable stories in the class, as it seemed like the Aggies were out of the picture with six weeks to go before the early signing period. But a quick trip to College Station led to another and the Aggies overtook LSU, Texas and Alabama to land him. He could compete for playing time, even with a stacked corner corps, this season.

One of two linebackers to sign in the early period (Harold Perkins committed afterwards and will sign in February), Harris track speed to the position. He will have to adjust to the position and likely add a little weight, but he's a big add to a relatively thin linebacker group.

The nation's top tight end and an Army All-American, Johnson was another player who appeared out of nowhere to sign with the Aggies. He caught 45 passes for 748 yards and 8 TD his senior season and now has the opportunity to compete for a chance in the two deep with Baylor Cupp, Max Wright, Blake Smith, Eli Stowers (who could miss the spring after shoulder surgery) and Fernando Garza.



Johnson threw his last pass against the Aggies; his next will be for them. The former LSU starting quarterback decided to move on after Brian Kelly was hired and quickly committed to the Aggies. In spite of a porous offensive line (33 sacks), injuries to key receivers and a non-existent running game, Johnson still completed 60% of his passes for 2,815 yards, with 27 touchdowns and only 6 interceptions. He will compete with Haynes King and Conner Weigman for the starting job in College Station.

The speedy athlete committed to the Aggies over Baylor in June and dealt with several injuries in his senior season. Healthy now, he projects to be a safety at the college level -- a position where the Aggies need to add depth.

Another Dec. 15 addition to the signing class, Lucas had been a suspected A&M lean for some time before officially choosing the Aggies over Alabama and Notre Dame. The Under Armour All-American is another defensive lineman with tackle size but end speed, giving DJ Durkin more versatility up front.

One of the nation's best receivers, Stewart brings speed and brilliant route running to the wide receiver group. A big play threat, he could help the Aggies stretch the field. With injuries to several veteran wideouts, he could get a lot of work this spring.

One of the architects of the class, the Under Armour All-American is pretty nasty on the field too. He's got size and outstanding cover skills, which makes him one to watch this spring against veteran competition.