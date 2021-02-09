AggieYell - 2020 Report Card: DE

The Aggies essentially used a four-man rotation at defensive end in 2020 -- and that rotation shrunk to three after Micheal Clemons got hurt midway through the season. In spite of that, the group had an excellent year.

The one constant was Leal, who quickly established himself as one of the best defensive linemen in the SEC. He was dominant against the run and was far more disruptive against the pass then his 2.5 sacks show. His 8 hurries were easily the highest on the team, and he added a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception. He did it all and should be a preseason All-SEC pick in 2021.

Clemons began the season as the starter opposite Leal and was a force through the first five games of the season, picking up 4 sacks. An ankle sprain cost him the rest of the season, but his early performance in 2020 has a lot of people very excited that he decided to return for one more shot in 2021.

With the injury to Clemons, the Aggies needed Tyree Johnson to step up and he was ready for the challenge. He proved to be more than just a pass rusher, holding his own against the run to the point where there was very little lost with Clemons' departure. Johnson will serve as the primary backup again in 2021, getting time behind both Leal and Clemons.

If there was a clear disappointment, it was Martin. Thrust into increased playing time after Clemons' injury, he was a non-factor on the stat sheet. He had his best performances against Tennessee and North Carolina to end the season, but the influx of young talent led him to decide to transfer at season's end.

The Aggies have high hopes for both Harris and Diggs, but they played very little last season. The search for even more of a pass rush could lead to more playing time for Harris in 2021, and Diggs could be another big end to help slow down the run. Even with Leal, Clemons and Johnson back, their roles could expand in 2021.