AggieYell - 2020 Report Card: RB

The A&M running game was superb in 2020 and there’s no reason to think it won’t be very good again next year. They’ll be building around two excellent backs with a combination of speed and power, with a dose of a big play machine thrown in.

Spiller was fantastic in his sophomore season, earning first team All-SEC honors while struggling with injuries the second half of the year. He showed the speed to break big runs, the ability to run over defenders and the agility to make them miss. The first tackler very rarely brought him down. His pass blocking was also stellar, making him an indispensable part of the offense. He should be preseason All-SEC in 2021, and deservedly so.

Achane may get some preseason All-SEC votes himself. He arrived at A&M with the reputation for making a ton of big plays in high school and picked up right where he left off. The Orange Bowl MVP became a great addition to the backfield in the second half of the season, playing a huge role in A&M’s win over Auburn before his breakout game in Miami. He averaged 9.6 yards every time he touched the football and was explosive as both a back and a receiver.

Smith made plays no matter the position, and showed his ability to run between the tackles and make players miss as a running back. The Aggies will continue to use him and his speed in the backfield, but it’s likely more of his plays come at receiver barring injuries to Spiller or Achane which cause them to miss significant time.

Crownover took the role of the third (then fourth) back, but got limited time. Jackson and Hubbard got even less, but all three had moments where they showed they are, at the least, pretty good running backs.

The Aggies were a run-first team for much of 2020 and battered one opponent after another. With every running back scheduled to return (and Amari Daniels on the way), the Aggies could be even more dangerous running the football next year.