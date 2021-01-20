AggieYell - 2020 report card: WR

If there was a disappointment on the 2020 team, the wideouts had to be it. With a combination of veterans and young talent, there were high expectations for this group, and virtually none of those expectations were met. Injuries, poor play and slow development had the Aggies down to essentially three wideouts by season's end, even though Demond Demas had started to make his way onto the field.

Even though they were considered a group that lacked explosiveness, three receivers averaged more than 13 yards per catch. Ainias Smith became the major weapon, playing more at receiver as the season went on and Devon Achane developed. Smith became A&M's big play threat in the passing game, with eight receptions of more than 30 yards and six touchdowns.

Lane was a pleasant surprise, emerging from the scrum during fall camp and earning playing time. Possibly the best route runner on the field, Lane's forte was finding holes in zones and then getting upfield. He had a number of chunk plays during the season, but had trouble consistently getting open.

Chapman looked like he was on his way to a massive season before tearing his ACL against Florida. He caught nine passes, including a pair of touchdowns, in that game and was the SEC offensive player of the week. If he returns fully healthy, he gives the Aggies a tall deep threat on the outside who could put up big numbers in 2021.

The return of Jones helped solidify the last wideout position after Chapman's injury, as he was a solid blocker, ran good routes and made some key catches on third down. But his season-long reception was just 25 yards and he has yet to show the breakaway speed he was supposed to have when A&M recruited him four years ago.

Preston and Brown started the season opener against Vanderbilt and were essentially out of the rotation by the season's fourth game. Possibly the year's biggest disappointment, Preston lost a fumble against Vanderbilt and then ran a poor route against Alabama that led to an interception. He was benched, only to return to the field against Tennessee, where he caught a pass -- and dropped another. Brown caught five passes in the first three games and then vanished.

High hopes for Demas, the 5-star freshman, weren't realized in 2020 as the year off from competitive play and adjusting to the offense proved to be a bigger obstacles than anticipated. Still, he was on the field for a number of plays in the Orange Bowl and still could a star. It's much too early to write him off.

The disappointment went beyond those who played. Redshirt freshman Dylan Wright, who was a RIvals 100 prospect in 2019, left the team and transferred to Minnesota without catching a single pass.

Every receiver still on the roster at season's end should return, along with new additions Shad Banks and Yulkeith Brown. Once again, the Aggies should have a lot of talent at receiver. But in 2021, it would be a big plus if they lived up to their potential.