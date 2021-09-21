2022 schedule has distinctly Florida feel

The Aggies will start their 2022 campaign with a home tilt against current FCS defending national champion Sam Houston State, then host a frequently dangerous Appalachian State program. Week three brings the highlighted game of the non-conference schedule: Miami, which started the 2021 season in the top 15 but has already lost twice, putting coach Manny Diaz on the hot seat.

The conference schedule begins in week four, with the Aggies traveling to Arlington to play Arkansas at AT&T Stadium. The real grind of the schedule starts Oct. 1, when the Aggies head to one of their houses of horrors, Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, to play Mississippi State. A&M will play Alabama once again in week 6, meaning the two teams will face off twice in 364 days. After a bye week, the Aggies are on the road again, heading to Columbia to face South Carolina.

The Aggies then get a pair of home games against likely difficult opponents: Ole Miss and Florida, which will travel to Kyle Field for the second time in three years. A&M lost to Florida in 2012 in the program's first-ever game in the SEC, then returned the favor by knocking off the then-No. 4 Gators 41-38 last season.

After a trip to Auburn, the Aggies close out their home slate with a non-conference matchup against UMass, one of the worst teams in all of FBS, and LSU.