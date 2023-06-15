Now that we know who is playing who and where (but not when) in the SEC next fall, here's my take on who did well and who probably would like another run at things:

Texas A&M

The Aggies get another shot at Florida next season.

Away: Auburn, Florida, Mississippi State, South Carolina Home: Arkansas, LSU, Missouri, Texas Yeah, A&M starts with Notre Dame, which isn't exactly anything to spit it -- but it's at home. LSU and Texas are at home. A&M is 2-2 against Florida since entering the SEC, but it beat the Gators in the Swamp in 2017. A&M has had great success at South Carolina and has done pretty darned well at Auburn. The Aggies crushed Mizzou the last time they played. The big obstacle: going to A&M's personal hell, Starkville. Mississippi State has driven the Aggies up a wall since entering the conference and has embarrassed A&M in Davis Wade Stadium more than once. But the Aggies avoid Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee. Your toughest opponents are at home. This schedule, along with A&M's 2022 class being upperclassmen, sets things up as well as humanly possible for 2024. Status: Downright giddy



Alabama

Away: LSU, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Vanderbilt Home: Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina The Tide didn't get many favors from the schedule makers, especially with a road slate that includes Baton Rouge, Knoxville and Norman. Throw in Auburn and Georgia at home and that's pretty stout. They've also got Wisconsin on the non-conference slate, so they'll be challenged. Status: Moderately annoyed, but hey, we're Alabama

Arkansas

Away: Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas A&M Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas The Hogs get the Aggies in Arlington one final time, and even though they were once really happy about playing there, a 1-7 record since the Aggies entered the SEC at Jerryworld has probably changed that. Their road games are manageable, and the big boys come to Fayetteville (except A&M). They have to play at Oklahoma State in the non-conference section of the schedule, but again, it could be worse. Status: Shocked they didn't get steamrolled, but probably angry about something

Auburn

Away: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri Home: Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt I guess if there's a plus...well, there isn't a plus. You get to go to Alabama AND Georgia; A&M has had your number at home and, hey, let's thrown OU in there. Thanks for nothing. Status: Wondering what they did to deserve this

Florida

Away: Georgia (Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas Home: Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Texas A&M Hey, Gators! Nice rebuild you're having. Shame if you had to go to Knoxville and Austin and have LSU and A&M come to your place. Oh...you do. Status: Seeking counseling

Georgia

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Texas Home: Auburn, Florida (Jacksonville), Mississippi State, Tennessee This isn't exactly a cakewalk, but they're the best team in college football until further notice. Alabama-Georgia will be a huge ticket. Status: Unconcerned

Kentucky

Away: Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas Home: Auburn, Georgia, South Carolina, Vanderbilt So Kentucky gets most of the current East, Ole Miss, Auburn and Texas. Slightly more difficult than a current SEC schedule, but not much more. Its non-conference schedule is a borderline joke, with only Louisville being worth a hoot. Status: Meh

LSU

Away: Arkansas, Florida, South Carolina, Texas A&M Home: Alabama, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt LSU gets its two biggest foes the way they normally would, and goes to its other hated opponent, Florida. It adds OU and has to go to USC to open the season. Not easy, but not insane either. Status: Unperturbed

Mississippi State

Away: Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas Home: Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, Texas A&M Roadies to Georgia, Tennessee and Texas and an A&M team out for blood at home? Gee, thanks a ton, SEC. Status: More than a little displeased

Missouri

Away: Alabama, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Texas A&M Home: Arkansas, Auburn, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt Trips to A&M and Alabama, as well as old foe OU coming to town? Road trips to Starkville and Columbia aren't cakewalks. Status: Feeling like the redheaded stepchild

Ole Miss

Away: Arkansas, Florida, LSU, South Carolina Home: Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi State, Oklahoma Keeping LSU on the schedule and a trip to Georgia won't be a joy, but they do get Oklahoma at home. They also dodge A&M and Alabama entirely. Their non-conference schedule is also a complete joke. Status: Quite pleased

South Carolina

Away: Alabama, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt Home: LSU, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M If Florida isn't screaming bloody murder, South Carolina is. LSU and A&M come to visit, then you go on the road to Alabama and OU? Yeah, that's real festive if you're a mid-level team trying to find its footing. They also have a road trip to Clemson at the end of the year. Ouch. Status: Livid

Tennessee

Away: Arkansas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Vanderbilt Home: Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State Well, they get both of the big boys, including Georgia in Athens. But the rest of the schedule looks fairly mild. No A&M, no LSU, no Ole Miss. Their big non-conference opponent is N.C. State. They'll probably take it. Status: Content

Oklahoma

Away: Auburn, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas (at Dallas) You wanted in, so you got it. I am really drawn to the trip to Baton Rouge as a game I'd like to watch, as two of the most annoying bands in college football match up along with the game itself. Then you get Bama and Tennessee, a road trip to unpredictable Auburn and the game in Dallas. Status: Wondering what they got into

Vanderbilt

Away: Auburn, Kentucky, LSU, Missouri Home: Alabama, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas If they got any favors, it's having Alabama, Tennessee and Texas come to Nashville. That's it. Status: Who cares. When's baseball start?

Texas