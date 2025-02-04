2026 Hot Board -- linebacker

Absolute domination in the rebounding department and strong free throw shooting led the Aggies past the Sooners.
Shemar Stewart's showing at the Senior Bowl practices could boost his draft stock. We've got that and more here!
The Aggies have QB Helaman Casuga committed, but where do they stand at other key positions on offense?
Even coaches have bad days, and Buzz Williams had one Saturday. That and more in this week's Monday Thoughts!
Aggie football adds an assistant, basketball trips Austin and the tennis teams flourish --- all in the Weekend Wrap!
